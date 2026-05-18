Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – REI Anniversary, Brooks Brothers Extra 20% off, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Everyone can shop their biggest sale of the year, but REI Co-op Members get to also save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one REI Outlet item w/ ANNIV26 at checkout. Exclusions apply. Sale runs through 5/25.

Not quite as great when compared to their most recent 48-hour flash sale, but 60% off MSRP is still getting pretty good. Especially if you DID pick something up during that most recent 48-hour sale, you like it, and you want one in another color.

Sale’s on sale over at Brooks Brothers. No code needed. Discount should happen once you put an item in your cart.

What’s getting lost in the sauce is that they’re running a truly good deal on their chinos right now. Select colors on slim and straight fits, BUT… all colors of the 1040 Athletic Fit are 40% off. Really nice deal… if that’s your preferred fit. Full picks from this sale can be found here.

Also worth a mention: