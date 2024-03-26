Style Scenario: Brunch – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Maybe it’s a pre-planned brunch the morning after a wedding. Maybe it’s a traditional holiday brunch. Or perhaps you’re on vacation, you’ve slept in, and you woke up with the ravenous desire to annihilate some pancakes and eggs. Whether it’s a traditional multi-generational get together, or something more dressed down with friends (and possibly nursing a hangover…) we’ll cover three levels of formality in the next few style scenarios for those planning to get their “brunch” on. Because how you look at brunch is as important as what you order. I have no idea what that means. But it sounds good. Now pass the syrup!

The Suit: Spier and Mackay Red Label Light Gray Suit – $248 ($298). As good a deal as you’ll find in the men’s suit game. Half canvas construction, good merino wool fabric, and just under $300 (if not even less when on sale). Full review can be found here.

The Shirt: Light Blue Banana Republic Wrinkle Resistant Dress Shirts in Slim or Standard Fit – $80. Wrinkle resistant 100% cotton fabric, super sharp collar, currently 40% off as part of the friends and family event. The major drawback with BR’s dress shirts is that they insist on “alpha” sizing (S, M, L, XL, etc.) as opposed to more precise neck and sleeve measurements (say, 15.5, 33/34). So getting a precise fit might be an issue.

The Tie: Spier and Mackay Burnt Orange Zig-Zag Knit Tie – $38 ($48). Orange but toned down. Great looking knit pattern.

The Belt: Nordstrom Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A simple, affordable, reversible belt. So in essence you get two belts (black on one side, brown on the other) for fifty bucks. And it even ships/returns for free.

The Watch: Lorier Zephyr Automatic on its Alternate Brown Strap – $499. Art-deco cool, automatic movement, and it even comes with two straps with quick-change pins. The more affordable option: Orient Bambino OG – $200ish

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Fifth Avenue in Mahogany – $249* ($425). Crafted in the USA. Timeless look. Goodyear welted. *NOTE: This is the Anniversary Sale price, which goes live to everyone on Thursday. But if you’ve got a log-in with their site, that means you’re part of their “Collector’s Club” rewards program, and you should have early access now, as long as you log in first.

The Sunglasses: Tom Ford Tortoise/Havana/Black Leo 52mm Retro Sunglasses – $179.97 ($325). Mega splurge alert. On sale via Nordstrom Rack. The More Affordable Option: Carfia Polarized Men’s Sunglasses – $23.39 ($25.99)

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Linen Buds Navy Pocket Square – $14. Floral pattern because it’s spring. Dark background to keep it on the quiet side.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Over-the-calf Merino Cool Dress Socks – $18* ($24). Going for contrast instead of the traditional “match your trousers to your socks” look. It’s a lighter gray suit, it’s spring time, so a little less formal (and therefor some subtle color blocking) is called for. *NOTE: This is the Anniversary Sale price, which goes live to everyone on Thursday. But if you’ve got a log-in with their site, that means you’re part of their “Collector’s Club” rewards program, and you should have early access now, as long as you log in first.