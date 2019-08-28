Win it: The Orient Kamasu Automatic Dive Watch

Consider this week our way of saying thank you. Without your readership, your emails, and your willingness to spread the word, Dappered wouldn’t exist. The collection of good guys who frequent this corner of the internet is by far the greatest achievement of this website. And to say thank you, we’ve put together some splurge-worthy giveaways that’ll hopefully express our gratitude. Welcome to Dappered’s Reader Appreciation Week. Good luck, and thanks a million.

So what’s in a name? “Kamasu” apparently translates to barracuda, and while there are plenty of fish in the sea, Orient couldn’t have picked a better namesake.

It is sleek, a little mean looking, and there’s some toothiness there. All put into a medium sized package and swimming at a price that’s nowhere near whale territory.

It’s a great addition to their school of dive watches. Available in multiple colors and holding more than a passing resemblance to the hugely popular Mako USA, it’s got an in-house automatic movement (of course), a sapphire crystal, and 200 meters of water resistance. Movement hacks and hand winds too.

The bezel has a nice, intricate feel to its rotation, the extra dots between the Arabic numerals help for easy ready accuracy, and the variety of colors is appreciated. Sizing is a welcome by many medium diameter at 41.8mm. More of a classic, and less of a 21st century dinner plate. Lugs are 22mm. End links are hollow, not solid, which is one of the hallmarks of its big brother, the Mako USA.

Orient continues, somehow, to reinvent without getting silly. And along with the tough but not over the top aesthetics of their barracuda, you continue to get an oddly affordable, automatic movement beating away inside its (wait for it)… heart.