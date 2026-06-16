In Review: Spier and Mackay Unlined Suede Chukkas

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething sales manager in the construction industry. He enjoys fine watches, boots/shoes, raw denim, and working on his dad bod father figure.

Few shoes occupy as elegant a middle ground in menswear as the chukka boot. Where its cousin the desert boot leans casual with a crepe sole and relaxed silhouette, the chukka’s taller shaft and harder sole push it into genuinely versatile territory. They are equally at home with tailored trousers, an Oxford shirt, and a sport coat, as they are with dark denim and a crisp polo. In suede, that versatility deepens further, offering enough visual texture and weight to anchor a smart outfit without the formality of calf leather.

Enter Spier & Mackay, the Toronto-based direct-to-consumer brand that has quietly become a favorite of the value-conscious menswear community. Known for punching above their price point in suits, shirts, and knitwear, S&M has steadily expanded their footwear offering to considerable enthusiasm on menswear forums, subreddits, and among boot nerds like me. Their Snuff Brown Suede Unlined Chukka at $228 lands squarely in the sweet spot the brand has made its reputation on, and it deserves a closer look.

Available in Snuff, Tan, or Chocolate Brown

In-person boots shown in our review are the Snuff brown…

… they’re richer/lighter in person compared to what’s shown on Spier’s site.

The Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.)

5 – Outstanding! Very nice and well worth the price of admission. Highly recommended.

4 – Very satisfactory. Above average, may have very minor issues but still worth it.

3 – Satisfactory. Average at best. May have notable issues, may be OK for some at this price.

2 – Unsatisfactory. Below average due to defects, design flaws, or other imperfections.

1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price. Avoid!

Details

Brand: Spier & Mackay

Style: Three-eyelet dress chukka boots

Size: 10.5 US

Last: N/A

Construction: Blake Stitched and glued

Upper: Full grain calf suede

Sole: Molded unit Dainite-like studded rubber half sole with a studded heel lift.

Details: Unlined upper, no eyelet reinforcements, and a soft fabric toe puff for structure.

Extras: Two velvet-like shoe bags, a plastic shoe horn, and a microfiber polishing cloth

Country of Origin: China

Price: $228 USD w/ tariffs included

Tailored shape places them firmly in smart casual to business casual territory.

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

We picked up this pair in May, though the process required more legwork than a typical online order. With the ongoing tariff situation creating uncertainty around cross-border shipping from Canada, we reached out to S&M’s customer service team for guidance before pulling the trigger. The pair shipped May 19th, cleared customs a few times, and finally arrived on May 27th, about a week and a half door to door via UPS Ground. Not Prime speed, but an understandable reality of the current political climate. If you need these for a work event, wedding, or other important social occasion, factor in at least a few weeks of lead time.

On the tariff front, Spier & Mackay has absorbed those costs entirely. As of June 1st, 2026, the price posted online is the price you pay with no surprises at checkout. That’s a level of transparency worth calling out when plenty of brands are quietly passing those costs along.

Returns are easily managed and available, though the typical conditions apply, so review their current policy online before purchasing. Customer service was responsive and helpful throughout our pre-order exchange, which bodes well if issues arise post-purchase.

Note: This pair was shipped directly* by Spier & Mackay to help navigate tariff-related fulfillment complications, though the delivery timeline and rating reflect the typical cross-border experience a standard customer should expect.

*Dappered never keeps press review samples (unless we’ve been given the green light to give it away). We often purchase items out of pocket and/or ship items back on our own dime. It helps keep us as independent as possible. Trust is paramount.

Score: 3/5 Stars – Spier & Mackay is great, but this tariff and import malarkey stinks.

Dressier than desert boots.

Still not as dressy as dress shoes.

Packaging/Unboxing

The chukkas arrived in Spier & Mackay’s signature navy blue boot box, and the unboxing experience from there is genuinely impressive for the price point. Each boot was individually tucked into a navy velvet shoe bag for protection in transit, and stuffed with packing paper to preserve the boot’s shape on its journey. Tucked alongside was a plastic shoe horn and a polishing cloth branded with the S&M logo. While suede boots don’t need a polishing cloth, these small touches are lovely and feel thoughtful and useful to a value-focused consumer.

