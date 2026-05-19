Huckberry Annual (unofficial) Start of Summer Sale

Summer starts now (*spoiler* no it doesn’t).

Huckberry operates at that perfect mid point of rugged style and true functionality, and to celebrate the (unofficial) start of summer, they’re running one of their bigger sales of the year. Remember that free shipping at Huckberry kicks in at $98, but at least returns are free/won’t set you back an additional pre-paid label. Scrolling through the entire Huck sale section is enough to tear an index finger ligament, so let’s get to our picks.

Works out to $58.50 per pair if you buy two. Pretty darn good considering they’re a bestseller, and Huckberry can have a hard time keeping them in stock. Deal ends Monday night.

Swim/run/surf/hike season is upon us, and these are as good as it gets for hybrid shorts. Y’know, those types of shorts you can swim in but also do a HIIT workout in or go for a hike in or grab a pint in… you get the idea. Soft and stretchy performance boxer-brief liner is the best. Lots of colors and patterns. Usually excluded from sales and whatnot, so this is quite nice.

Made in Portugal. Super comfortable natural rubber latex outsole. Leather lined. Handsewn moc toe. Not overly preppy like boat shoes, and more supportive/comfortable than drivers. Still visually appropriate for all things summertime casual to smart casual. Suede shown above, and also available in a dark brown “ravine” Italian leather.

Selection varies by which fit you’re after (slim, straight, athletic tapered, etc.) But at post time there’s enough colors in enough sizes in enough fits that they’re worth a mention. The 365 has legions of fans, even with the triple-digit price. That’s saying something. Full review here.

Going somewhere? Duffels are great, but sometimes after lugging one around you just wanna sling it on your back. Which is precisely why Filson made this.

Still Ebbets Field but not wool this time. Instead it’s cotton twill (with a double layer USA felt logo.) Leather adjustable strap.

WOW that ain’t cheap for a hoodie. But it’s more than some standard bargain store sweatshirt. Because it’s not even a sweatshirt. What it is, is a perfectly weighted performance hoodie that’s been reinforced with something called “Spectra,” a fiber 15x stronger than steel” for abrasion resistance. So it should be able to take whatever we can dish out. 95% merino wool, so it’ll still wick, breathe, help regulate your temperature, and have natural anti-microbial (anti-stink) properties. Pretty impressive. It’s enough to want to banish French Terry to a remote island.

Earned a 4.5/5 from our shoe expert. Made in Portugal with really nice materials. Leather lined, and the Lactae Hevea rubber outsoles from France are super comfortable. Now on sale in the wheelhouse “canyon” brown suede, which should go with just about everything casual to smart casual. Sizing seems true. Ships/returns for free.

Same fabric as their 365 pants, only in shorts form. Less selection available on these, as they’re in season.

Blazer is not final sale at post time (matching pants are.) 6 oz. 100% Linen herringbone fabric. Unlined in the back for breathability. Ships/returns for free.

Not just another button up. Donegal fabric. Reinforced elbow patches. Split back yoke. Side vent gusset. All things which make them a bestseller, in spite of the price being significantly more than something one could scoop up off Amazon.

A chore coat design but made from a knit 50% cotton / 50% nylon blend. One of those “extra layers” that’s nice to have around, which also looks way smarter than a hoodie.

Made in Portugal. Bought a pair. Love them. Have worn them with everything casual to smart casual. They’re too easy and too comfortable not to wear all the time. And that hand-pressed Lactae Havea cup sole is brilliant. Squishy while still being supportive. Sizes are (understandably) a bit limited.

“A refined Pima cotton polo—infused with cooling aloe vera”… c’mon man, really? They are a best seller. And they are highly rated. Finished with an anti-odor protection. Made in Peru. Three colors.

If you’re looking for a more casual leaning, stretch-cotton (97% cotton/3% spandex) blazer, then this one is worth a shot. Unlined back. Patch pockets. Ships/returns for free.

That’s quite the suede jacket. Not cheap, but suede or leather jackets aren’t cheap. Clearly (well) over the $98 free shipping threshold, so this ships and returns for free like a lot of the other stuff. But that’s always a plus when it’s an investment item like this.

The midpoint between an “Indy” carpenter’s boot and a desert boot. Crepe sole. Made in Italy.

Sweaty-season isn’t great for sweatshirts, even if they are cut into smart looking blazers… but still. If you WFH or you’re at an office with over zealous AC, then having one of these (super) comfortable “swazers” on hand is smart. Looks great over a polo or t-shirt. Perfect for impromptu date nights.

Spendy even on sale, but they’re exceptional. Straight or Athletic Tapered fit. Perfect for travel, but can also pass as a smart pair of trousers even with their (ridiculously convenient) welt phone pocket on the back right leg. Gusset for ease of movement. Fabric is a 47% Merino Wool, 33% Nylon, 14% Polyester, 6% Elastane blend which flexes great, yet does make a light “swish swish” sound. They’re still the pants you may want to be wearing for the zombie apocalypse, the next time you’re moving house, or a long travel day with a business meeting at the tail end of it. And for a fit perspective, know that a 32×32 straight fit works for my 5’10″/180 frame after a quick trip to the tailor for a 1″-1.5″ hemming on the legs. Those of similar height may be able to easily get away with a 30″ inseam.

The lighter weight sibling of their bestselling waxed truckers. No “toasty” flannel lining, but instead a lighter weight cotton. Exterior is still 100% BCI Halley Stevensons Dry Finish Waxed Cotton Canvas. Also note that these are “imported” and not made in the USA, like their OG waxed truckers.

ROKAs are splurge worthy sunglasses for those who want high performing eyewear which’ll stay on during hard workouts (or just sweaty days) and look great while doing so. GEKO grip nose pads and arms. Polarized lenses, lightweight frames, Lenses are polarized, anti-reflective, anti-scratch, and anti-fog.

Available colors are Black Fade or (shown above) Marty-McF Dark Orange. A Huckberry bestseller. But unlike some of their other puffers, these are less heritage-y and more contemporary (yet still rugged) looking. Lightweight, weather resistant, stretchy, breathable, and lightly insulated. Sizes are scattered.

Just size medium and large left at post time. Clearly out of season. But that’s also why it’s under a hundred bucks (and also why it’s final sale/can’t be returned or exchanged.)

Full review here. Not on sale but a restock at Huckberry. Spendy, but these are some real #menswear legends… and they’re pretty hard to source on this side of the Atlantic. Huckberry is one of only a couple stores to carry these things here in the US. So their free shipping & free returns is a significant deal. For the sake of comparison, Sanders has them priced at $330ish on their own website, and they’ll hit you with an (understandable) additional $50+ international shipping charge at checkout. So Huckberry really has done the hard work here with getting them stateside. And they even charge less on the price tag than the brand that makes them.

The Huckberry Memorial Day Weekend Sale is set to run through Monday, 5/25. In the past some markdowns have “stuck” while other items have gone back to full price after the sale ends. Also know that color and size selection could move quick on some of the picks above.