In Review: Old Navy Tech Ultimate 4.0 Chino Pants

EXTRA STEAL ALERT NOTE: Members of the Encore Rewards Program (Old Navy/GAP/BR) can save $20 off $50 by tapping the “super cash” offer at checkout. That would drop the price on these slim or athletic fit pants to two for $34.98 (!!). Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50, so you’ll have to pick up that extra cost but… yeah. $17.49 per is something.

These feel quite similar (but not quite identical) to Banana Republic’s Core Temp pants… only unlike the Core Temp, these come in more than just slim fit:

Available in slim, athletic, or straight fit.

Five colors.



Fabric is a lighter weight but not wispy 82% cotton/15% nylon/3% spandex. Stretch is good. They’re not silent, but they don’t make the super loud “swish swish” all polyester pants often make. They also breathe well, and there really does seem to be a bit of “quick dry” action going on. (Took them on an hour long ruck test, and they performed great while I got sweaty and gross.)

Size shown is a 32×30 athletic fit on 5’10″/180.

They’ve got an extra side zipper phone pocket which is sized really nicely, so it’s easy to reach into but doesn’t let your phone go flopping around either. Up front there’s a snap shank instead of the standard button, and the back welt pockets also have snaps instead of buttons. But nothing is intrusive or funny looking. These can totally pass as dress chinos, or you can wear them with a t-shirt and sneakers.

Available in slim, athletic, or straight fit. For whatever reason, Old Navy sometimes puts some of their fits (slim and athletic) on deeper discount than others (straight fit).

But you’ve got options.

They’re lighter weight but not flimsy. They breathe well and stretch. They come in multiple fits and colors.

And they’re cheap.

Fellas. Some of us have some new favorite pants.

And they’re under thirty bucks.

That’s all.

Carry on.