1 Sale, 5 Outfits: J. Crew Semi-Annual Suits and More Event

J. Crew: Up to 30% off Suit Separates (and more)
Why anyone would want to wear only clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, especially when it comes to showing the versatility of some classic (or even trendy-ish) pieces. Or maybe you already have similar gear, and this can act as inspiration. Here’s five clickable outfits we mined mostly from J. Crew’s Semi Annual Suiting & More event. Head here for the original, easy to tap/click picks.
The Clooney
J. Crew:
Suit: Italian Wool Suit Jacket + Trouser = $569 ($800)
Shirt: Bowery Wrinkle-free Dress Shirt – $69.50 ($98)
Socks: Ribbed Dress Socks – $13.50 ($19.50)
Shoes: Goodyear Welted Oxfords – $174.50 ($248) review here
Belt: Italian Leather Dress Belt – $42.50 ($69.50)
Other:
Watch: Orient Bambino – $157
Job Interview
J. Crew:
Suit: Italian Wool Suit Jacket + Trouser = $569 ($800)
Shirt: Bowery Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirt – $59.50 ($98)
Tie: Made in the USA Wool Necktie – $42.50 ($69.50)
Socks: Dress Socks in Herringbone – $16.50 ($19.50)
Belt: Italian Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $69.50
Others:
Watch: Timex Metropolitan Chrono– $189
Briefcase: J&M Pebbled Leather Brief – $169.97 ($299)
Shoes: Nordstrom Dane – $69.97 ($100) review here
For when it’s warm (or hot)
J. Crew:
Blazer: Unstructured Irish Cotton-Linen Jacket – $209.50 ($298)
Shirt: Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt – $59.50 ($89.50)
Belt: Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $69.50
Shoes: Camden Leather Sole Loafers – $179.50 ($248)
Others:
Pants: JCF TruTemp365 chinos – $59 ($118)
Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators – $55
Watch: Timex Metropolitan Chrono– $189
Tie Free
J. Crew:
Suit: Italian Wool Suit Jacket + Trouser = $569 ($800)
Shirt: Bowery Wrinkle Free Dress Shirt – $59.50 ($98)
Socks: Small Dot Socks – $11.50 ($16.50)
Belt: Italian Leather Round-buckle Dress Belt – $69.50
Others:
Sunglasses: Carfia (via Amazon) – $29ish
Watch: Orient Bambino V2 – $250
Shoes: Spier Suede Loafers – $198
“Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world…“
J. Crew:
Jacket: Italian Wool Dinner Jacket – $489.50 ($698)
Trousers: Italian Wool Tuxedo Pants – $249.50 ($348)
Socks: Ribbed Dress Socks – $13.50 ($19.50)
Shoes: Ludlow Cap Toe Leather Oxfords – $174.50 ($248)
Others:
Shirt: The Tie Bar Herringbone Tuxedo White Pique Bib Dress Shirt – $55
Bow tie: The Tie Bar Grosgrain Solid Black Bow Tie – $28
Watch: Bulova Wristwatch – $199
Cufflinks: Suitsupply Sterling Silver Cufflinks – $119
The 30% off J. Crew Semi-Annual Suiting Event is set to end Monday, 4/7/25.