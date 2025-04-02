Style News: Timex releases their Waterbury “Icons” collection

Timex: Waterbury Icons Collection – $149 – $299
While much of the world’s well-to-do wristwatch-geeks have assembled in Switzerland for a trade show called Watches and Wonders, Timex (they a brand often favored by those who’d never consider spending thousands on international airfare/accommodations to gawk at luxury-priced anachronistic timekeeping methods… even if the watches do look pretty cool) …has released their latest collection.
And these new watches look pretty darn great. See below for a couple of the highlights, with a couple quick observations for each…
Waterbury Metropolitan Automatic 41mm – $279
21 jewel Miyota automatic movement
Black or white dial
Leather strap with deployant clasp
Waterbury Metropolitan Chronograph 41mm Leather Strap Watch – $189
Cream, layered dial
Chronograph quartz movement
Antiqued-leather strap with deployant clasp
Waterbury Metropolitan Sub-Second 39mm Leather Strap Watch – $149
Slim. Just 8.5mm thick
Roman numerals
Small seconds sub-dial
Waterbury Heritage Chronograph 39mm Leather Strap Watch – $259
Panda chrono dial
39mm diameter
Perforated styling strap (solid on underside)
The new additions are a mix of automatic movement and quartz movements, with retro-inspired case sizes (39mm racing chronograph!) and dead-simple color schemes. Quick release pins on almost all of the straps and bracelets are a really nice plus as well.
But some of the design elements appear to be homages if not straight up copies of some very famous models made by luxury brands. Meanwhile, the pricing on the automatic movement options puts them in the range of if not noticeably more expensive than tried-and-true alternatives from Orient.
Even so, when combined with their new Deepwater Reef line, this just released Waterbury Icons collection seems to indicate Timex is really maturing their styling. No goofy big “Q”s cluttering up dials, or soul crushing collaborative gaudiness.
Just clean, classic, incredibly wearable watches.
We’ll get one or two of these in-house for an in-person look. Standby for that.
That’s all.
Carry on.