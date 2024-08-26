Style Scenario: Late Summer Super Sharp

It can be hard to dress well at this time of year. People’s patience has worn thin over a long summer, and fall hasn’t arrived in any consistency (or at all) for most. But that also means that if you can spare dressing up a little, you’ll look 10x as good because not many others are making an effort (even if you’re just sitting in a leather chair between two garages). Here’s one way to keep it simple, light, and super sharp here in these stubborn last weeks of summer…

The Sportcoat: The Jacket from this Suitsupply Mid Grey Italian Wool Suit – $499. Made from super 130’s Italian wool specifically woven for all season wear. Patch pockets on the jacket means it can easily be worn as a stand alone sportcoat. Ships and returns for free too. The Less Expensive Option: Bonobos Jetsetter Blazer – $239 FINAL ($400)… final sale means no returns or exchanges though. So be sure.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Slim Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirt – $80. Or whatever your favorite, crisp white dress shirt with a good collar for going sans-tie happens to be. This one goes on sale on occasion. Isn’t at present, but should at some point. The More Affordable Option: Target Goodfellow Performance Dress Shirt – $33

The Pants: J. Crew Factory Slim-fit Tech Pants in “scarborough grey” – $55. Going for a pale, dove-grey here. A lighter stone or khaki would work as well, but a light (yet not white) grey looks pretty dashing.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Astra – $74 ($98). Sometimes a sleek black pair of aviators is called for. 25% off as part of their “endless summer” sale.

The Belt: Made in Italy Banana Republic Leather Dress Belt in dark brown – $49.99 ($90). Italian leather, dark brown to match the shoes in tone if not texture (suede shoes + smooth leather belt still works). update: looks like dark brown is now sold out?

The Socks: Lightweight Merino Wool Blend USA Made Darn Tough “The Standard” Socks – $24. Just enough cushioning but still lightweight and easy to dress up or down.

The Shoes: (via DSW) Vintage Foundry Aldwin Chukkas – $109.99. Nicely affordable, dark brown suede, and will look just as good in the fall as they do now with this light and crisp getup. The Splurge Worthy Option: Made in the UK Sanders Chukkas – $219.29 + international shipping ($330)

The Watch: Orient Bambino 38 V2 Small Seconds – $280. The new 38 bambino small seconds, this time in a verrrry “rich” looking champagne dial. Full review of the silver dial here.