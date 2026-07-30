Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off Clearance, $87 AF1s, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Sale’s on sale at Brooks Brothers. A note about that “cloud” jacket. It’s intentionally a hyper-lightweight, almost see through summer sportcoat. And that can be difficult (read: expensive) to make. Extra 25% off is set to run though Monday (8/3).

And some items outside of the suits/sportcoats which got the first position mention.

Includes more than just shoes. RE the Field Generals: The waffle sole is eye catching and comfortable, the styling is versatile, and the neutral “Light Orewood Brown/Black” colorway shown above goes with everything. They are, at least to your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style blog editor, noticeably more comfortable than their bestselling hard-court “Killshot 2” sneaker line (which are also up for the 25% off DAYONE code).

Not final sale either. Usually once something gets to half-off or more at J. Crew, they slap a final sale tag on it and then you can’t return or exchange it. That’s not the case with these. Size shown is a 32×30 straight fit on 5’10″/180. J. Crew’s tech pants aren’t fully synthetic. So if you’re someone who likes the feel of traditional cotton fabrics, but also wants some performance blended in, these are worth a shot. 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane. Five classic colors to pick from.

Selection is pretty limited, but… shoes! Haven’t seen them put some of their newer shoes and boots on sale in a while. Good sizes on the above picks at post time, but as Spier is a smaller operation, stock may (or may not) sell fast.

Still running and runs through Sunday 8/9. A few newer picks shown above. And a reminder (say it with me)… everything ships and returns for free. Full picks here if you’d like them.

Also worth a mention: