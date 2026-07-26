Steal Alert: Banana Republic Factory 64% – 82% off lots Flash Sale

*Pricing note: No idea why they say “up to” 50% off when there are plenty of styles clearly marked down by more than 50% off and are STILL getting the flash-sale extra 40% off deal. We’ll stick to the best of the best, with total % off MSRP listed below in red.

This feels like a last-chance-for-summer kind of sale. Pre-season football is only a couple of weeks away. Back to school aisles are starting to pop up. And while the heat and gross air seems unrelenting, at this point most people have bought and worn their summer gear.

So for the next 48 hours, Banana Republic Factory appears to have really tanked some prices.

BR Factory can be tough to get a handle on when it comes to knowing what’s a good deal and what’s not. Bottom line: 50% off their “Comparable Value” price level is fine, but 60% off or more is usually a sign something has become a deal.

Yeah there’s a lot of that and then some in this one. Off we go with the picks.

55% linen, 45% cotton. They are what you think they are. Lots of colors/patterns to pick from.

Twelve?

Twelve bucks?

Standard stretch cotton chino shorts. Lots of colors.

I mean, if those prices don’t signal that BR Factory (and the retail industry as a whole) isn’t ready to move on to stocking up stuff for fall, then what?

Nice looking suit. Unlined back to the jacket for extra breathability. A desert khaki made in a 53% European linen (flax), 23% cotton, 22% lyocell, 2% elastane spandex blend. Glen plaid for a little visual texture.

A few different patterns and a few different solids to pick from. A deep blue chambray as well. A heck of a lot cheaper than the Bonobos Riviera.

Summertime ease with a bit of interest thanks to the pintuck stitch down the front.

What are those, buttonless henleys? Alternative V-Necks? Whatever they are, seems like they might work. 52% linen / 48% poly.

Slim fit, a blend of linen and cotton, and long sleeves to cover up from the sun. Lots of color options.

Back in stock!

Technically part of a suit (trousers are here if you’re interested), but it excels on its own as a sportcoat. 55% linen / 33% cotton / 2% elastane. Unlined in the back. Size shown above is an unaltered 40R on 5’10″/180.

Shorts are one of those items that a lot of us cut costs on. Because… they’re shorts. BR Factory to the rescue. 55% linen, 45% cotton. E-waist with drawstrings. For when it’s too hot to care… yet we still do.

A summery suit in a color that’s not khaki, super pale gray, or baby blue. Something easier on the eyes, but still interesting. Mid blue with a tonal glen plaid pattern. 55% linen flax, 30% polyester, 15% rayon. Jacket is unlined in the back. Sidenote: This is a perfect example of BR Factory pricing. “Comparable value” is $530, but there’s no way that’s a $500+ suit. Yet for this price? That’ll do.

Three colors. 55% linen / 45% cotton. No personal experience with these, so can’t speak to whether the lighter/leaning-white colors are translucent, but if you stick to the gray and “palm” shown above, that shouldn’t be an issue.

55% linen, 45% rayon blend. Resort-style collar. Four colors/prints, but that dark palm is of particular note

“Premium wash”? Absolutely no clue what makes these “premium wash” t-shirts. Looks like standard, tried-and-true, 60/40 cotton poly tees. But that’s not a bad thing. And they sure have lots of colors.

For when you just want a (cheap) dress shirt. No neck and sleeve sizing though. Alpha sizes from XS – XXL only. Do be aware that there’s a little internal contrast piping around one seam at the collar. Some guys like a little extra detail like that, some hate it, some won’t care.

Size shown: 32×32 on 5’10″/180.

These Traveler Jeans from BR Factory are surprisingly great for the asking price. They’re super comfortable with lots of stretch. 56% cotton, 25% viscose rayon, 17% polyester, 2% spandex. A real favorite.

55% linen, 43% cotton, 2% elastane spandex. Another jacket that’s been (smartly) left unlined in the back.

The additional 40% off event at BR Factory is set to expire Monday 7/27/26. Basic outbound shipping is $7.50 unless you’re one of their rewards members, and then free shipping kicks in at different spend levels. Returns are free, although those outbound shipping charges are non refundable.