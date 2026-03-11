In Review: Nordstrom Made in Italy Chukka Boots

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething sales manager in the construction industry. He enjoys fine watches, raw denim, boots/shoes, and working on his dad bod father figure.

There’s a moment early in most men’s style journeys where the question shifts from what do I wear? to what should I invest in? Chukka boots tend to sit right at that crossroads; they’re versatile enough to carry you from the office to a weekend dinner, refined enough to signal that you’ve thought about your appearance, but can be casual enough that they don’t feel stuffy. Nordstrom’s Italian Collection Saluzzo Chukka Boot in dark brown leather promises all of that at a price point that won’t require a Buy Now, Pay Later loan for most young professionals. At $230 MSRP, these boots are pitching themselves squarely at the person who wants to look put-together without having to dig deep into their apartment rent or car payment budget. Whether that pitch holds up is what we’re here to find out.

Available in dark brown or black.

The Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.)

5 – Outstanding! Very nice and well worth the price of admission. Highly recommended.

4 – Very satisfactory. Above average, may have very minor issues but still worth it.

3 – Satisfactory. Average at best. May have notable issues, may be OK for some at this price.

2 – Unsatisfactory. Below average due to defects, design flaws, or other imperfections.

1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price. Avoid!

Details

Brand: Nordstrom

Style: Dress Chukkas

Size: 10.5

Last: N/A

Construction: Blake stitched and glued

Upper: Italian calfskin w/ heavy grain embossing and burnishing

Sole: Nordstrom-branded LIVETECH molded EVA, TPU, and PVC-blended sole unit

Extras: One fabric shoe bag

Country of Origin: Italy

Price: $229 USD

Made in Italy. Ships/returns for free.

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

Picking these up through Nordstrom’s website is about as frictionless as online shoe shopping gets. Nordstrom’s size selection is generally solid for house brand items and their free shipping and free returns policy remains one of the better safety nets in retail. That detail is especially important when ordering footwear, where fit and comfort can be unpredictable. If these don’t work out for you, getting them back to the store won’t cost you anything extra, either.

Fulfillment was a more mixed experience. The order shipped out on a Wednesday and arrived the following Monday, putting the total transit time at five calendar days. The shipping speed itself is acceptable; not “Prime” fast by modern standards, but not egregious either. The real frustration here is the tracking situation. Nordstrom used Lasership for delivery on this one. In my opinion, Lasership is a second-tier carrier that, as we’ve covered before, trails well behind the reliability and visibility of major players like UPS and FedEx. Tracking information was never meaningfully available, and even now, the tracking link doesn’t resolve, which means there’s no way to retroactively verify the service level or review the shipment history. For someone who’s home most of the day, this might be a non-issue. For anyone who works long hours, travels often, or simply needs to coordinate a delivery around their schedule, the complete absence of reliable tracking is a genuine headache and a real gap in the experience for a retailer of Nordstrom’s caliber. The boots arrived without incident, but this is an area where Nordstrom has clear room to improve. Nordstrom: Stick to USPS, UPS, or FedEx, please!

Score: 4/5 Stars – Easy ordering, stellar return policy, but the logistics shipper is subpar.

Simple lines. Three pairs of eyelets.

Leather with some texture keeps it interesting.

Packaging/Unboxing

These chukkas arrived in a standard, black cardboard Nordstrom-branded shoe box held together with a large rubber band. The box itself was starting to fall apart, but the design is clean and presentable (and would normally be fine for gifting), but nothing particularly exciting or engaging. Inside, the boots are tissue-wrapped and protected by a layer of shipping foam. Stuffed tissue is utilized in each boot as toe shapers to help them hold their form during transit. It’s a straightforward, functional presentation. There’s one Nordstrom-branded dust bag included and it feels consistent with what you’d expect from a value-oriented product. No spare laces, no mini shoe horn, and no care tag included with this one. Serviceable.

Score: 3/5 Stars – Average at best, and clearly a budget-focused presentation.

Unboxing/in initial presentation was… serviceable.

You get a shoe bag, but no additional extras.

