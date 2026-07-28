In Review: The J. Crew Nike Killshot 2 (memeshot sneakers)

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething sales manager in the construction industry. He enjoys fine watches, boots/shoes, raw denim, and working on his dad bod father figure.

Born in the late aughts via a J. Crew & Nike collaboration, the Killshot 2 became so ubiquitous it earned the nickname “memeshot” from internet menswear aficionados. At one point they were truly seen everywhere, from basketball sidelines (Jay Wright wore them during the post-pandemic casual coaching apparel pivot) to smart casual workplaces, and all over social media.

But here almost 20(!) years on, a new generation is discovering these classic tennis court inspired kicks. Do they still serve stylish and versatile looks? Are they still worth all the racket? Are any strings attached? For the uninitiated, let’s find out.

Nike has introduced many different color options over the years,

but for this review we’ll be looking at the OG navy swoosh/white leather & gray suede.

The Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.)

5 – Outstanding! Very nice and well worth the price of admission. Highly recommended.

4 – Very satisfactory. Above average, may have very minor issues but still worth it.

3 – Satisfactory. Average at best. May have notable issues, may be OK for some at this price.

2 – Unsatisfactory. Below average due to defects, flaws, or other imperfections.

1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price. Avoid!

Details

Brand: Nike

Style: Lifestyle “court” sneakers

Size: 11 US

Last: N/A

Construction: Strobel stitched, glued, and vulcanized

Upper: Leather

Sole: Vulcanized gum rubber

Extras: N/A

Country of Origin: Indonesia

Price: $90 (but sometimes on sale)

First Impressions

For those of us that have been around the menswear block a few times, this silhouette is easily recognizable – the clean, white leather uppers are mixed with neutral suede accents, gum rubber soles, and a pop of color to add a bit of visual interest to an otherwise simple, unassuming sneaker. These are sporty, low profile sneakers that pair well with lots of casual outfits. Whether you like to dress them up with a button-down collar gingham shirt and slim khaki chinos or you prefer to dress them down with a plaid flannel shirt and Japanese raw denim, these sneakers will look great and keep you (relatively) comfortable along the way.

The “memeshot” pair that we’re probably all familiar with has the Nike Swoosh cut from a navy blue leather and has similar navy blue accents on the tongue patch and the heel tab out back. This version was an exclusive colorway to J.Crew for almost a decade, but has since become a widely available general release sneaker from Nike for at least the past five – seven years (which some might argue caused the menswear sphere at large to lose a lot of interest in this design).

Printed NIKE on the heel tab.

The upper leather looks like a corrected and pigmented grain leather, with a flat, uniform appearance. There’s just not a lot of texture to it, and it even feels a bit odd to the touch if you press on it with a finger. At least the suede accents have some nap to them, and the mixing of leather and suede helps add to their appearance. But overall for the price, the materials are about what you’d expect.

Suede is nice. The white leather feels inexpensive.

Stitching is neat and clean throughout. I did notice some small dabs of excess glue on one Swoosh, but that was quickly cleaned up. The rest of the shoes were as clean as could be. The Killshot 2 has been around for awhile. Seems like Nike has the manufacturing of this style figured out.

Knit fabric lining.

Inside you’ll find a knit fabric lining which feels pretty nice on foot. It’s lightweight, comfortable, and feels breathable (as much as you can tell while walking around the house). The fabric covered open-cell foam sock liner is glued down to the fabric insole, and you can easily peel them up and out if you’d rather have more comfortable and supportive inserts. While I don’t find the standard sockliner inserts to be uncomfortable, they are certainly not as nice as other sneakers.

The golden gum sole.

Classic wavy grid texture lines are carved out of the tan gum rubber outsoles for flexible traction. I’m a big fan of gum rubber soles on sneakers as it offers visually interesting color and texture to an otherwise minimalist sneaker. While I can’t speak to longevity, I have some other sneakers with this gum sole and find that it does tend to hold up just as well as the typical white rubber soles you find elsewhere.

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

In terms of sizing and fitment, I recommend trying a half-size up from your true-to-size Brannock measurement. I tried this pair in my usual Nike size of 11 and they fit as expected. The Killshot 2 model runs slightly narrow for me, although not enough to be uncomfortable with my usual choice of no cushion Darn Tough socks. If you’re used to sneakers with a wider toe box or more padding, these may fit or feel quite different for you, so try them on first if you can. FYI – The Killshot 2 model is not available in wide widths through Nike. Editor’s Note: I (the Joe guy) have borderline wide feet, and I find the Killshot to be too trim for my liking. That said, the also retro-looking yet still versatile Field General feels much better to me. Those on the border between normal D widths and a true wide fit may want to try those instead. They even offer a custom option!)

Fit is true-ish. Might run a touch trim in terms of width.

For size reference, I consider myself a 10.5 D on a Brannock device (10.5 heel to ball, 11 heel to toe with high arches). For roomier lasts like Alden’s Barrie or Grant Stone’s Leo, I take a half-size down at 10 D. For “true to size” lasts, like Allen Edmonds 65 last, I tend to go TTS with a 10.5 D. For sneakers, I prefer size 10.5 with Converse and size 11 with Nike, Adidas, etc.

Low profile. Not a ton of cushioning.

Comfort is always subjective, but I feel like the Killshot 2 model is comfortable enough for a basic lifestyle sneaker. It’s about on par with my other Nike and Vans sneakers with similar cloth and open-cell foam insole materials. While I find my Rothys RS02 sneakers to be more comfortable than these Nikes, my Adidas Boost-filled sneakers are simply on a whole other plane of comfortable existence. If you’re familiar with Nike’s lifestyle sneakers, these are similar.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Size up a half-size from your US Brannock size. Comfort is typical.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, I think Nike’s Killshot 2 model still holds up well in both style and substance for the price you pay. While some might think that the Killshot 2’s 15 minutes of fame have passed, it is hard to argue against a simply stylish sneaker which will look great when paired with a wide variety of casual and comfortable outfits.

Score: 4/5 – YES! Recommended for a casual Summer sneaker.