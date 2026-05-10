10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Sharp Collars, Airy Sneaker Icons, & more

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Via: J. Crew 40% off select full price (exp Tues. 5/26)

100% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. A true sign that summer weather is here, as J. Crew doesn’t stock these year round. Casual, rumpled, and cool. Slim fit, classic fit, and a tall template as well.

Via: GAP 50% off select + additional 15% off w/ SUMMER

Something to wear with those linen shirts from J. Crew. Half off + an additional 15% off with the SUMMER code = 57.5% off total.

Via: Amazon

Even for those of us who dress mainly conservative & simply, sunglasses are where we can have a little bit of fun and take some risks. But nobody wants to break the bank doing so. Carfia is one of those Amazon sourced brands which actually makes decent feeling sunglasses for well under $50. And these… with their chunky temples, blue lenses, and two-color frames… certainly fit the bill, for not a big bill. Would look great with a simple mid-gray suit, white shirt, and brown monks, loafers, or lace ups.

Via: Nike: 20% off select w/ START (exp Wed 5/27)

Nike’s original Air Force 1 is the definition of iconic. Simple, versatile, substantial. But that substantiality can get a little warm in the summer months. Enter the Flyknit, which allows air-flow and feet-heat to enter and exit with a breezy ease thanks to the knit uppers and extra lightweight construction.

Via: Banana Republic: 30% off most full price (exp Tues 5/26)

Great collars, wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, and all the colors/patterns you could want. A bit of ironing may be needed by most, but it irons up easy and doesn’t come out of the dryer looking like a wreck. So if you wear it under a suit, sportcoat, or sweater, you can probably get away with skipping the iron. The one major drawback (and it’s a dealbreaker for some) is that despite being dress shirts, these are sold in “alpha” sizes like small, medium, large, etc. Really wish BR would make the switch to neck and sleeve measurements for their dress shirts. It’s just more precise. Size shown above is a medium slim fit on 5’10″/180.

Via: Brooks Brothers Extra 20% off Sale Items (exp Wed. 5/27)

A summer casual D-ring belt… only in suede. It even has a stripe like other (fabric) belts you see around this time of year.

Via: Bonobos 30% off most w/ HOTDOG30 (exp Tues 5/26)

30% off, ships/returns for free, AND the icon colors (khaki, navy, graphite gray, and “congos” olive) are included in the sale. Same fabric as their new flagship 2.0 chino, only cut in a more casual but still versatile 5-pocket style.

Via: J. Crew Factory extra 70% off Final Sale styles w/ 70LESS

For early AM coffee runs or cooler summer nights. They call it a “performance” hoodie, but it’s mostly cotton: 81% cotton/19% polyester. Three colors. Final sale. No returns or exchanges.

Via: Amazon

Because summer is gross... but that doesn’t mean your nether regions have to follow suit. Wicks, breathes, stretches. Full review here. One of the sneaky best deals of this past weekend. And they’re still on sale.

Via: Worn & Wound’s Windup Watch Shop

Summer is dive-watch season… but what about your desk or nightstand? Would also make a great father’s day gift for the watch-loving Dad in your life. The bezel even rotates!

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.