1 Item 4 Outfits: The Versatile Gray Sportcoat

While tradition dictates a navy blazer is the foundation/priority of purchase, a mid-gray sportcoat can do just as much. Below we make a 4-part case for just how much wardrobe work a gray sportcoat can do. Look for something that’s lighter than charcoal, but not so light/pale that it’d look out of place in the colder months. Also, go with a 4-season or lighter weight fabric, instead of tweed or flannel, which will cook you in the warmer months.

Here are some options at different price points:

Chinos Chukkas Polo (& sportcoat)

Blazer: Bonobos Unconstructed Hopsack – $400

Polo: Spier & Mackay – $65

Belt: GAP – $17 ($44.95)

Pants: Old Navy Rotation Chinos – $29.99 ($49.99)

Sunglasses: WMP – $49

Watch: Timex – $309

Socks: Darn Tough – $25

Chukkas: Nordstrom* – $137.96 ($229.25)

*Read the review here. (Ships/returns for free tho.)

Shades of Gray

Blazer: Bonobos Unconstructed Hopsack – $400

Shirt: Target Goodfellow – $35

Pants: VRST (Dick’s) Performance Trouser – $98

Belt: GAP – $17 ($44.95)

Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay – $48

Watch: Dan Henry – $290

Socks: Boardroom – $19.75

Shoes: Spier & Mackay – $208

With Jeans

Blazer: Bonobos Unconstructed Hopsack – $400

Shirt: Amazon Essentials OCBD – $24.20

Belt: Portland Leather Reversible Leather Belt – $60ish:

Jeans: BRF Traveler in Slim – $50.40 or Athletic Fit – $39.99 FINAL

Watch: Timex Marlin Draper Auto – $309

Socks: Darn Tough – $27

Boots: LUCA Chelsea Sneaker Boots – $146 ($225)

For when it heats up

Blazer: Bonobos Unconstructed Hopsack – $400

Shirt: B.R. Dress Shirt in Slim or Standard Fit – $90

Belt: BR Woven Braided Cotton Belt – $60

Pants: Old Navy Tech Performance – $27.49 ($54.99)

Sunglasses: Carfia (via Amazon) – $27.99 ($35)

Watch: Invicta 1953 – $109

Watch Strap: C&B Supreme NATO – $38

Shoes: Nordstrom Suede Loafers – $69.97 ($89.95)

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