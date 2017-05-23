In Review: The Made in the USA Flint & Tinder 365 Pant

Let’s be honest. That’s a lot of cash for a pair of chinos, but these things will find a market. And that’s despite a few oddities that might cancel out a good chunk of the 5-pocket favoring fellas out there.

Four colors to pick from, but only one inseam per waist size.

Cut, sewn, and garment dyed in LA, these pants are Made in the USA through and through. And they’re not kidding about the fabric. The twill is made up of 97% cotton and 3% lycra, but it feels closer to a BR traveler jean in terms of ease of movement and overall stretch. The fabric really is something else. And to have four, earth-tone color options in a 5-pocket style (not the usual chino/khakis layout with welt & slash pockets) means if you’re usually in smart casual gear? These could become a real, very comfortable, contemporary anchor to your wardrobe.

Stretch? Why yes. They’ve got stretch.

It’s just a matter of fitting into them. You better be long and lean. Otherwise, these might be trouble.

These are a true slim fit. If you’ve got some mass on your lower half, upper legs, lower legs, badonkadonk, or all three combined… you might feel a bit squeezed. The in-person shots for this post show a size 34 waist on 5’10″/185 lbs. And thank goodness for the stretch. They’re pretty darn close to the skin (if you can see the outline of the pockets due to your thighs pushing them against the inner wall of the pant fabric, then they might be too tight). They’re slim enough that they seem to be causing wrinkling/bunching on my frame due to the fabric getting caught up on the contours of my legs. We also tried out a size 32 and those were laughably tight. For a fit perspective, the most comfortable pair of 5 pockets that I own are a pair of straight fit Bonobos jeans in a size 33×30.

A size 34 (only comes with a 33″ inseam, and thus, would need to be hemmed, badly) on

5’10” / 185. Notice the pocket outlines on the upper thighs.

These 365 pants only come in one inseam for each waist size, and 33″ is just too long for Mr. Average Joe (hi!) at 5’10”. So, while the fabric is terrific, and the made in the USA factor is awesome… it’s a $98 pant that might require extra tailoring/hemming depending on your body type. And with so many other, cheaper options on the market that offer multiple fits as well as different inseams for each waist size, that extra effort (and cost) might drive those of us with thicker frames in another direction.

The 33″ inseam on a size 34 waist. If you’re an athletic to average body type, prepare to cuff or hem.

They’re a great pair of pants. Really impressive. No doubt. But the lack of inseam options and/or a more straight fit template is gonna exclude a lot of the population. Especially the rock hopping, mountain biking, powder carving dudes that Huckberry seems to target.

Yet these pants in the “earth” shade shown in this post are all but sold out.

So what do I know.

Don’t answer that.

“Earth” shade looks more like a true khaki in bright sun, but is

deeper and more saturated indoors/out of direct light.