Banana Republic Factory: 58% – 70% off most Super Sale (Sunday only)

NOTE: BR Factory held on longer than most, but it appears they recently raised prices on some items by $5-$10 MSRP depending on the style. Example: Their popular 5 pocket travel pants used to be $95 MSRP, but have since moved up to $105 MSRP. Them’s be the times. Just know we noticed too.

Figuring out pricing at Banana Republic’s cheaper diffusion/outlet brand can be tough. Like other Factory styled brands (see: J. Crew Factory) they’re almost always promoting a big/Huge/GINORMOUS sale. That makes it hard to figure out when something is truly a great deal. Yet even with that confusion, their styles look great and are priced lower than many other brands which offer similar looking stuff.

Thus they’re worth keeping a strong eye on, as long you do the two following things:

Read the fabric/care section of each item, and try to avoid the all synthetic cheap stuff (such as this all synthetic suit jacket). Do the math. Some sales are better than others. Here’s one way to look at it.

30% – 40% off MSRP… Not that good. Feels like the “usual” price.

50% – 60% off… Good! Style:Price ratio at this point is usually a green light.

60% off or more… Very good to excellent.

Got all that? Bottom line: this is a good sale. A SUPER sale, even. Here on this very particular Sunday.

**Overpriced Manhattan trademark lawyer readies his $4,000 fountain pen over a blank C&D**

Enough playing with fire. Off we go…

Lots of potential with this one. Looks great with darker stuff while it’s still cold (as shown above). Could very well do excellent with lighter shades/fabrics come spring and even summer. Unlined back for breathability. 53% cotton, 29% polyester, 16% rayon, 2% elastane. Looks to be a prime example of what BR Factory excels at.

Late Winter/Spring = Prime Mac Season. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/180. Infinitely more versatile than most other jackets. Dead simple, and that’s the point. Quiet, classy, timeless style doesn’t shout. And Mac Jackets go with everything from jeans and sneakers to a full suit and tie. 66% cotton, 34% recycled polyester. Single vent in the rear. Made in India.

Vintage spendy-ski-lodge vibes… at a Microsoft SkiFree price. SkiFree = Good. Clippy = bad. Dear Tech Overlords: Enough already with Clippy. Or at least stop spending like a drunken sailor on Clippy. Please. Clippy and the spending on Clippy may render a bunch of humans unemployed (gotta cut costs somehow in order to build & feed Clippy). But then who will they sell Clippy’s “services” too?? All the broke people they laid off so they could spend the money on Clippy insead? Hell, I know nothing. This’ll all work out just fine, I’m sure. Nice looking sweaters, tho. Simple. Classic. Cool.

NOTE: Not sure why there are two prices, but the slim or athletic fits are 64% off. Slim-Straights are “just” 58% off.

BR Factory’s stretch cotton chinos. 97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the patch on the backside just like mainline BR chinos.

Matching sets are a thing… until they’re not. But they are. For now. Looks super comfy and not so sloppy like regular ol’ sweats do.

A layering standard. 97% cotton / 3% spandex.

For when you just want a (cheap) dress shirt. No neck and sleeve sizing though. Alpha sizes from XS – XXL only. And do be aware that there’s a little internal contrast piping around one seam at the collar. Some guys like a little extra detail like that, some hate it, some won’t care.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/180.

Gets mentioned every time they do a big sale. And for good reason. These Traveler Jeans from BR Factory are surprisingly great for the asking price. They’re super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. A real favorite.

“Just” 58% off. Has gone for cheaper in the past. Probably at this price level because we’re headed towards spring.

True outerwear. Nylon shell. Not some knit sweater-jacket hybrid. Pocket on the right sleeve which is a signature of the bomber style.

All merino wool, half-zip style, they are what you think they are.

More 100% merino wool. They do claim to be washable, although many of us find the risk of washing inexpensive “washable” merino sweaters too risky. Just take them to the dry cleaner on occasion. As merino is naturally anti-microbial, you’ll be surprised how long a merino sweater can go between cleanings. Of course if you’ve sweated it up hard, or got a stain on it or something, take it to the cleaners.

And to complete today’s merino sweater trilogy. For those who want to give the old-school Hollywood cool look a try. Five colors. Looks like that lighter blue may be a tad translucent though?

Shown above: Size 32×32 athletic fit on 5’10″/180. Color is “brown heather.”

Really, really good for the price. Soft, stretch-infused, versatile five-pocket-style pants. When you want to wear jeans but don’t want to wear jeans and don’t want to wear chinos/khakis either. They do seem to shrink up a little in the wash. So know that.

Super smooth mercerized cotton. Not broken in/super slubbed/or made to look like an old favorite. Just know that some mercerized cotton garments can shrink in the wash. Sometimes.

Still cold? Lots are. From here this coat looks like a winter-weight jacket cut in a Mac style… not a true Mac (lighter weight/3 season) cut in a water resistant wool material that’s akin more to suiting fabrics. The latter does exist out there. And they’re spendy. They’re nice, those lighter weight wool macs. This doesn’t appear to be that though. Still. Looks good.

OCBDs (oxford cloth button downs) are one of the few styles of shirts which look good as an untucked fit. The thicker feel and more casual drape of oxford cloth (compared to poplin or twill) keeps a lower ceiling on “dressiness.” But they still look smarter than a chambray or flannel.

“Just” 50% off but still worth a mention: Suede Chukkas – $90 ($180)

Shoes/leather stuff is & are excluded from almost all BR Factory promos. Still worth a mention though. Mini lug sole, surprisingly soft suede uppers, and fit seems true out of the box (my normally 10.5 D feet felt fine in these). Made in India. Four pairs of reinforced eyelets. Shape walks the line between smart casual and casual perfectly (they’re not bulbous, they’re not pointy). The interiors are lined in textile, not leather, so they’ve obviously cut corners there. But overall if you’re on #teamchukka, they feel like a win.

The Up to 50% off + additional 40% off most event at BR Factory is set to expire Sunday 2/8/26. Outbound shipping is $7 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.