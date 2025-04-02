Style News: Timex releases their Waterbury “Icons” collection

While much of the world’s well-to-do wristwatch-geeks have assembled in Switzerland for a trade show called Watches and Wonders, Timex (they a brand often favored by those who’d never consider spending thousands on international airfare/accommodations to gawk at luxury-priced anachronistic timekeeping methods… even if the watches do look pretty cool) …has released their latest collection.

And these new watches look pretty darn great. See below for a couple of the highlights, with a couple quick observations for each…

21 jewel Miyota automatic movement

Black or white dial

Leather strap with deployant clasp

Cream, layered dial

Chronograph quartz movement

Antiqued-leather strap with deployant clasp

Slim. Just 8.5mm thick

Roman numerals

Small seconds sub-dial

Panda chrono dial

39mm diameter

Perforated styling strap (solid on underside)

The new additions are a mix of automatic movement and quartz movements, with retro-inspired case sizes (39mm racing chronograph!) and dead-simple color schemes. Quick release pins on almost all of the straps and bracelets are a really nice plus as well.

But some of the design elements appear to be homages if not straight up copies of some very famous models made by luxury brands. Meanwhile, the pricing on the automatic movement options puts them in the range of if not noticeably more expensive than tried-and-true alternatives from Orient.

Even so, when combined with their new Deepwater Reef line, this just released Waterbury Icons collection seems to indicate Timex is really maturing their styling. No goofy big “Q”s cluttering up dials, or soul crushing collaborative gaudiness.

Just clean, classic, incredibly wearable watches.

We’ll get one or two of these in-house for an in-person look. Standby for that.

That’s all.

Carry on.