In Review: The Baltic Aquascaphe Classic

NOTE: Since these are assembled and shipped from France, they’re listed in euros. So the price for US customers will vary depending on the exchange rate/any bank or credit card foreign transaction fees you may (or may not) incur.

It’s simple.

It’s a worthy splurge for those of us on a real budget.

It’s proof that great design matters.

Assembled in France. Powered by a premium Miyota movement.

The Baltic Aquascaphe is the rare social media favorite which actually lives up to the hype. Assembled in France, powered by one of Miyota’s hacking and hand-windable premium automatic movements (9039), and it’s sized in a pleasing to many 39mm diameter. The in-person look and feel genuinely outclasses the relatively reasonable price of 580 euros, and they even offer free worldwide shipping AND returns.

“Grained black” dial with sunken (sandwich) triangle indices

The case is a solid hunk of brushed stainless steel, but doesn’t feel clunky or cumbersome. The dial and bezel are simple, classy, and inspired by decades past without looking out of place in the 21st century. And the textured, “grainy finish” dial is a unique characteristic that’s not overdone or obtrusive.

Double domed sapphire crystal. Nice, simple “B” on the crown.

All of the actionable pieces do their job extremely well. The sapphire covered bezel looks great, has perfect tension, and each of its 120 clicks is satisfying. The crown screws and unscrews without trouble, threat of mis-threading, or wiggle/wobble. The double-domed sapphire crystal gives it that 20,000 leagues porthole feel without being overly tall or cumbersome. And the tropic rubber strap even comes in two sizes (medium for wrists up to 8″, large for wrists up to 8.85″).

Shown here on a 7.5″ wrist.



A 39mm case+ bezel diameter results in its overall sizing being of the moment, and since “the moment” currently prefers the smaller watches of the past… this thing is simultaneously of the moment AND “period correct.” Go figure. But with a thickness of 12mm, it has the proportions of a tool watch. It’s got a little beef. It’s certainly not the whole cow. But it is a nice little horology fillet. It’s comfortable to wear, and it’s pleasing to forget about having it on. It’s also fun to look at when it catches your eye. And it will catch your eye.

Bezel is sapphire covered as well.

The total package combines for a less-fortunate (but still fortunate) man’s version of the Omega Seamaster 300. There’s just one critique… the optional bracelet. For an additional €80 you can get a bracelet, but it’s the intricate and jewelry leaning “beads of rice” style. Give us a fully brushed oyster-style bracelet, or something less gleamy, and you could wear it with almost everything.

200m water resistance. No exhibition caseback.

But you do get Scuba Steve.

The Aquascaphe is a watch that made Baltic famous Stateside, but they aren’t stopping there. Their classic dress watches and chronographs show a same commitment to simple good looks, and they also recently released a fast-looking “Panda” style chronograph.

39mm and 12mm thick. Not a thin dress watch.

Not chunky either. It’s a muscle hamster.

Looks like Baltic is a brand that’s not afraid to create and play some new hits, while also not charging top of the charts/headliner prices. Their watches look great, are priced reasonably for most, and are built with movements and parts that should satisfy all price tiers of the watch-wearing universe.

Vive La France, indeed.