In Review: Huckberry’s LUCA Terra Moc Chukkas

What do you get when you combine a pair of handsewn mocs and a pair of chukka boots? Soul mates! Well, actually, you get the latest release from Huckberry’s new house brand LUCA, which focuses on footwear that’s comfortable, casual, and super easy to wear every day.

For their initial launch, they released a pair of suede chukka boots, a pair of suede sneakers, and some interesting sandals. Each seems to be made from above average materials and put together in a Portuguese factory that formerly made their Rhodes line. Today we’ll be diving into the chukka boots to see if they truly are comfortable, casual, and worth their price tag.

A unique look beyond the basic desert boot or chukka.

The Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.)

5 – Excellent! No issues and highly recommended.

4 – Good. Above average, but not perfect.

3 – Average. Minor issues, might be good at the right price.

2 – Fair. Below average due to defects, flaws, or imperfections.

1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price.

Details

Brand: Huckberry’s LUCA

Style: Two Eyelet Chukka/sneaker/boat moc hybrid

Size: 11

Last: N/A

Construction: Stitched and Glued

Upper: Suede

Sole: Lactae Hevea Natural Crepe Rubber “Vantage” Sole

Details: Full-Grain Leather Overlays, Round Waxed Laces

Extras: N/A

Country of Origin: Portugal

Price: $195 USD

Basic unboxing, nothing additional or fancy about it.

Ordering/Delivery

This pair of LUCA Terra Moc chukkas were shipped out on a Tuesday via UPS Ground and arrived the very next day. I’ve purchased a bunch of stuff from Huckberry in the past and they’ve always had quick shipping and great customer service (when needed) to boot. No complaints here!

FYI: Huckberry has a fantastic and free 60-day return or exchange policy, excluding final sale items. As always, items must be in like new, unworn and resalable condition with no noticeable wear. If you buy shoes over the internet, make sure you try them on at home on carpet first!

Score: 5/5 Stars – Shipping was quick and Huckberry has a great return policy.

Packaging

This pair arrived in a simple, brown cardboard box with minimal white branding. I’m honestly not sure what exactly the LUCA logo is supposed to be – is that a tree? A jungle gym? Either way, there wasn’t much of an unboxing experience aside from unwrapping the shoes from their clear plastic bags and pulling out the handfuls of tissue paper stuffing. No spare laces, nothing fancy to set Huckberry or LUCA apart from any other brand at this price point.

Score: 3/5 Stars – Unboxing experience was average; nothing to write home about.

They might be casual, but all components of this shoe seem to be a step above.

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, I’m really impressed with the materials that were chosen for these chukkas. You can tell that the suede uppers, calf leather linings, and rubber soles are much, much nicer than something you’d get from Clarks or a common menswear retailer at your mall.

Design wise, these chukkas are going to be pretty divisive. After showing them to a handful of coworkers at my conservative-but-relaxed business casual office, the general consensus was that most people wouldn’t choose them, especially after finding out about the price tag. Personally, I like the moc stitching around the upper. It’s partly functional (it joins two separate pieces of leather), but it’s mostly style over substance that helps to achieve this hybrid moc aesthetic that gives them a bit of panache. For me, these chukkas are more interesting than a pair of basic level Clarks Desert Boots. For some, they might even fill a style niche in the same wave as Rancourt’s handsewn Acadia chukkas or Visvim’s FBT Shaman chukka sneakers. They are not for everyone, but if you’re looking for something unique, LUCA has you covered.

Sublime suede with the perfect nap.

The upper suede is simply sublime. I love the smooth, velvety nap that feels luxurious underneath your hand. There’s just enough texture to notice fingerprints, but not so much that it looks shaggy and unkempt. While I’m not sure where Huckberry’s factory sourced this material from (they never returned my email request), I’d heavily wager that it’s from a British or Italian tannery. It feels far too nice in the hand to be some cheap, mass produced leather.

I’m a sucker for this shade of light brown “snuff” suede and prefer to pair casual shoes in this color with lightly worn-in jeans, a casual button-down collar shirt, and a stylish (but still rugged) jacket from the likes of Barbour or Baracuta. The differences in color, texture, and polish work really well off of each other for a laid back, but still put together look. For those of you who enjoy rich, saturated colors like this, you can consider this a shade that’s somewhere between caramel and whiskey with bits of lighter and darker sections that enhance the overall depth.

Cow leather lining runs the full length of the shoe and tongue.

The previously mentioned moc stitching around the perimeter of the shoe was done in a tonal brown thread and is cleanly finished with no noticeable errors. The top grain leather heel tab and back stay are single needle stitched and give these chukkas a bit of flair that will rarely be seen outside of your pants cuff. The round, waxed cotton laces are also in a light brown shade.

Comfortable, high quality insoles give just the right amount of support.

Peering inside, you’ll immediately notice the smooth cow leather lining that runs the full length of the shoe and tongue. A fine leather lining like this can breathe a bit, and is always preferred over cheaper fabric linings that can hold onto moisture and give off foul odors in time. The heel cup is lined in a thin suede leather for added grip to help eliminate any heel slip you might encounter. The removable insole/footbed by Biturbo is FANTASTIC and has a bit of squish and just the right amount of support. It’s topped with a thin layer of leather, but the main support structure is made from thick, closed-cell foam or rubber that also gives a hint of arch support.

Ultra flexible, comfortable, Reltex Lactae Hevea 100% natural rubber Vantage cup soles.

Finally, the outsoles are Reltex Lactae Hevea 100% natural rubber Vantage cup soles. These outsoles are both glued and stitched to the uppers for extra durability and rigidity. Interestingly, these outsoles are handmade in Southeast France with “hevea milk” or natural latex rubber that flows from the Hevea rubber tree. This liquid latex rubber is poured into molds, heated, cured, dried, and finally trimmed by hand. This unique production process creates micro bubbles inside the rubber material, increasing the squish and comfort levels. I’ve been wearing these exact soles on my Rancourt Traveler penny mocs for a few years and they’re fantastic; they hold up well to regular wear and tear and technically could be replaced by a cobbler.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Style is subjective, but the materials are objectively fantastic. Nice!!

Sizing, Fit, and Comfort

In terms of sizing, these chukkas are only available in whole sizes. I recommend trying a half-size up from your closest true-to-size Brannock measurement. I tried these in a size 11 and just like my favorite Nike and Adidas sneakers, they fit really well with a comfortably snug heel fit and a bit of room around my toes for some wigglin’ room on those warmer days.

Top grain leather heel tabs and stays and a bit of flair.

Comfort is always subjective, but personally, I find these things to be incredibly comfortable right out of the box. The insole is firm, but squishy enough for a bit of instant comfort. The Lactae Hevea natural rubber soles are ultra flexible and, when combined with the insoles/footbeds, make it feel like you’re walking on bubble gum instead of concrete.

For size reference, I am a 10.5 D/E on a Brannock device and usually take a 10 D in most roomy dress shoes, including Alden’s Barrie last and Grant Stone’s Leo last. I take a 10.5 E in Allen Edmonds 65 last, as that last runs too narrow for me. I also take a 10.5 in Converse/Vans and an 11 in most Adidas/Nike/Jordan/Yeezy sneakers. Have a size question? Email us!

Score: 5/5 Stars – Fit is spot on for sneaker sizing and the comfort level is amazing.

Final Thoughts

They say that style and taste is subjective. While some may not love the look of these hybrid chukkas, I think Huckberry’s latest house brand LUCA is offering a unique and elevated casual shoe that is simply easy to wear. At this price point, it’s almost impossible to find something that has this handful of these materials: fine suede uppers, soft leather linings, artisanal moc stitching, squishy insoles, and ultra comfortable Lactae Hevea natural crepe rubber outsoles.

If you’re in the market for something that pairs well with everything from jeans and a t-shirt and possibly (very) casual suiting, you need to check out these LUCA Terra Moc chukkas from Huckberry. Cheers!

Avg. Score: 4.5/5 -Highly recommended. Super unique, ultra comfortable, and worth it.

According to Adam these are worth the price of admission, as long as they’re your style.