In Review: The Flint & Tinder 365 Pant (2022). Slim, tapered, and straight fit.

A perhaps obvious note at this point: Flint and Tinder used to make their 365 pants (as well as most/all of their goods) in the USA. Domestic production was proudly their point of differentiation. But times have changed. And while F&T still makes some of their gear here in the states, they’ve moved production for their 365 pants (and other items in their catalog) overseas. As they say of the 365, they’re: “Expertly made in a sustainable factory in Indonesia.”

It’s been a few MORE short (or let’s be honest, long?) years since this site last featured the Flint & Tinder 365 Pant to a very solid showing. While the comfy, stretchy five-pockets still drew comps to such fan favorites as the BR Traveler Pants those few years back, the 2019 edition wasn’t also without its hesitations. Compared to 2017, the 2019 version added a straight fit and multiple inseams, as well as a few more colors. Awesome! And then a few months after that last review ran, they moved production to Indonesia. To many, that was not as awesome.

And we haven’t taken a look at them since.

So? Let’s see how this current pair measures up.

The “Charcoal” color in slim fit, size 31×30, on 5’9″ / 160.

Boots Shown: The JC Penney Deacon. Yes really. Still going!

Right off the top, this is still a great pair of pants. Cut like a jean and wearing more like a chino, you can dress these up or down, workwear or the office. They really can do it all. You get the same great hardware, the same cut as before (as far as I can tell, anyway – my previous pair are going on 3 years young!), and a ton of colors to choose from.

So what’s new with this iteration?

Even more colors

The 2019 version offered seven (up from the original four) sharp, neutral, earth tones that went with anything. Now there are at least 10+ colors available in each fit of pant, including newcomers like Light Grey, Slate, Olive, and Rust. Remarkably, all the colors still lean towards a neutral, de-saturated shade, which helps them be more versatile. Couple the now-vast sizing options with the new Tapered fit (which we’ll get to) and these expanded colors, and there should literally be something for just about all shapes and sizes here.

Lots of colors. Sizes available depend on color and fit (slim, straight, or tapered).

Even more inseams

It looks like Flint and Tinder did even more research about the size distributions from their order numbers, because they expanded their options. No more Grumpy Cats, #TeamThunderthighs, because 34×30 is here! Here are the available waists, with inseams in parentheses: 28x(30), 29x(30), 30x(30/32), 31x(30/32), 32x(30/32/34), 33x(30/32/34), 34x(30/32/34), 36x(32/34), 38x(34).

Left to Right (all 31×30): Slim fit, Tapered fit, Straight fit.

A new fit (Tapered)

Yes, the long-awaited “Tapered” fit arrives! In general, it looks like Tapered has approximately the same leg opening as the Slim, and just slightly roomier thighs than the Straight fit. A true in-betweener.

A bit of a sizing primer from their handy-dandy site infographic.

As much as I’d like to do a one-to-one fit and finish comparison, it’s rather difficult comparing brand-spanking-new pants to ones that have been in constant rotation for the better part of 3 years. But, for the sake of completeness, let’s give it a try. The first thing that stood out to me was the stretch. My USA made pair from early 2019 had 3% stretch, and the new guys have 2%. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t think 1% would make much of a difference, but to me, the 2022 pair fits slightly on the stiffer side, but that isn’t a bad thing. While I like a good amount of stretch, the balance feels right on these, being lightweight but also sturdy. It’s made out of the same flagship material as the 365 Joggers, making for what they deem a year-round fabric. I find the 2019 pair to need a wash every few wears to keep from stretching out.

The Slim vs Tapered vs Straight leg (top to bottom) differences are noticeable stacked on top of each other.

Flint & Tinder went above and beyond to give exact measurements in many crucial areas, especially when adding an “in-between” fit to the mix. Since fit varies so much from retailer to retailer, this is hugely beneficial to getting the right pair. Some notes: Slim fits and Straight fits have a rise beginning at 9-1/4″ and up to 11-5/8″ on the 38 waist. The Tapered fit, however, has a much lower rise beginning at 10-1/2″, and all the way up to 13″ on the 38 waist. Pretty significant difference there, and honestly, quite comfortable. Feel free to peruse the site’s massively helpful size charts for exact measurements.

So the question remains..

.. are they still worth $98?

This is really going to be down to personal preference. While it’s obviously a bummer that a formerly-made-in-the-USA pant has gravitated overseas while keeping the same stunner of a price tag, Flint and Tinder seem to have been able to use whatever savings in production to offer their product in many more fits, colors, and sizes than ever before. While the price is steep, I think I’ll probably pick up a pair to replace my old ones, as I don’t see any significant corners cut in the overall construction of the pant itself, at least not on first impression.

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts again with his wife, and loves being a dad.