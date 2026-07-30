Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off Clearance, $87 AF1s, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off sale items (spendy picks)

Sale’s on sale at Brooks Brothers. A note about that “cloud” jacket. It’s intentionally a hyper-lightweight, almost see through summer sportcoat. And that can be difficult (read: expensive) to make. Extra 25% off is set to run though Monday (8/3).

 

Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off sale items (not as spendy picks)

And some items outside of the suits/sportcoats which got the first position mention.

 

Nike: Extra 25% off select w/ DAYONE (ends 8/2) 

Includes more than just shoes. RE the Field Generals: The waffle sole is eye catching and comfortable, the styling is versatile, and the neutral “Light Orewood Brown/Black” colorway shown above goes with everything. They are, at least to your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style blog editor, noticeably more comfortable than their bestselling hard-court “Killshot 2” sneaker line (which are also up for the 25% off DAYONE code).

 

J. Crew: 50% off Tech Pants in Slim or Straight Fit – $62.50 ($128)

Not final sale either. Usually once something gets to half-off or more at J. Crew, they slap a final sale tag on it and then you can’t return or exchange it. That’s not the case with these. Size shown is a 32×30 straight fit on 5’10″/180. J. Crew’s tech pants aren’t fully synthetic. So if you’re someone who likes the feel of traditional cotton fabrics, but also wants some performance blended in, these are worth a shot. 51% elastomultiester/41% cotton/8% elastane. Five classic colors to pick from.

 

Spier: Up to 20% off select summer sale event

Selection is pretty limited, but… shoes! Haven’t seen them put some of their newer shoes and boots on sale in a while. Good sizes on the above picks at post time, but as Spier is a smaller operation, stock may (or may not) sell fast.

 

BONUS  Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale is still going

Still running and runs through Sunday 8/9. A few newer picks shown above. And a reminder (say it with me)… everything ships and returns for free. Full picks here if you’d like them.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

CONNECT WITH DAPPERED

EXPLORE DAPPERED BASICS

Follow us on Instagram @dappereddotcom

We collect cookies to analyze our website traffic and performance;
we never collect any personal data.
For a full explanation of our privacy policy click here.