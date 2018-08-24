Win it: The Orient Mako USA II

NOTE: The Mako USA II is one of the few watches that Orient often excludes from codes that are more than 30% off. Sometimes they do get a cut for 40% off, but it’s rare. Don’t feel obligated to use our code. And if there’s a code that works on the Mako USA II that’s MORE than 30% off? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Good looking, tough, well made dive watches don’t have to cost you your first born. Orient has been proving that for years thanks to their Mako and Ray lines. But their Mako USA II is a step above those entry level models. And while the specs on the USA II are quite impressive, the cash it takes to get your hands on one of these won’t put you in a debtors’ prison either.

It’s a classic diver through and through. 41.5 mm case size is more like the divers Connery’s 007 wore, and less like the hulking beasts seen today. It still has a good, solid feel to it though, and the brushed, matte links are perfectly proportioned. The 200m water resistance means you don’t have to take it off when you head into the water (unless you’re deep diving, or, the “water” in question is a hot tub… which can really screw with the gaskets,) and the 120 click bezel is nice and snappy. Perfect for timing dives… or parking meters.

The Sapphire Crystal, solid end links, and Nemoto Luminova are all impressive for the price, and the movement even hacks and hand winds. It’s an in-house, made in Japan movement (caliber F6922), and that hand-winding capability is super convenient (no more swinging the watch around to get it started). Plus, whereas the original design (this one is the “II”) had an extra crown at 10 o’clock, they ditched that and now the watch has a much more refined look.

The hands, indices, and logo are all well-thought out and timeless. It’s a sport watch that you can easily wear with a suit. Or, with a t-shirt and shorts. Available with either a black, white, or the royal blue dial shown here. Kudos to Orient for making multiple levels of dive watches, and also for keeping even their upper-end flagship like the Mako USA II nice and affordable.

