Long Weekend Men’s Sales Roundup – BR Factory, Allen Edmonds, Amazon, & More

This post will be updated through the weekend as more sales roll in. A reminder that come Memorial Day we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to our veterans and their families. A huge thank you to all in the readership who have served, as well as those who are currently serving.
BR Factory: 62.5% off most (casual picks)
- Standard-Fit “Premium Wash” Tees – $11.25 ($30)
- Lived in Chinos – $35.62 ($95) 3 fits
- Linen/Cotton 7″ Deck Shorts – $25 ($75) 66% off
- Slim Softwash Cotton Short Sleeve Shirts – $24.37 ($65)
Deal is 50% – 70% off MSRP with an additional 25% off in your cart. Most items are tagged as 50% off + getting the additional 25% off = 62.5% off MSRP. A reminder that as BRF is a “factory” brand, they’re almost always on deep discount. But anything more than 60% off is great for them relative to their other sales and promos. So yes, this is a good one.
BR Factory: 62.5% off most (dressed up picks)
- Blue Linen Blend Glen Plaid Suit Separates – $198.75 ($530)
- Flax Linen Blend Herringbone Suit Separates – $198.75 ($530)
- 98% cotton/2% spandex Slim or Athletic Fit Dress Shirts – $30 ($80)
And some dressed up stuff. A key to shopping dress clothes at step down/diffusion brands like BRF is to look at the fabric makeup. Avoid all synthetic stuff. That’s where costs get cut. That said, they’ve got some linen-blend items ready for summer.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Sale AND Factory 2nds
- Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxfords – $295.20 ($450)
- Randolph Bit Loafers in Suede – $239.98 ($475)
- Factory Second Strand Oxfords – $239.20 ($450) $25 restocking fee on returns
Prices are as marked online. They’ve already taken an extra 20% off sale items at Allen Edmonds, and it’s also an additional 20% off at the Factory 2nds Shoebank website. BUT…
- Factory 2nds returns will set you back a steep $25 restocking fee. So be careful with anything tagged as such.
- They’re still mixing Factory 2nds into the main site’s sale section, which makes things all the more confusing.
Full details and a review of the Factory 2nds buying experience can be found in this post here.
Old Navy: 50% off
The Pick: Performance “chino” shorts – $19.99 ($39.99) full review here
Set to end (and roll over into something new?) Wednesday night. Half off their performance-fabric shorts is absolutely worth a mention. They look like regular chino shorts, but stretch, breathe, and overall just feel great. Full review here.
Ledbury: 30% off $150+
The Summer-is-coming Combo Pick:
- White 94% Nylon 6% Spandex true performance fabric MTO dress shirt ($145)
- Ice blue 94% Nylon 6% Spandex true performance fabric MTO dress shirt ($145)
= $203 total (normally $290)
Their regular 100% cotton non-iron twills are excellent, but as we’re heading into summer, their true-performance fabric line needs to be mentioned.
Ledbury did what Rhone couldn’t do. They made a true dress shirt out of a breathable, wicking, smooth performance fabric… and the collar feels and acts like a true dress collar. That’s where so many performance fabric dress shirts fail miserably… the collars are always too casual. (See the otherwise excellent Rhone commuter, which wears more like a tech OCBD than a dress shirt). Not with these. The collars are terrific. Great with a tie. And the mid-spread (or hidden button down) looks exceptionally sharp without a tie as well, thanks to their structure and the slightly lowered 2nd button. No more “one unbuttoned not enough/two is too much” debate.
NOTE: These are from their made-to-order line. Much more precise measurement in terms of fit, and you get to pick the collar style too. Mid spread dress or hidden button down looks terrific without a tie, if that’s your thing. Also know that these take a few weeks in terms of delivery, as they make them once you input your options.
Sunski: 25% off
- Astra Polarized Aviators – $90 ($120)
- Madrona Polarized Wayfarer-style – $44 ($58)
- Estero Polarized Aviators – $90 ($120)
Yes the price on a pair of Sunski’s has gone up. But so has the price on a shed-load of other stuff. At least the 25% off helps. They make good shades in some unique (but not goofy) styles, and as a brand they’re not perpetually on sale.
J. Crew 40% off select full price (exp 5/26)
- Baird McNutt Short Sleeve Irish linen shirts – $65.50 ($110)
- 1040 Athletic Tapered-fit stretch chino pant – $58.50 ($98)
- Geyser Grey Ludlow Italian Wool Suit Separates – $479 ($800)
- Polo shirt in Pima cotton – $58.50 ($98)
- Classic-fit oxford creased trouser – $76.50 ($128)
You might have known that already though. Full original picks are here.
