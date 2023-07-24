In Review: J. Crew Camp Shoes

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething salesman in the heating and manufacturing industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, denim, and working on his dad bod father figure.

In a world adrift with minimalist white or grey sneakers, some of us are seeking something different to pair with our casual warm weather outfits. Enter the classic and humble camp moc. For those of you who may be unaware, or uninitiated, camp mocs are a type of moccasin shoe that’s designed for warm weather and focuses on comfort and flexibility. Typically, camp mocs are made with soft leather uppers and a durable, non-slip rubber outsole. This combination makes them ideal for outdoor adventures such as camping, fishing at the lake, etc. Even if you’re not the adventurous type, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more comfortable option for those weekends where you’re simply grilling burgers, kicking back, and soaking up a little Vitamin D.

J.Crew has a pretty solid track record for their in-house shoes. We’ve reviewed a ton of their stuff in the past, such as their Kenton Chelsea boots, Kenton pacer boots, and the MacAlister desert boots. All in all, they usually nail the value perspective by bringing stylish, decently well-made designs to the masses at a palatable price point. They recently dropped an all-new pair of camp shoes and since I’m heading for a beach vacation in a few weeks, I thought I’d give them a try in person and see if these are worth their price tag. Spoiler Alert: Yes, they are.

A comfortable replacement for sneakers during the warm weather.

The Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.)

5 – Excellent! No issues and highly recommended.

4 – Good. Above average, but not perfect.

3 – Average. Minor issues, might be good at the right price.

2 – Fair. Below average due to defects, flaws, or imperfections.

1 – Poor. Significant issues, not worth purchasing at any price.

Details

Brand: J.Crew

Style: Camp/Blucher moc

Size: 10.5 US

Last: N/A

Construction: Stitched/Handsewn

Upper: Suede

Sole: Vibram 539C Cupsole

Details: Boot laces

Extras: Cloth shoe bags

Country of Origin: El Salvador

Price: $188 USD

Available in “brown pull up” suede (reviewed in the post you’re reading), and “rustic brown” leather.

The suede looks a little less warm and saturated in real life, as can be seen in the review photos.

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

My pair of camp mocs was ordered on a Thursday morning via J.Crew’s main website. The package shipped out of their Lynchburg, VA warehouse the following week via UPS SurePost, a delivery cost sharing scheme with the U.S. Postal Service. My package was delivered on a Friday, approximately one week after ordering. While this isn’t the fastest shipping I’ve seen from J.Crew this year, I’m going to chalk this one up to being stuck in the holiday weekend mix.

FYI: J.Crew has a solid 30 day return policy for all unworn, resalable merchandise, but if you wish to return by mail and use their label, they’ll deduct $7.50 from your return. Naturally, returns are free in store if you happen to have a local brick and mortar location near you.

Score: 4/5 Stars – Shipping was OK, returns by mail will set you back $7.50.

J. Crew’s standard box, no spare laces, but a pair of shoe bags was included.



Packaging/Unboxing

This pair arrived in the bog standard J.Crew black shoe box. Inside, each shoe was wrapped and stuffed with paper. J.Crew was kind enough to toss in a pair of flannel cloth shoe bags, but did not include spare “boot” laces. For contrast, Rancourt typically has a much better presentation and includes shoe bags and spare laces (where required), although the MSRP is higher for those Made in USA pairs.

Score: 4/5 Stars – The unboxing experience was mild at best; will not WOW you.

First Impressions

Fresh out of the box, I really like the “outdoorsy” aesthetic of J.Crew’s camp mocs. These definitely feel like they belong outside, kicking up dirt on an easy hiking trail or keeping your feet warm during movie night at your buddy’s old barn out in the woods. The design points keep them anchored to the casual side of the style spectrum; the smooth suede uppers, red brick cupsoles, and classic brown and gold “work boot” laces clearly separate these from dressier options that are found elsewhere. Make no mistake, these are not dress loafers so you probably shouldn’t be pairing them with a traditional American business suit or upscale attire.

Four eyelets, rather than the standard two, make these mocs far more adjustable.

And the genuinely handsewn toe box is a nice attention to detail as well.

