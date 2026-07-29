Banana Republic 30% off 72 hour sale (Sale items included too)

This isn’t BR Factory. This is mainline Banana Republic. So you can expect better overall quality, better fabrics, and better fit consistency. Also unlike BRF, mainline BR doesn’t perpetually run huge discounts on their inventory. They’ll max out at 40% off for their spring and fall Friends and Family deals, and then again during the holidays, but other than that… this is as good as it gets.

Exclusions are the norm: Shoes, leather and suede apparel, cashmere and cashmere blends, 3rd party, and a few other random categories are excluded. Deal stacks on stuff that’s already on sale. We’ll note the total percentage off for any “sale’s on sale” stuff getting that additional 30% off. Got all that? No code needed. Expires Friday night. Let’s get on with the picks…

Already on sale and the 30% off stacks. Looks like BR “understood the assignment”as this is a blazer for brighter days in an interesting but not shocking color, breathable material, and butterfly lined in the back for easier ventilation. It makes no sense when a brand invests the time in designing a linen blazer only stick a full lining inside the darn thing. That hasn’t happened here. And that’s great news. Clearly it also looks good with jeans, so it’ll be ready when fall rolls around.

Also shown at the very top of the post. One of their bestsellers. The mid-point between chinos and jeans. Three fits. Soft and flexible Italian milled fabric: 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane. Lots of colors.

New. Different. Interesting but not too much of a reach. Really does the refined-casual thing nicely. 100% extra fine merino wool.

Hard not to love a good chore blazer. They go great with everything from OCBDs to polos to henleys to t-shirts. And while these don’t have lapels (hence “shirt jacket”) they do have lower half patch pockets. So yeah, basically the same deal as a chore blazer. On sale and the stacking 30% off helps. Italian 54% linen, 46% cotton fabric.

BR’s “dressy” tees. Super smooth 100% jersey cotton with a silk-like luxe touch finish. Not slub. Not “washed.” Not vintage. Smooth. Clean. Neat. And they better be for the price.

Full price shoes are excluded… but on-sale shoes (like these) are up for an additional 30% off. Made in Portugal. Italian suede uppers.

Their newest chinos which stay pretty true to the original idea of what a chino should be. 98% cotton / 2% spandex twill woven at Italy’s Olimpias mill.

These are their flagship suits. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independent of each other. No “nested” pairs here where you may be stuck with a pair of pants or jacket a touch too big or small. Tropical wool weight, which will be more comfortable in warmer weather but also excels year round. See our review of their signature suits here.

Great price but there’s a big catch. *The trousers are frustratingly tagged as final sale. So there’s no returns or exchanges. Kinda ridiculous they did that. Full in-person review here. Size shown above is a 40R + 32×30 on 5’10″/180.

Laid back. 100% cotton, three inseams to choose from, elastic waist + interior drawstring.

Black and cognac. Just depends on which side you’ve got facing out. Weathered looking buckle keeps the glare down without looking overly vintage.

Great collars, wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, and all the colors/patterns you could want. A bit of ironing may be needed by most, but it irons up easy and doesn’t come out of the dryer looking like a wreck. So if you wear it under a suit, sportcoat, or sweater, you can probably get away with skipping the iron. The one major drawback (and it’s a dealbreaker for some) is that despite being dress shirts, they’re sold in “alpha” sizes like small, medium, large, etc. Although they do offer a tall template, for our vertically blessed folks out there. Really wish BR would make the switch to neck and sleeve measurements for their dress shirts. It’s just more precise. Size shown above is a medium slim fit on 5’10″/180.

Pricey, but they’re arguably the best balance of price (not cheap but not triple digits) and nice quality/feel/significant stretch. Still an investment, but worth it to a lot of us. Fabric blend is 64% cotton, 28% Tencel (lyocell), 6% elasterrell, 2% spandex. The end result is a soft and stretchy, ultra-comfortable pair of jeans. Slim or straight fits.

BR’s dress trousers for worker bees who want to be able to machine wash their work-pants and not have to worry too much about ironing them. At least that’s what they’re claiming with these 98% cotton / 2% stretch numbers. Mid-rise. Tapered slim leg. Visual texture.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10″/185

BR’s flagship polos. Two button placket and smooth cotton fabric. They’re the polo for those who want something dressy, smooth, and it has to be cotton (and not performance/tech-y fabric). 100% mercerized cotton, so it’s got a verrrry smooth feel to the fabric. Fabric is more of a mid-weight. Not heavy, not stiff, but not airy like a tech fabric polo. Ribbed collar and sleeve ends. Do be aware that in the past some have had shrinkage issues when machine washed/tumbled dry.

Already on sale and getting an additional 30% off. Hopsack wool isn’t as formal as a standard woven wool suit (like the previously mentioned signature suits). But as we’re now a culture firmly stuck in the middle ground (see the quarter zip sweater going viral last year)… then perhaps a suit made of a slightly less dressy fabric is just the ticket. Visual texture thanks to the hopsack weave.

Something to wear with those suits.

These are those cotton-based but lightweight and oddly temperature regulating pants that look good dressed up or dressed down. Great for summer. Also great year-round if you run a bit warm and/or don’t like thicker, more traditional chinos. Still only available in slim fit. C’mon BR. Give us an athletic or straight fit!

BR’s OCBDs. Which is a lot of letters. But here we are. Specifically washed for softness.

BR’s flagship chinos. Engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton, 8% elasterrell, 2% spandex blend. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

Long sleeves but still summery. Which is a good idea for those who want to occasionally shield their skin from the sun.

The lighter “utility” blue is running out of sizes, but the navy is well stocked. Versatility is off the charts. Half lined, ultra airy Italian hopsack wool. Jackets have patch pockets on the lower half, so they’ll look great when worn as a sportcoat with chinos. Trousers themselves will also look great when paired with polos, resort style shirts, or lightweight sweaters.

*warning: This is another on-sale suit where one half of the suit is final sale and the other is not. This time it’s the jacket which has been tagged as final, so… no returns or exchanges there.

For those who don’t want to do the standard khaki or tan suit “thing” in the heat, nor want to do a seersucker suit which can sometimes look too dandy-ish. A pale shade of light blue with a fabric made from 55% linen / 45% merino wool. So you get breathability and texture but also a strong base of merino to hold it all together.

The 30% off Banana Republic 72 hour event ends 7/31/26