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, these chukka boots look considerably more expensive than their price tag would suggest. The Italian calfskin leather has a scotch grain or pebbled texture imprinted onto the upper, which is a fantastic design choice, as it adds visual interest and disguises minor scuffs and wear in a way that smooth calf leather simply cannot. The burnished finish at the toe and heel gives the boot a genuine sense of depth; the color shifts between a rich dark espresso brown and near-black depending on the light and angle, which lends a dressy, almost bespoke quality to the silhouette from a distance. The three-eyelet design is clean and well-proportioned. In my opinion, this design doesn’t lean too American or too European.

Good looking textured leather uppers.

This three-eyelet chukka design is classic and timeless, with its roots stretching back to the crepe-soled desert boots of the mid-20th century but translated here into something that skews slightly more formal. That’s a good thing for modern smart casual styles that most of us are wearing these days. The silhouette is sleek without being aggressively fashion-forward, which means these boots have a long shelf life from a style perspective and won’t look dated in a few seasons. The dark brown-to-black color shift also gives them unusual versatility: they read as brown in warmer light, which pairs naturally with earthy tans, olives, and navy tones, but can shift close enough to black in certain conditions that they’ll work alongside a more monochromatic or darker wardrobe aesthetic as well.

In practice, these boots would sit comfortably alongside tailored wool trousers, tapered cotton chinos, or dark raw denim. Pair them with an unstructured blazer and an Oxford cloth button-down shirt and you’ve got a sharp business casual look that works in most modern office environments. Swap the blazer for a crew neck Shetland sweater or a merino quarter zip and you’re still well-dressed without trying too hard. For the younger professional building out a smart casual wardrobe, the Saluzzo chukka is a versatile anchor piece that earns its keep (style wise) across a wide range of outfits, so long as you don’t travel too far into the casual end.

Softer finish leather.

Restrained burnishing = texture gradually gets less pronounced at toes/heels.

The upper is where the Saluzzo chukka does its best work. The pebbled or scotch grain texture is consistent across the vamp and shaft. The leather, while not particularly hearty or stiff to the touch, has a softer finish that photographs well and holds its shape cleanly. The burnished treatment at the toe and heel counter is applied with enough restraint that it enhances rather than overwhelms the boot’s overall look; it darkens those high-wear areas in a way that mimics the patina that a quality boot develops naturally over time, giving the Saluzzo a slightly aged, characterful appearance straight out of the box. The ankle shaft is cut at a traditional chukka height (just above the ankle bone) and the three-eyelet lacing keeps the profile clean. Eyelets are simply punched holes in the leather – no metal eyelets or backings for support. The welt area is finished tidily, though up close the Blake stitching is visible along the outsole edge and lacks the visual weight and precision of a chunky Goodyear welt. Still, at a glance, the upper tells a better story than the price would suggest.

Blake stitched. Thin foam cushioning.

Forefoot section transitions to a fabric construction.

Step inside the boot and the value equation becomes considerably more apparent. The interior features a full leather lining and thin leather sock liner as the top contact surface. It’s a reasonable choice that at least nods toward the traditional approach, but beneath it sits a layer of thin foam padding that serves as the primary cushioning element. This foam comfort layer is about as thick as a penny; substantially thinner than most blown foam insole units. That foam rests on what appears to be a heat-molded fiberboard or synthetic insole unit, which forms the structural backbone of the boot. The forefoot section, from the ball of the foot forward, transitions to a fabric construction designed to allow for breathability, flex, and toe movement. One would think that it’s a pragmatic engineering decision, but for me, it’s a clear cost-saving measure compared to a full-length leather insole that breaks in and molds to your foot in time.

Blake stitched.

The construction method is Blake stitching — a single-needle stitch that runs through the insole, upper, and outsole in one pass. It’s a legitimate and widely-used construction method, particularly in Italian footwear, which produces a sleeker, lower-profile result than a Goodyear welt. The tradeoff is repairability and water resistance: Blake stitched boots are more susceptible to moisture intrusion through the stitch channel than their welted counterparts. Combined with the fiberboard insole and minimal foam padding, both of which will compress and degrade with wear, the interior picture is that of a boot built to a price point, not a lifespan.

Outsole material is lightweight, springy, and cushioned underfoot out of the box.

May have some longevity concerns though.