At $228 MSRP, these kinds of extras are not standard. Plenty of retail and direct-to-consumer brands at this price tier skip them entirely in favor of higher profit margins. Spier & Mackay clearly sees the unboxing experience as part of the product, and it shows. If you’re gifting these or simply appreciate a brand that takes pride in presentation end to end, this delivers.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Five stars for a well-earned unboxing experience at this price point.

Nice unboxing experience from Spier. Well packaged.

Comes with shoe bags and a shoe horn.

Little extras go a long way.

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, the first thing that hits you is that these boots simply do not look like a $228 boot. The suede has genuine depth and a subtle nap to the surface that reads as quality rather than the overly flat, thin suede you sometimes encounter at this price point. The overall silhouette is sleek and decidedly dress-forward. These are not a casual beater boot by any stretch. You won’t be reaching for these on a lazy weekend with a tee and jeans, nor should you, but that’s entirely by design. The tailored shape and style bearing of these chukkas places them firmly in smart casual to business casual territory, and they look the part convincingly. Picture them with a sport coat, a button-down collar sport shirt, and a pair of well-fitted chinos or dark denim and you’re exactly where these boots want to live. First impressions are strong.

The full grain calf suede feels genuinely good in the hand. It’s buttery smooth and there’s real texture and depth to the nap. The color is a beautiful snuff brown that sits comfortably alongside the suede you’d find on boots from the likes of Alden, Crockett & Jones, and Grant Stone, though we haven’t been able to confirm whether the hides share a common source. The suede is uniform throughout with no patchy areas or inconsistencies common in cheap shoes.

Full grain calf suede is smooth and soft.

Where things get more interesting is in the construction above the weltline. These boots are completely unlined from heel to forefoot, with the only structural element being a fabric toe puff interlining that helps the toe box hold its shape and resist collapsing over time. The eyelet holes themselves lack metal reinforcements, which is unusual even among unlined chukkas. The practical result is a boot that is remarkably floppy off the foot. Pick one up and it has almost no rigidity to speak of. Once laced and on the foot that changes considerably, but it’s worth noting for anyone accustomed to a more structured upper. They feel practically medieval! On foot, they instantly mold and conform to your foot’s shape like nothing else.

Stitching is clean and consistent throughout, and the overall construction quality looks good on initial inspection. That said, the unreinforced eyelets are a legitimate long term durability concern worth monitoring. The completely unsupported upper raises questions about ankle stability on uneven ground. Take a careless step off a curb and these boots will not do you any favors. For dress and smart casual use on dry, predictable surfaces, these should serve well. For anything more demanding, proceed with some caution or plan for a change of shoes.

Unlined. And they mean it.

Peering inside, the unlined construction reveals itself fully. Rather than a traditional leather or fabric lining, the smooth flesh side of the suede faces inward toward the foot, which is soft and pliable against the skin (or sock) and should allow for meaningful airflow on warm or humid days where a fully lined boot might trap heat and moisture uncomfortably. It’s a legitimate functional advantage of the unlined approach, and one worth appreciating as the warmer months march further onwards.

Your foot rests on a combination insole and sockliner setup. At the heel sits a suede leather heel pad embossed with the Spier & Mackay logo and the word “Benchmade.” We’ll leave the benchmade claim without too much scrutiny; these are about as benchmade as Pop-Tarts. Beneath that heel pad is a thin comfort foam layer, roughly the thickness of two stacked credit cards. It does its job out of the box without doing much to inspire confidence about long term cushioning or durability. Beneath the foam sits the core of the insole construction: compressed paper fiberboard, a material common in budget footwear. It’s functional enough under normal conditions, but paper fiberboard has a well-documented vulnerability to prolonged moisture exposure from sweat or water ingress, and can begin to fail and crumble over time with regular wear. The forefoot gets a similar thin foam layer, though not so much that the boot begins to feel overly cushioned or sneaker-like underfoot. These boots are here for a stylish time, not necessarily a long one. Again, at this price point, some corners will naturally have to be cut.

360 degree channel stitching passes all the way through to the interior of the boot,

suggesting these are glued and then Blake stitched

The outsole is a pre-manufactured and molded combination unit, glued and stitched to the upper assembly rather than built up from individual components. Up front, a studded rubber half sole does a convincing impression of Dainite, the classic British studded rubber sole found on quality dress and casual boots the world over, but it isn’t. The Dainite name is absent from the mold and the rubber compound feels noticeably softer to the touch, suggesting a lower durometer material that will wear faster underfoot than the real thing. It will provide adequate traction and everyday grip in business casual situations, but temper expectations accordingly.

