Long Weekend Men’s Sales Roundup – BR Factory, Allen Edmonds, Amazon, & More

This post will be updated through the weekend as more sales roll in. A reminder that come Memorial Day we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to our veterans and their families. A huge thank you to all in the readership who have served, as well as those who are currently serving.

Deal is 50% – 70% off MSRP with an additional 25% off in your cart. Most items are tagged as 50% off + getting the additional 25% off = 62.5% off MSRP. A reminder that as BRF is a “factory” brand, they’re almost always on deep discount. But anything more than 60% off is great for them relative to their other sales and promos. So yes, this is a good one.

And some dressed up stuff. A key to shopping dress clothes at step down/diffusion brands like BRF is to look at the fabric makeup. Avoid all synthetic stuff. That’s where costs get cut. That said, they’ve got some linen-blend items ready for summer.

Prices are as marked online. They’ve already taken an extra 20% off sale items at Allen Edmonds, and it’s also an additional 20% off at the Factory 2nds Shoebank website. BUT…

Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such. They’re still mixing Factory 2nds into the main site’s sale section, which makes things all the more confusing.

Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.

The Pick: Performance “chino” shorts – $19.99 ($39.99) full review here

Set to end (and roll over into something new?) Wednesday night. Half off their performance-fabric shorts is absolutely worth a mention. They look like regular chino shorts, but stretch, breathe, and overall just feel great. Full review here.

The Summer-is-coming Combo Pick:

= $203 total (normally $290)

Their regular 100% cotton non-iron twills are excellent, but as we’re heading into summer, their true-performance fabric line needs to be mentioned.

Ledbury did what Rhone couldn’t do. They made a true dress shirt out of a breathable, wicking, smooth performance fabric… and the collar feels and acts like a true dress collar. That’s where so many performance fabric dress shirts fail miserably… the collars are always too casual. (See the otherwise excellent Rhone commuter, which wears more like a tech OCBD than a dress shirt). Not with these. The collars are terrific. Great with a tie. And the mid-spread (or hidden button down) looks exceptionally sharp without a tie as well, thanks to their structure and the slightly lowered 2nd button. No more “one unbuttoned not enough/two is too much” debate.

NOTE: These are from their made-to-order line. Much more precise measurement in terms of fit, and you get to pick the collar style too. Mid spread dress or hidden button down looks terrific without a tie, if that’s your thing. Also know that these take a few weeks in terms of delivery, as they make them once you input your options.

Yes the price on a pair of Sunski’s has gone up. But so has the price on a shed-load of other stuff. At least the 25% off helps. They make good shades in some unique (but not goofy) styles, and as a brand they’re not perpetually on sale.

You might have known that already though. Full original picks are here.

Watches! Furniture! Underwear! Yes, it’s random. This is what Amazon does. This is who they are.

Goodyear welted, great leathers, incredible quality. Rarely does their sale section get an extra bit off. Nice to see that’s happening now. Free shipping kicks in at $300, and remember that exchanges are free within 15 days, but returns will set you back a $15 pre-paid label. B-grades and whatnot are final sale.

Sale’s on sale over at Brooks Brothers. No code needed. Discount should happen once you put an item in your cart.

The combo pick:

= $307.20 total / $76.80 per shirt (reg price $512 for all four)

Separate deal from the extra 20% off sale items promo. These aren’t clearance shirts, but instead these are their regular wheelhouse flagship stock. Four shirts is a lot to buy at once, but 40% off is pretty good for Brooks Brothers. Not bad if you like to spend a little on dress shirts, but don’t want to get into the triple-digits per shirt arena. Ships free as well, as Brooks Brothers free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200, yet this’ll trip that threshold.

Everyone can shop their biggest sale of the year, but REI Co-op Members get to also save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one REI Outlet item w/ ANNIV26 at checkout. Exclusions apply. Sale runs through 5/25.

From J. Crew’s step-down/diffusion brand. Free shipping kicks in at $100.

Attention shoe hounds. Woodlore’s made in the USA cedar shoe trees are buy one get one free. And for the real fancy-cats, for an extra five bucks per pair you can get a monogrammed plate added. BUT… know that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $100+, and standard shipping is $14.95. Ouch.

Full picks are here if interested. Another “but you may have known that already” re-mention.

Also worth a mention:

Lands’ End: 50% off + addit. 10% off w/ BLUEBERRY (exp 5/20)

Charles Tyrwhitt: 20% off, or 5 shirts/polos for $225 (that’s a bloody lot of shirts) Ends 5/25

Gustin: They’ve launched one of their rare Stock Sales

adidas: 30% off select w/ SCORE

NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.