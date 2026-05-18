Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – REI Anniversary, Brooks Brothers Extra 20% off, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
REI: Anniversary Sale (their biggest of the year)
- Made in USA Danner Bull Run Moc Toe Boots – $194.89 ($259.95)
- Danner N45 Mid GTX Boots – $187.39 ($249.95)
- KUHL Renegade Recon Pants – Men’s – $74.19 ($99)
- Vuori Steadfast Down Vest – $99.83 ($198)
- Icebreaker Merino 150 Tech Lite III T-Shirts – $67.49 ($90) 5 colors
Everyone can shop their biggest sale of the year, but REI Co-op Members get to also save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one REI Outlet item w/ ANNIV26 at checkout. Exclusions apply. Sale runs through 5/25.
BR Factory: 50% off + extra 20% off (= 60% off )
- Standard Fit Resort Shirt – $32 ($80)
- Link goes to a similar white resort shirt with some texture. Not sure where the solid white option is at post time.
- Standard Fit Linen Blend 7″ Deck Shorts – $30 ($75)
- Linen Blend Suit Jacket – $136 ($340)
- Linen Blend Suit Trousers – $76 ($190)
- $212 total for the suit
Not quite as great when compared to their most recent 48-hour flash sale, but 60% off MSRP is still getting pretty good. Especially if you DID pick something up during that most recent 48-hour sale, you like it, and you want one in another color.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 20% off Sale Items
- Explorer Collection Slim Fit Wool Windowpane Suit Jacket – $239.99 ($698)
- Stand alone sportcoat potential here, as it has patch pockets on the lower half.
- Explorer Collection Slim Fit Wool Windowpane Suit Trousers – $95.99 ($298)
- 1818 Collection Slim Fit Windowpane Wool Suit – $639.99 $1398
- Merino Aran Cable Cardigan – $215.99 ($548)
- Suede Stripe D-Ring Belt – $55.99 ($118)
- Supima Cotton Mariner Stripe Johnny Collar Sweater – $79.99 ($198)
Sale’s on sale over at Brooks Brothers. No code needed. Discount should happen once you put an item in your cart.
BONUS J. Crew 40% off select full price (exp 5/26)
What’s getting lost in the sauce is that they’re running a truly good deal on their chinos right now. Select colors on slim and straight fits, BUT… all colors of the 1040 Athletic Fit are 40% off. Really nice deal… if that’s your preferred fit. Full picks from this sale can be found here.
Also worth a mention:
- Old Navy: 50% off most (works on their cheap lulu alternatives)
- Banana Republic: Extra 20% off sale and final sale items (exp 5/18)
- Bonobos: Extra 30% off sale and final sale items w/ STOCKUP
- Brooks Brothers: 2 Dress or Sport Shirts for $149 (exp 5/19)