The Saluzzo chukka rides on a Nordstrom-branded SGM LIVETECH molded outsole unit, constructed from a blend of EVA, TPU, and PVC. On paper, that combination delivers a lightweight and shock-absorbing platform. Out of the box, the outsole does feel noticeably lightweight, springy, and cushioned underfoot, more so than a traditional leather or dense rubber sole. For someone on their feet for long stretches, that initial comfort could be a genuine selling point. The concern, as with most composite outsole constructions of this type, is longevity. EVA in particular is prone to compression set over time, meaning it loses its bounce and cushioning properties with extended wear. For you, that means the outsole that feels great on day one may feel considerably flatter and less supportive a year down the road. The outsole profile is low and relatively sleek, which suits the boot’s overall aesthetic, but don’t expect it to handle heavy outdoor use or particularly wet conditions gracefully. This is a dry pavement boot, and its sole is built accordingly.

Score: 3/5 Stars – Looks fantastic from 15ft, but up close, these are cheaply built.

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

In terms of sizing, I recommend trying a half-size larger than your true-to-size Brannock measurement. I tried this pair in a 10.5 and they feel slightly too small in length and width.

Fit wise, these boots run slightly narrow and taper noticeably toward the almond-shaped toe. You may want to consider sizing up a half-size, particularly if you’re in between sizes or have even moderately wider feet. Those with wider feet or notably higher arches may find the fit uncomfortable regardless of size.

Comfort is always subjective, but the Saluzzo chukka’s narrower last means the break-in period may be more pronounced than you’d experience with a more generously cut boot. While this is mainly a first impressions review and we have minimal time in these so far, we can anticipate that the long term comfort story will be a mixed one.

As mentioned earlier, the insole stack consists of a thin leather sock liner sitting over a thin layer of foam padding. These comfort layers might provide an acceptable initial cushion or minimal shock absorption layer out of the box, but beneath those, the boot’s backbone appears to be a heat-molded fiberboard or synthetic insole unit rather than a traditional leather insole. The forefoot section uses a padded fabric layer and Blake stitched construction to allow for flex, which is a pragmatic choice, but it’s a notable step down from the leather insoles you’d find in better boots, which mold to the contours of your foot over time and actually improve in comfort with wear. This foam-over-fiberboard setup is more akin to the kind of padding you’d find in a low-range sneaker. It works initially, but will compress and break down over a few months of wear, meaning these boots will likely become less comfortable with extended wear, not more. That’s the inverse of what you’d experience with a well-made, leather insole boot.

For size reference, I consider myself a 10.5 D on a Brannock device (10.5 heel to ball, 11 heel to toe with high arches). For roomier lasts like Alden’s Barrie or Grant Stone’s Leo, I take a half-size down to 10 D. For “true to size” lasts, like Allen Edmond’s 65 last, I tend to go TTS with a 10.5 D. For sneakers, I prefer a 10.5 with Converse and an 11 with Nike, Adidas, etc.

Score: 3/5 Stars – Sizing runs small, fit is slightly narrow, and initial comfort is minimal.

Size up by half.

Boots also run slightly narrow and taper noticeably toward the almond-shaped toe

Final Thoughts

The Nordstrom Saluzzo chukkas are a solid option for someone at the beginning of their style journey who needs a versatile, sharp-looking boot without spending north of $300 or playing the waiting game for nicer boots to go on sale. At $230 retail, or ~$170 on sale, they deliver genuine aesthetic value — the scotch grain texture, the burnished finish, the classic silhouette — and they’ll look great in most professional and smart casual contexts.

However, it’s important to go in with clear expectations. These are not investment pieces. The Blake-stitched construction, the synthetic insole backbone, and the foam padding that will inevitably break down means these boots have a ceiling on both comfort and longevity. They are unlikely to be worth resoling when the molded foam soles eventually wear through, which means their lifespan is tied directly to the durability of the original outsole.

If you’re a younger professional building out your footwear collection on a budget, the Saluzzo chukkas on sale make sense as a starter boot. They can be something to wear while you decide whether chukkas belong in your regular rotation before you commit to a more expensive option from J.Crew, Grant Stone, or the heritage American brands like Allen Edmonds or Alden. If you already know you love chukkas, have a bigger budget, or you’re planning to wear them hard and often, save the extra money and buy better now. As they say: buy once, cry once. Cheers!

Avg. Score: 3/5 – They look great, but they won’t love you back the way better boots do.