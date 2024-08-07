Style Scenario: Last Days of Summer

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. In three weeks we’ll be headed into Labor Day weekend. The end of summer is fast approaching, and here’s one way to soak up what’s left of it while dressed casually, stylishly, and with some functionality in mind.

The Shirt: Flint and Tinder Classic Chambray Short Sleeve Shirt – $63 ($98). Crisp, 100% organic cotton chambray fabric, the button down collar keeps things neat and tidy, and the Ikat stripe is pretty cool. The more affordable (and performance!) option: Target All in Motion Everyday Woven Shirt – $25.

The Shorts: Wellen Performance Lined Swim Shorts – $78. Certainly not a cheap pair of shorts or swim trunks, but these are one of the few pairs of “hybrid” shorts that actually excel at being both (lined) active shorts AND swim trunks, all at the same time. They’re one of the best things Huckberry sells. They look great… and more importantly feel great in and out of the water. The boxer-brief style liner is soft and chafe-free, and it even has a sneaky internal mobile-phone pocket on the right thigh. Huckberry has a very hard time keeping these in stock in basic colors like black, gray, etc. But at post time the solid navy has all sizes available. Something of a minor miracle there.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators in Silver – $55. Affordable, Don Draper-like shades. Available in either 54mm or 57mm.

The Watch: Orient Ray II Automatic – $181 on a Black/Desert Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO – $34. A legend of an affordable automatic dive watch+ the best aftermarket NATO strap(s) one can buy.

The Shoes: J. Crew Camp Shoes in Leather – $129.50 ($188). When you want something a little more substantial than a sneaker, but not as preppy as a boat shoe, camp shoes/camp mocs are the answer. On sale at J. Crew, but not final sale yet. Full review here, albeit in the sold-out suede option.

The Bag: Target Goodfellow Tote/Backpack Hybrid – $30. It’s a tote! It’s a backpack! It’s both! And it’s cheap.

The Refreshment: Liquid Death “Rest In Peach” Iced Tea – $13.24 / 8 pack. Just 30 calories / 6 grams of sugar per tall-boy. Smooth. Not carbonated and non-alcoholic, so it won’t bloat you up.