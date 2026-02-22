Banana Republic Factory: 58% – 64% off most 24-hour sale

Didn’t we just do this?

We did, on Sunday February 8th.

But perhaps that day you had better, if not “super” things to do. Like watching Kenneth Walker III dump-truck the opposition (right into free agency?), or Drake Maye, through no fault of his own, perform a live reboot of the great Troy McClure film “Leper in the Backfield.”

BR Factory can be tough to get a handle on when it comes to their prices. Knowing what’s a good deal and what’s not isn’t the easiest, as they’re seemingly always 30% or 40% off with additional stacking deals too. Yet these one day events are usually not just good, but great for them. Which is precisely why it ends tonight. Off we go…

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the patch on the backside just like mainline BR chinos. Remember when during the pandemic there was a story about how pants sales were down? Now with the proliferation of GLP-1s, perhaps sales are through the roof, as no one wants to look like a fool with their pants on the ground. Yes, that pop-culture reference is old enough to drive.

NOTE: Not sure why there are two prices, but the slim or athletic fits are 64% off. Slim-Straights are “just” 58% off.

Well… it feels way too early for short sleeve button downs. But perhaps it’s not, depending on your particular location and/or any potential spring break plans. Three solids including a deep blue chambray (which technically probably shouldn’t be called a solid). Three patterns as well.

“Premium wash”… like, with the hot wax? Absolutely no clue what makes these “premium wash” t-shirts. Looks like standard, tried-and-true, 60/40 cotton poly tees. But that’s not a bad thing. And they sure have lots of colors.

Size shown: 40R on 5’10″/180.

Looks great with darker trousers, chinos, or jeans while it’s still cold. Should do decent with lighter shades/fabrics come spring and even summer. 53% cotton, 29% polyester, 16% rayon, 2% elastane. Unlined back for breathability, but overall the jacket isn’t featherweight. There’s a bit of substance up front where the structure is. Don’t get it wrong, it’s not some thick flannel or tweed, and it’s not stiff or rigid, but it may get a little warm in truly stifling heat come the dead of summer. Overall, it’s a prime example of what BR Factory excels at. 8/10 when you consider that it’s under $100.

For when you just want a (cheap) dress shirt. No neck and sleeve sizing though. Alpha sizes from XS – XXL only. Do be aware that there’s a little internal contrast piping around one seam at the collar. Some guys like a little extra detail like that, some hate it, some won’t care.

A layering standard. 97% cotton / 3% spandex.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/180.

New washes for Spring. Lighter blues, gray, and even “ecru” off white (slim fit only so far on the ecru). These Traveler Jeans from BR Factory are surprisingly great for the asking price. They’re super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. A real favorite.

NOTE: BR Factory held on longer than most, but it appears they recently raised prices on some items by $5-$10 MSRP depending on the style. Example: These traveler jeans used to be $105 MSRP, but appear to be moving to $115 MSRP. Them’s be the times. Just know we noticed too.

Under $50? That works. True outerwear. Nylon shell. Not some knit sweater-jacket hybrid. Pocket on the right sleeve which is a signature of the bomber style.

Vintage spendy-ski-lodge vibes. Simple. Classic. Cool. Six colors to choose from.

Black or khaki. Late Winter/Spring = Prime Mac Season. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/180. Infinitely more versatile than most other jackets. Dead simple, and that’s the point. Timeless style doesn’t shout. And Mac Jackets go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester. Single vent in the rear. Made in India.

All merino wool. Half-zip style. They are what you think they are.

More 100% merino wool. They do claim to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters too risky. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion.

Shown above: Size 32×32 athletic fit on 5’10″/180. Color is “brown heather.”

Really, really good for the price. Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either. They do seem to shrink up a little in the wash.

Four colors. 52% linen, 48% polyester. Says these are “machine wash gentle,” so be prepared to lay-flat-to-dry instead of tumble dry. Not totally sure on that, but could be a possibility.

OCBDs (oxford cloth button downs) are one of the few shirt styles that look good as an “untucked” fit. The thicker feel and more casual drape of oxford cloth (compared to poplin or twill) keeps a lower ceiling on “dressiness,” while they still look smarter than a chambray or flannel.

The Up to 50% off + additional 40% off most event at BR Factory is set to expire Sunday 2/22/26. Outbound shipping is $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.