Instead, I see these working really well within the preppy or ivy style if that’s your thing. I envision pairing these with a madras button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up, flat front olive green chino shorts, and a relaxed fit navy blue ball cap if the sun’s shining. If you want something that’s as basic as butter but still looks great on every single human on Earth, pair these camp mocs with a navy pique polo and khaki chino shorts. It’s just that easy.

Digging back into the design, you’ll notice that the facings have four eyelets instead of the more common two eyelet designs found on other mocs elsewhere. This is what Rancourt would call a Ranger-Moc. I like this detail because it adds an extra layer of adjustability and comfort, especially if you have slightly narrower heels or prefer a more customizable lace fitment. This brass toned hardware looks great and pairs well with the khaki or snuff suede.

Rear two-thirds of the inside of the mocs are lined with a nice quality leather.

The front third is unlined, allowing that part of the shoe to stretch and mold to your feet.

The toe box seems to be genuinely handsewn; you can tell that a machine didn’t do this, because it’s imperfect. You can see the puckering and uneven stitches around the perimeter of the toe on both shoes. That’s a neat detail that a lot of people will overlook; it’s also what brands like Alden and Rancourt charge extra for, although those brands are made in the USA and employ American workers at American wages. As I understand it, hand sewing shoes is a notoriously tough and physical job, so naturally there’s a lack of skilled labor at current rates. It’s not a job that I envy, but I respect those who do it. Speaking of skilled labor, it’s important to note that J.Crew provides information about their responsible sourcing program here.

Comfort is always subjective, but these camp mocs are surprisingly comfortable. Looking inside, you’ll notice that the rear two thirds of the shoes are lined in a relatively nice grade of cowhide. The non-removable, padded insoles are a nice touch and the squish factor feels notably comfortable right out of the box. The front third of the shoes are unlined, which means that this section will stretch and mold to your feet as you wear them, adding long term comfort.

The Vibram 539C cupsole is studded with tiny rubber stars for good traction.

This package is capped off, underneath, by a brick red Vibram 539C cupsole. This design has a billion tiny stars molded into the rubber that essentially creates a vast field of spikes for a ton of tactile traction. While I wouldn’t personally wear these out and about during Winter and don’t plan on testing them on ice or snow, I had no issues with hardwood floors, concrete, or wet grass. After wearing them around the house for an afternoon, I noticed that this insole and outsole package is surprisingly comfortable. While comfort is always subjective, I like them.

Score: 5/5 Stars – Really, really nice and well made. Leather is good, rubber sole rocks.

Sizing/Fit/Comfort

In terms of fit and sizing, I recommend trying your true-to-size Brannock measurement. I tried this pair in my usual size of 10.5 US and that’s spot on in terms of length and width. Note that J.Crew doesn’t offer wide sizes, but if you’re a normal D/E, you should be good to go here.

For size reference, I measure a 10.5 D on a Brannock device. I prefer a size 10 D with larger fitting boot lasts, such as Alden’s Barrie or Grant Stone’s Leo. For slimmer fitting dress shoe lasts, such as the Allen Edmonds 65 last, I typically go true to size with a 10.5 D. Athletic sneakers tend to run large, so I prefer a size 11 in Adidas/Nike. Have a size question? Email us!

Score: 5/5 Stars – Fit is true to size, no width issues here.

Fit is comfortable and true to size, straight out of the box.

Final Thoughts

J.Crew’s camp mocs are the quintessential casual shoes for warmer weather. They’re surprisingly comfortable, stylish, versatile, and seem to be well made. Whether you opt for a pair in snuff suede or rustic brown leather, either option will go a long way to elevate your casual Summer outfits and help separate you from others who typically cling to the formulaic and basic tee + shorts + sneakers look. These cool as a cucumber camp mocs can be worn for a wide variety of activities, from lazy days on the lake to contemplating life at the art museum. Dress them up with a (very) casual outfit for a relaxed Summer wedding or dress them down with a polo and chino shorts for casual Fridays at the (home) office. Either way, these J.Crew camp mocs are a solid investment and should last you for a few years to come. Cheers!

Avg. Score: 4.5/5.0 – Highly recommended. These are comfortable, stylish, and versatile.