Steal Alert: Banana Republic Factory $200 Linen-Blend Suits + 52% – 68% off select

This is a sneaky good sale… depending on the item.

BR Factory can be tough to get a handle on when it comes to their prices. Knowing what’s a good deal and what’s not isn’t the easiest, as they’re seemingly always 30% or 40% off with additional stacking deals too. But ballpark, here’s how it seems to go:

30% – 40% off MSRP… Not that good. Feels like the “base” price.

50% – 60% off… Good. The style:price ratio at this point can be a green light.

60% off or more… Very good to excellent.

Got it? We’ll stick mostly to stuff that’s 60% off or more. But before we get to that stuff, first here’s a fit perspective on their summer suitcoats which can easily act as stand alone sportcoats:

Size Shown: 40R on 5’10″/180.

“Just” 52% off at $163.80

Unfortunately this chocolate 55% linen, 43% cotton, 2% elastane suit jacket isn’t getting the biggest and best discount(s) for this sale, as it’s “just” 52% off. But if it’s representative of the other suit separates in this sale (a fair assumption), then that’s a really good sign. Fabric is not-flimsy and drapes well, yet the back is unlined for good breathability. Fit should be good off the rack for most average body types, and the sleeve cuffs are non functioning for easy/cheaper tailoring if/when you can make that happen.

I know to lead with something not at the max steal-alert-worthy price is confusing. But context/fit perspectives are key.

NOW… off we go with the picks…

Repeating for emphasis: You do not need to purchase the entire suit for the discounted prices. Their jackets work great as stand alone sportcoats when worn with chinos or performance pants/5 pockets/etc.

This one’s shown at the very top of the post. A SPECTRE-desert-y khaki, and made in a 53% European linen (flax), 23% cotton, 22% lyocell, 2% elastane spandex blend.

Also shown at the very top of the post. A summery suit in a color that’s not khaki, super pale gray, or baby blue. Something easier on the eyes, but still interesting. Mid blue with a tonal glen plaid pattern. 55% linen flax, 30% polyester, 15% rayon. Jacket is unlined in the back. Sidenote: This is a perfect example of BR Factory pricing. “Comparable value” is $530, but there’s no way that’s a $500+ suit. Yet for $200? Especially right now in the thick of wedding season? That’ll do.

Exact same fabric blend as the chocolate brown in-person jacket shown towards the top of the post. 55% linen, 43% cotton, 2% elastane spandex. Herringbone here instead of Glen Plaid.

52% linen, 48% polyester. Says these are “machine wash gentle,” so be prepared to lay-flat-to-dry instead of tumble dry. Not totally sure on that, but could be a possibility.

Golden age of Hollywood cool… on a budget. 8 colors. Some have tipped/piped collars, others are solid all around. 100% cotton, so a laundromat washer/dryer set to nuclear could really mess them up. Go gentle on these things in the laundry, and try to keep expectations in line with the price point.

That’s how you do a full button front “polo” without looking like you’re going bowling or to a swing-dance class.

BRF’s version of the standard stretch cotton chino shorts we all know.

4 of the options are 60% off (including the light blue with pattern seen above) while the others aren’t on sale for quite as deep of a discount. Either way, they’re a heck of a lot cheaper than the Bonobos Riviera.

For when it gets real hot, and a little pucker/increased air flow would be greatly appreciated. Button down collar keeps the points from curling and flying away.

Admittedly these aren’t the best deal of the sale. The can drop to the mid/upper $30s range when at a steeper discount. But in case you want to pick up some chinos to pair with one of those linen-cotton sportcoats, here they are…

97% cotton, 3% spandex. All the colors you’d expect. Even has the patch on the backside just like mainline BR chinos.

The 40% off – 60% + additional 20% off most event at BR Factory is set to expire Monday 6/8/26. Not sure what comes next after that. Outbound shipping is $7.50 unless you’re one of their higher tiered rewards members. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.