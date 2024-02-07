Style Scenario(s): Football Championship Watch Party

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Whether you’re rooting for KC’s Kingdom, or you’re proudly part of The Faithful by the bay, we’ve got a style scenario for you. The goal is to look a little put together, but not go over the top. You want to show support without drifting into sideline-cosplay. And above all, enjoy the game… when it’s not being interrupted by ads for insurance, beer, securities trading apps, wireless service, and fast food. Now pass me the guac (unless someone in a position of power instructs you to do otherwise).

San Francisco

The Hat: Made in the USA Todd Snyder x Ebbetts Exclusive SF Cap – $85. An elevated option like this exclusive collab from Todd Snyder and Ebbets is an excellent choice for even those who are normally not sports-team hats types. These hats are cut and sewn at the Ebbets factory near Seattle, Washington and are made from wool broadcloth, feature green satin under the soft visor, and have satin taping along all of the seams. The cotton sweatband and adjustable leather strap help keep your noggin comfortable at all times.

The Crewneck: L.L. Bean Quilted Crewneck Sweatshirt – $79. Our goal with this outfit is to look put together without looking too stuffy or too much like the team’s fully decorated mascot, so a simple sweatshirt in a team-adjacent colorway is a great start. I like this one from L.L. Bean because it’s comfortable, easy to wear with a lot of outfits, and the quilted fabric adds some visually interesting texture..

The T-Shirt: Made in the USA Buck Mason Slub Classic Pocket Tee – $48. A simple, elevated t-shirt forms the base of this outfit and helps to add a layer of brightness against the more saturated hues worn elsewhere. This one from Buck Mason is cut and sewn in Mohnton, Pennsylvania and uses a wonderful slub cotton fabric that adds another bit of texture. It’s also garment washed for softness. Choose one in white or natural, with or without a pocket.

The Pants: J.Crew 770 Straight Fit Garment Dyed Five Pocket Pants – $118. When your favorite team’s colors are red, white, and gold, it’s hard not to wear gold pants for the big game! However, I think the smarter choice for most guys is something in a warm shade of khaki tan. This pair of garment dyed five pocket pants from J.Crew wear like jeans because they are soft, comfortable, and come in a few different cuts to satisfy most of y’all.

The Belt: L.L. BeanEssential Leather Belt – $45. Dappered’s favorite belt (review here) is back again, ready to hold your pants up, regardless of how much cheese dip you consume during the big game. A simple brown belt like this one from L.L. Bean is effortlessly cool and easy to wear with almost everything. For casual outfits, don’t worry about matching your belt to your sneakers, but do try to match the overall tone if you have the time.

The Watch: Orient Kamasu – $232.98 ($400). The toothiness of this watch gives is a sportier vibe. Sizing is a welcome by many medium-ish diameter at 41.8mm. It’s available in several face colors, including this one that would fit right into this scenario color-wise. We suggested black for wearability’s sake, but you do you sports fan. Find our review here.

The Socks: J.Crew Ribbed Dress Socks – $12.50. The key to dressing well for a get-together based around a sporting event is adding subtle pops of your favorite team’s color here and there instead of going whole hog in the team’s merch store. These socks from J.Crew will add that dash of color while also keeping you comfortable.

The Shoes: On Running The Roger Centre Court Sneakers – $190. It’s well known that the Brads, Chads, and Kyles of San Francisco’s tech world tend to prefer uber comfortable, techy-looking sneakers from brands like Allbirds or On Running over the classic, minimalist leather sneakers that are subjectively more stylish. Lucky for you, these On Running The Roger Centre Court sneakers bridge that gap perfectly and look great with a whole host of casual outfits. Plus, the splash of gold in the logo happens to match the team’s logo.

The Refreshments: Lagunitas Brewing Company A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale 12pk 12oz Can – $20.99. Hailing just north of the bay area, Lagunitas Brewing has gained a well-deserved reputation for delicious, widely available craft beer. And we recognize that not everyone enjoys alcoholic beverages and some folks may still be abstaining even after Dry January is over, but Lagunitas has you covered there as well. For those that are in the mood for a brew or two from closer to home, look for a barrel-aged lager from one of your local craft breweries. These beers tend to have more palatable notes like caramel, toffee candies, toasted oak, and baked malt/bread. It’s a vibe.

The Snacks: Chips and queso/salsa from your local Mexican restaurant – price varies. Mom taught us all never show up empty handed to a get-together. A plastic bag full of freshly made chips and a tub of queso dip or chunky salsa from a local Mexican restaurant is a quick, cheap, and easy way to make a bunch of new best friends. And it’ll be way, way, way tastier than the usual store bought stuff.

Kansas City

The Sweater: Kansas City Chiefs Reese Raglan Tri-Blend Pullover Sweatshirt – $89.99. Official fan gear, mid weight 84% Cotton/13% Polyester/3% Spandex, and the raglan sleeves increases range of motion, good for tossing the ball around during pre-game.

The T-Shirt: J. Crew Broken in T-shirt in Heather Grey – $36.50. In case you need a break from the sweatshirt, be prepared with a t-shirt underneath. Doesn’t have to be anything fancy, and you probably have a grey t-shirt already on hand. If not, J. Crew’s “broken in” tee guarantees a soft, comfortable fit right away (albeit at a premium price when not on sale).

The Pants: Target All in Motion Men’s Textured Joggers – $28.90 ($34). Do (off) white pants invite all the salsa stains? Perhaps. But sometimes you’ve got to be bold. And these are not just cream colored sweatpants. The cuffs, waistband, and most of all texture give these joggers a clearly stylish vibe. Currently on clearance, so could be worth checking out the racks at your local Target when you’re picking up snacks for this weekend.

The Watch: Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch – $136.62. A decidedly retro, yet still current watch that nods its hat to the smaller watch trend. The case mixes geometry with wearability. Warning though, it does emit a bit of that Timex “tick.” Read our full review here.

The Hat: Huckberry Beanie in Mustard – $15 ($30). Not only does this beanie incorporate well into this look, it’s quite practical if you’re someone that enjoys winter sports. That yellow is easy to spot, should you get in a pickle.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Wool Blend Sweater Calf Socks – $24. Merino wool blend calf socks (90% Merino Wool 8% Nylon 2% Elastane) that’ll keep your feet cozy right on through the post game wrap up. The seamless toe and “stay-up” technology means these’ll wear comfortable inside your shoes.

The Shoes: adidas Superstar Sneakers – $100. An iconic Adidas sneaker, and it happens to be part of a certain QB’s x adidas collection. White leather uppers feature the trademark three stripes of adidas in a contrasting black, while pulling in a bit of gold on the tongue and side branding.

The Drink: Lifted Spirits Bold Gin – $29.99. If sulfites are an issue for you (naturally occurring in beer and wine), a clear liquor could treat you much better. And you can use just a splash in your beverage to make a low ABV cocktail. Lifted Spirits, a Kansas City distillery, makes a bold gin with complex notes, that sounds just about perfect for cold weather gin cocktails. Here’s a delicious looking recipe provided by them. And luckily, they ship to most states.

Big thanks to our very own long-time 49ers fan, Adam, for putting together the SF scenario. And a big thank you to Sarah, she of Dappered Space fame and many other things, for putting together the KC side. She doesn’t even like Taylor Swift! (Honest truth: Joe is the resident Swiftie.)