Amazon: Totally random Memorial Day Weekend Deals
- Timex Men’s Waterbury Metro Chrono – $194.60 ($229) review here
- ExOfficio Give-N-Go Sport 6” Boxer Brief – $25.88 ($34.50) review here
- 2 in 1 Mens 7″ Swim Trunks – $23.99 ($33.99)
- 63-Inch Long Console Table – $127.99 ($159.99)
Watches! Furniture! Underwear! Yes, it’s random. This is what Amazon does. This is who they are.
Grant Stone: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ MEMORIAL25
Goodyear welted, great leathers, incredible quality. Rarely does their sale section get an extra bit off. Nice to see that’s happening now. Free shipping kicks in at $300, and remember that exchanges are free within 15 days, but returns will set you back a $15 pre-paid label. B-grades and whatnot are final sale.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 20% off Sale Items
- Explorer Collection Slim Fit Wool Windowpane Suit Jacket – $239.99 ($698)
- Stand alone sportcoat potential here, as it has patch pockets on the lower half.
- Explorer Collection Slim Fit Wool Windowpane Suit Trousers – $95.99 ($298)
- 1818 Collection Slim Fit Windowpane Wool Suit – $639.99 $1398
- Merino Aran Cable Cardigan – $215.99 ($548)
- Suede Stripe D-Ring Belt – $55.99 ($118)
- Supima Cotton Mariner Stripe Johnny Collar Sweater – $79.99 ($198)
Sale’s on sale over at Brooks Brothers. No code needed. Discount should happen once you put an item in your cart.
Brooks Brothers Part II: 40% off Four Shirts or more
The combo pick:
- White Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
- Blue Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
- Light Blue Gingham Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
- Navy Gingham Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Pinpoint Oxford Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128)
= $307.20 total / $76.80 per shirt (reg price $512 for all four)
Separate deal from the extra 20% off sale items promo. These aren’t clearance shirts, but instead these are their regular wheelhouse flagship stock. Four shirts is a lot to buy at once, but 40% off is pretty good for Brooks Brothers. Not bad if you like to spend a little on dress shirts, but don’t want to get into the triple-digits per shirt arena. Ships free as well, as Brooks Brothers free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200, yet this’ll trip that threshold.
REI: Anniversary Sale (their biggest of the year)
- Made in USA Danner Bull Run Moc Toe Boots – $194.89 ($259.95)
- Danner N45 Mid GTX Boots – $187.39 ($249.95)
- KUHL Renegade Recon Pants – Men’s – $74.19 ($99)
- Vuori Steadfast Down Vest – $99.83 ($198)
- Icebreaker Merino 150 Tech Lite III T-Shirts – $67.49 ($90) 5 colors
Everyone can shop their biggest sale of the year, but REI Co-op Members get to also save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one REI Outlet item w/ ANNIV26 at checkout. Exclusions apply. Sale runs through 5/25.
J. Crew FACTORY: 50% – 70% off sitewide
- 9″ tech shorts – $34.95 ($89.50) 100% poly
- 9″ flex chino short – $29.95 ($79.95) 99% cotton/1% elastane
- Houndstooth linen blazer – $180 ($450)
- Plaid linen blazer – $180 ($450)
From J. Crew’s step-down/diffusion brand. Free shipping kicks in at $100.
Woodlore Shoe Trees: Buy one pair get one pair free
- Men’s Combination Cedar Shoe Trees (2 Pairs) – $28.95 ($57.90)
- Men’s Full Cedar Shoe Trees (2 Pairs) – $28.95 ($57.90)
Attention shoe hounds. Woodlore’s made in the USA cedar shoe trees are buy one get one free. And for the real fancy-cats, for an extra five bucks per pair you can get a monogrammed plate added. BUT… know that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $100+, and standard shipping is $14.95. Ouch.
Huckberry: Memorial Day Weekend Sale
- LUCA Terra Penny Loafers – $168 ($195)
- Flint & Tinder Architect Shirts – $68 ($98)
- Taylor Stitch Linen Herringbone Blazer – $219 ($398)
- LUCA Terra Slip On Chelsea Sneaker Boots – $146 ($225)
Full picks are here if interested. Another “but you may have known that already” re-mention.
Also worth a mention:
- Lands’ End: 50% off + addit. 10% off w/ BLUEBERRY (exp 5/20)
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 20% off, or 5 shirts/polos for $225 (that’s a bloody lot of shirts) Ends 5/25
- Gustin: They’ve launched one of their rare Stock Sales
- adidas: 30% off select w/ SCORE
NOTE: This post will be updated through the long weekend.