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Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – REI Anniversary, Brooks Brothers Extra 20% off, & more

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The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

REI: Anniversary Sale (their biggest of the year)

Everyone can shop their biggest sale of the year, but REI Co-op Members get to also save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one REI Outlet item w/ ANNIV26 at checkout. Exclusions apply. Sale runs through 5/25.

 

BR Factory: 50% off + extra 20% off (= 60% off )

Not quite as great when compared to their most recent 48-hour flash sale, but 60% off MSRP is still getting pretty good. Especially if you DID pick something up during that most recent 48-hour sale, you like it, and you want one in another color.

 

Brooks Brothers: Extra 20% off Sale Items

Sale’s on sale over at Brooks Brothers. No code needed. Discount should happen once you put an item in your cart.

 

BONUS  J. Crew 40% off select full price (exp 5/26)

What’s getting lost in the sauce is that they’re running a truly good deal on their chinos right now. Select colors on slim and straight fits, BUT… all colors of the 1040 Athletic Fit are 40% off. Really nice deal… if that’s your preferred fit. Full picks from this sale can be found here.

 

Also worth a mention:

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