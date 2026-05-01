1 Sale 4 Outfits – J. Crew 40% off select Summer Kickoff

J. Crew: 40% off select full price
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration. Here’s four clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew’s 40% off summer kickoff event. Head here for the original, easy to tap/click picks.
Warm Weather Wedding
J. Crew:
Suit Jacket: Grey Italian Wool Jacket – $359.50 ($550)
Suit Trousers: Grey Italian Wool Trousers – $159.50 ($250)
Shirt: Bowery Performance Stretch – $58.50 ($98)
Tie: American Wool Tie – $39.50 ($69.50)
Socks: Patterned Dress Socks – $9.50 ($16.50)
Belt: Italian Leather Dress Belt – $79.50
Others:
Pocket Square: The Tie Bar – $14
Sunglasses: WMP Standard – $49
Watch: Orient Bambino 38 – $265.50 w/ SAVEBIG ($295)
Shoes: Made in Italy BOSS Derby – $139.97 ($299)
Weekend BBQ
J. Crew:
Shirt: Linen Camp-Collar Shirt – $58.50 ($98)
Jeans: Straight-fit Stretch Jean – $88.50 ($148)
Belt: Round-Buckle Jeans Belt – $69.50
Shoes: Lake Shoes in Suede – $198
Others:
Sunglasses: CARFIA – $35
Watch: VAER Ameriquartz – $299 (review here)
Quietly & Timelessly Bad-Arse
J. Crew:
Polo: Performance Piqué – $47.70 ($79.50)
Pants: Bergen Five-Pockets – $69.50 ($118)
Socks: 3-Pack Athletic Crew w/ COOLMAX – $14.50 ($24.50)
Belt: Italian Suede and Leather – $79.50
Other:
Sunglasses: Kent Wang – $55
Watch: Citizen Auto Promaster Dive – $261.20 ($300ish)
Chukkas: LUCA Terra Moc – $150 ($200)
Shorts Sneakers Tee
J. Crew:
T-shirt: Broken-in T-shirt – $19.50 ($36.50)
Shorts: Linen Shorts – $52.50 ($89.50)
Belt: Italian Suede – $79.50
Shoes: Leather Court Sneakers – $94.50 ($158)
Others:
Sunglasses: Carfia (via Amazon) – $45
Watch: Moonswatch – $285
The J. Crew 40% off select summer kickoff event is set to run through 5/26.