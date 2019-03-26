In Review: The Made In USA Flint & Tinder 365 Pant (2019)

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts with his wife, and loves being a dad. Ryan is 5’9”, 155 and wearing a size 31×30 slim in this post.

The last time we saw our intrepid heroes…

It’s been a few short years already since this site first featured the Flint & Tinder 365 Pant to an overall solid showing. While the comfy, stretchy five-pockets drew comps to such fan favorites as the BR Traveler Jean, the first edition wasn’t without its hesitations. At the time, there was no straight fit, no inseam options so you most likely had to pay to have them hemmed, and a $98 price tag.

Well…

Two out of three ain’t bad, right?

The “Earth” shade in slim fit, size 31×30, on 5’10” / 155.

What’s New

Not a whole lot is different here from the original review, but for their best-selling pant three years running, why mess with a good thing? Same great stretch, same lightweight but tough breathability, same great hardware and pockets. Yes, the 2019 edition of the 365 Pant still checks in at a pricey $98, but this already flexible, Made in the USA pant gets a lot more… flexibility.

Still 97% cotton and 3% lycra. Super soft and flexible. Still made in the USA.

Slim AND Straight fit: Customers asked; they listened. From their product overview page, “the roomier (roomy, not baggy) leg opening of the straight fit is reminiscent of heritage menswear, making ‘em a perfect dancing partner for leather boots and workwear styles.” Huckberry was nice enough to send out both fits as loaners to compare, and we’ll take a dive into the straight vs. slim differences in just a few.

Left: Slim in Earth. Right: Straight in Olive

Both are a size 31×30

Inseams: You want inseams? If you’re between a 30 and 34 waist, you’re in luck. Waists of 30, 31, 32, and 33 now come in your choice of 30” or 32” inseam, and a 34 can then pick between 32” and 34” (apologies to any, cough, 34×30 guys editor’s note: hmph.) If you fall on the smaller or larger side of those waists, though? No such choice. 28-29s are stuck with 30”, and 36-38s can get a 34”. From everything I’m reading, it seems like Flint and Tinder did some extensive research and likely looked at the size distributions from their order numbers to gear up for this re-release.

More colors: The original offered four sharp, neutral, earth tones that went with anything. Now? Three new colors have been added, including navy, for a total of seven to pick from. All seven colors still lean towards a neutral, de-saturated shade, which helps them be more versatile.

The full spectrum available. All seven colors, up from four previously.

Straight vs. Slim

In this corner..

Now, I don’t have as much badonkadonk as certain writers on this site, but I am athletic and prefer my pants to be on the slimmer side. I wasn’t sure what to expect here, since I’ve never tried Flint and Tinder’s pant options before.

Per their site, the slims “don’t look painted on, they’ve just got a modern, tapered design perfect for gussying up at the office or pairing with sneakers and a tee for a more laid back look.” Plenty of stretch (97% cotton, 3% Lycra) means these are comfy all day, and while the calves are bit suffocating, the smaller leg opening can still handle my Stafford Deacons and Red Wing Blacksmiths with ease.

And in this corner..

The Straight fit is far from baggy, but still noticeably roomier than the Slim. The majority of the looser fit is focused on the lower leg, which has a much less aggressive taper than the Slim. If you frequently rock boots, you’re going to be quite pleased with the fit on the Straight.

The leg taper on the slims vs the straights is noticeable, as shown when placed on top of each other.

The new, straight fit version also lists thigh size. This is a welcome addition for anyone worried about just how “slim” or “straight” a fit can be, since it varies so much from retailer to retailer. Straight fits are about 1/2″-3/4″ more generous through the thigh, depending on the waist measurement.

Slim vs. straight thighs. A bit more room in the thighs too.

After trying both, for me, unsurprisingly, it’s still going to be the Slim. Not squeezingly uncomfortable in the least, and stretches so well. In all honesty, I’m having a lot of trouble not falling in love with these.

But are they worth $98?

Let’s be honest. Flint and Tinder makes heritage goods meant to last, and this is an improvement on an already-best-selling product. As I’ve gravitated toward owning less things lately, those things tend to have higher quality as a result. Will I add these to my wardrobe? For something I can just as easily wear to work, a nice dinner, or a lazy Sunday, I’d say that door’s wide open.