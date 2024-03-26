Style Scenario: Brunch – Casual (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Maybe it’s a pre-planned brunch the morning after a wedding. Maybe it’s a traditional holiday brunch. Or perhaps you’re on vacation, you’ve slept in, and you woke up with the ravenous desire to annihilate some pancakes and eggs. Whether it’s a traditional multi-generational get together, or something more dressed down with friends (and possibly nursing a hangover…) we’ll cover three levels of formality in the next few style scenarios for those planning to get their “brunch” on. Because how you look at brunch is as important as what you order. I have no idea what that means. But it sounds good. Now pass the syrup!

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.

The Sweater: GAP CashSoft Cardigan – $69.95. Only available in this light cream color, but tis the season. The soft cotton/nylon blend use in the fabric creates the plushness of cashmere, according to GAP. Sounds cozy, which is appreciated when you have to change out of your pajamas but still wish you could stay as comfortable.

The Shirt: Cloud 94 Soft Go-Dry Cool T-Shirt in Amelia Rose – $11.49 ($16.99). Those tees are pretty legit. Impressively soft. Significant stretch. Fabric makeup is 47% recycled poly / 46% poly / 7% spandex. That’s a lot of spandex, and the result is a t-shirt that really moves with you. They’re labeled as a “performance” tee, and sure you could work out in them, but they wear more like a “nice” t-shirt. Y’know, the ones you reach for when you want to look put-together but still relaxed/dressed down.

The Pants: Goodfellow & Co Straight Fit Jeans in Light Blue Denim – $25. Dark denim feels more and more out of place as the days grow longer and the temperature warms, and here at Dappered we typically swap over to chinos or performance pants. These straight fit (!!!) jeans allow for more comfort and air flow, and look laid back and relaxed. Yes, they are a rather 90’s lighter wash, but they visually fit right in with the lighter look we’re going for here, and the 90’s are back, especially on the denim side of things. If that’s NOT your preferred look, then (*wait for it*) your favorite pair of dark wash denim would also look good here.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Cruisers Sunglasses – $39. On the smaller side at 48mm, but these are designed to fit a bit snugger so they’ll stay put. Polarized, and offered in 8 different colorways. Even in the most casual of looks sunglasses like these bump up style.

The Watch: Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm – $85. One of those watches that can be worn casually but would also work in a business casual setting.

The Socks: Darn Tough “Strut” Lifestyle Socks – $24. Roosters, lightweight merino wool, and made in the USA. Hard not to like that combination.

The Shoes: Nike Killshot in Sail/Gum Yellow/Oil Grey – $72 w/ SPRING ($90). The legendary Nike casual now on sale. And that SPRING code is open to everyone. No more need to create an account with them.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $44.95. Harkening back to an old favorite, even though a couple other options have caught our attention. You probably already have something similar in your closet you can use.