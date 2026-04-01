1 Item 4 Outfits: The Versatile Gray Sportcoat

Bonobos Italian Wool Sportcoat – $400 (shown above)
While tradition dictates a navy blazer is the foundation/priority of purchase, a mid-gray sportcoat can do just as much. Below we make a 4-part case for just how much wardrobe work a gray sportcoat can do. Look for something that’s lighter than charcoal, but not so light/pale that it’d look out of place in the colder months. Also, go with a 4-season or lighter weight fabric, instead of tweed or flannel, which will cook you in the warmer months.
Here are some options at different price points:
- BR Factory Cotton-Blend Plaid Sportcoat – $110ish ($260)
- Has a pattern, but it’s subtle enough to still be versatile
- 40R on 5’10″/180 shown over here.
- Faherty KNIT Blazer – $228
- Knit = Comfortable, but casual & tough to dress up.
- Hart Schaffner Marx Wool Blazer – $299.97 ($595)
- All wool, made in Canada.
- Bonobos Italian Wool Sportcoat – $400
- The standard. Airy & unconstructed. Great for year-round use.
- 40R on 5’10″/180 shown at the very top of the post.
Chinos Chukkas Polo (& sportcoat)
Blazer: Bonobos Unconstructed Hopsack – $400
Polo: Spier & Mackay – $65
Belt: GAP – $17 ($44.95)
Pants: Old Navy Rotation Chinos – $29.99 ($49.99)
Sunglasses: WMP – $49
Watch: Timex – $309
Socks: Darn Tough – $25
Chukkas: Nordstrom* – $137.96 ($229.25)
*Read the review here. (Ships/returns for free tho.)
Shades of Gray
Blazer: Bonobos Unconstructed Hopsack – $400
Shirt: Target Goodfellow – $35
Pants: VRST (Dick’s) Performance Trouser – $98
Belt: GAP – $17 ($44.95)
Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay – $48
Watch: Dan Henry – $290
Socks: Boardroom – $19.75
Shoes: Spier & Mackay – $208
With Jeans
Blazer: Bonobos Unconstructed Hopsack – $400
Shirt: Amazon Essentials OCBD – $24.20
Belt: Portland Leather Reversible Leather Belt – $60ish:
Jeans: BRF Traveler in Slim – $50.40 or Athletic Fit – $39.99 FINAL
Watch: Timex Marlin Draper Auto – $309
Socks: Darn Tough – $27
Boots: LUCA Chelsea Sneaker Boots – $146 ($225)
For when it heats up
Blazer: Bonobos Unconstructed Hopsack – $400
Shirt: B.R. Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $90
Belt: BR Woven Braided Cotton Belt – $60
Pants: Old Navy Tech Performance – $27.49 ($54.99)
Sunglasses: Carfia (via Amazon) – $27.99 ($35)
Watch: Invicta 1953 – $109
Watch Strap: C&B Supreme NATO – $38
Shoes: Nordstrom Suede Loafers – $69.97 ($89.95)