The midsole area transitions into what appears to be a leather layer, with a studded heel lift at the rear. Whether the heel stack is genuine leather or compressed fiberboard or reconstituted leather board is difficult to confirm visually, but at this price point the smart money is on the latter. The 360 degree channel stitching is present and appears genuine throughout, though it passes all the way through to the interior of the boot, suggesting these are glued and then Blake stitched rather than a more durable Goodyear welt construction. That distinction matters if you ever consider resoling or have a focus on sustainability.

Rubber studded sole, imitating the more famous (and more durable) Dainite brand.

That brings us to the honest conversation about recraftability. At $228, these boots are not a candidate for a $150 to $200 resole job. The construction materials, the paper fiberboard core, and the glued assembly mean that once these boots have run their course, you’ll more likely be donating them than dropping them off at your favorite cobbler. That isn’t necessarily a criticism — it’s simply the reality of what this price point affords you. Style and versatility up front, with a finite lifespan baked in from the factory. You get what you pay for, Spier & Mackay included.

Score: 3.5/5 Stars – Stylish and well-presented, but with some durability asterisks.

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

In terms of fit and sizing, I recommend trying your true-to-size Brannock measurement. I tried this pair in a 10.5 US against an ~11D heel to toe and ~10.75D heel to ball Brannock measurement, worn with Darn Tough uncushioned dress socks. Length and width feel well suited to that size, though the overall shape of the boot reads slightly narrow in profile and with an almond shaped toe. There are no noticeable pinch points anywhere, and even with taller arches, there is no pressure on top of the arch. Likely a benefit of that completely unlined and highly flexible upper conforming naturally to the foot rather than fighting it. For a normal width or slightly narrow foot, these should fit true to size. If you need a wide or extra wide fitting, Spier & Mackay does not offer that option here, and you are simply out of luck.

Comfort is always subjective, but after wearing them around the house for a few hours, these are comfortable enough for light office duty on forgiving surfaces. The thin foam layers do their minimum job and little more. Anyone planning to spend a full day on their feet — low pile carpeted floors, concrete sidewalks, warehouse pavement — should temper expectations significantly. These are not that kind of boot. To put it plainly, given the choice between wearing these through a full weekend on the Las Vegas Strip and reaching for a pair of Crocs, the Crocs win. By comparison, a boot like the Alden Indy, with its proper leather footbed, cork infill, and substantial Goodyear welt construction, can handle a full day of mixed office and warehouse wear without leaving your feet feeling wrecked by the end of it. The Spier & Mackay chukka is built for style and shorter stints on your feet, and it’s best enjoyed in that context.

For size reference, I consider myself a 10.5 D on a Brannock device (10.5 heel to ball, 11 heel to toe with high arches). For roomier lasts like Alden’s Barrie or Grant Stone’s Leo, I take a half-size down to 10 D. For “true to size” lasts, like Allen Edmond’s 65 last, I tend to go TTS with a 10.5 D. For sneakers, I prefer a 10.5 with Converse and an 11 with Nike, Adidas, etc.

Score: 3.5/5 Stars – Comfortable in the thin/light way, but lacking cushion or support.

Try your normal Brannock size.

Overall shape of the boot reads slightly narrow in profile.

Only standard width available. No wide sizes.

Final Thoughts

The Spier & Mackay Unlined Suede Chukka is a solid entry point for the gentleman looking to add a dressy, versatile boot to his wardrobe without a serious financial commitment. The suede presents beautifully, the silhouette is sleek and smart casual ready, and the unlined construction keeps things light and flexible in a way that a fully lined boot cannot match. The paper fiberboard core, unreinforced eyelets, and thin comfort layers are real limitations, and this is not a boot you’ll be resoling season after season. However, at the $228 price point, that could be an acceptable tradeoff for some buyers. If you’re in the market for something thin, stylish, and approachable, these may be worth your time. If you’re looking for something more rugged and built to last a decade, save up your shekels and look elsewhere. Cheers!

Avg. Score: 3.5/5 – Stylish, soft, and suede, but lacking durability and long term comfort.