Dappered

Why you should STILL try to dress well during a pandemic

By |

Enclothed cognition is real.

Wear sweatpants, get sweatpants results.

When a bear breaks into camp, you do not have to outrun the bear.

You have to outrun the other campers.

Got it?

Good.

So get moving.

 

 

 

To put it another way, if you put on real clothes you’re more likely to do real things. Don’t sit around like a grinning wastebasket, while the sofa quietly annexes your rear-end via osmosis. Respect that, and you’ll end up light years ahead of your peers (professional or social) who are gladly using this as an excuse to go full-slob. Try. Dammit.

