Style Scenario: Pints with pals for the game(s)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Whether you’re a die-hard Outlaw, casually curious, or proudly supporting one of the other 47(!) teams, the next month is gonna be nuts. Or weird. Or both. Here’s one way to support the Stars and Stripes in style, as they head into this every-four-years-footballing-fracas.

The Shirt: Sam Eagle Muppets T-Shirt – $36. Sam the Eagle is such a great American that he should be immediately added to Mt. Rushmore.

The Jeans: Gustin USA Cut/Sewn The 1968 Selvedge – $149. Sanforized raw selvedge denim from Cone Mills. In stock and ready to ship. Please excuse the usage of jeans here in June (& July) but we’re going for a theme. While this may work for a cool & dark pub, traditional jeans (or even lightweight jeans) may get absurdly hot if you’re outside/ somewhere warm, especially if you’re being denied the ability to carry in a sufficient amount of water for yourself while entering a stadium. Use common sense.

The Hat: Made in USA Ebbets Field Ballcap – $68. A faithful wool replica of the hats Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig wore during the 1934 US tour of Japan. Different sport obviously, but reps the nation in heritage style.

The Watch: USA Assembled VAER G2 Pacific Steel GMT Huckberry Exclusive – $499. Comes with the nylon fabric strap shown, as well as a three link stainless steel bracelet w/ quick release spring bars. Swiss Quartz GMT movement. Watch is assembled in the USA.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino Blend Micro Crew – $23. Old school gym/athletic look, so they go great here.

The Shoes: Made in the USA New Balance 1300 – $199.99. Our website here mentions white sneakers all. the. time. So going with black sneakers this time. USA made.

The Belt: Made in the USA Huckberry 365 Belt – $85. As versatile as it gets for all things casual to smart casual.