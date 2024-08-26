Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Style Scenario: Late Summer Super Sharp

By | | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission, which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

It can be hard to dress well at this time of year. People’s patience has worn thin over a long summer, and fall hasn’t arrived in any consistency (or at all) for most. But that also means that if you can spare dressing up a little, you’ll look 10x as good because not many others are making an effort (even if you’re just sitting in a leather chair between two garages). Here’s one way to keep it simple, light, and super sharp here in these stubborn last weeks of summer…

 

The Sportcoat: The Jacket from this Suitsupply Mid Grey Italian Wool Suit – $499. Made from super 130’s Italian wool specifically woven for all season wear. Patch pockets on the jacket means it can easily be worn as a stand alone sportcoat. Ships and returns for free too. The Less Expensive Option: Bonobos Jetsetter Blazer – $239 FINAL ($400)… final sale means no returns or exchanges though. So be sure.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Slim Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt – $80Or whatever your favorite, crisp white dress shirt with a good collar for going sans-tie happens to be. This one goes on sale on occasion. Isn’t at present, but should at some point. The More Affordable Option: Target Goodfellow Performance Dress Shirt – $33

The Pants: J. Crew Factory Slim-fit Tech Pants in “scarborough grey” – $55. Going for a pale, dove-grey here. A lighter stone or khaki would work as well, but a light (yet not white) grey looks pretty dashing.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Astra – $74 ($98). Sometimes a sleek black pair of aviators is called for. 25% off as part of their “endless summer” sale.

The Belt: Made in Italy Banana Republic Leather Dress Belt in dark brown – $49.99 ($90). Italian leather, dark brown to match the shoes in tone if not texture (suede shoes + smooth leather belt still works). update: looks like dark brown is now sold out?

The Socks: Lightweight Merino Wool Blend USA Made Darn Tough “The Standard” Socks – $24. Just enough cushioning but still lightweight and easy to dress up or down.

The Shoes: (via DSW) Vintage Foundry Aldwin Chukkas – $109.99. Nicely affordable, dark brown suede, and will look just as good in the fall as they do now with this light and crisp getup. The Splurge Worthy Option: Made in the UK Sanders Chukkas – $219.29 + international shipping ($330)

The Watch: Orient Bambino 38 V2 Small Seconds – $280The new 38 bambino small seconds, this time in a verrrry “rich” looking champagne dial. Full review of the silver dial here.