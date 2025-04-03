Allen Edmonds Anniversary Preview, 50% off JCF Pants, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Allen Edmonds runs two big sales per year: The Rediscover America event in the fall, and their Anniversary Sale in the spring. These are the sales where icons like the Park Avenue, Strand, and others actually go on significant sale for once. And the Anniversary Sale is set to start for everyone this upcoming Tuesday. But for members (a simple email sign up) it’s already live. Just log in and you’ll see the sale prices.

Bit of a quiet sale at J. Crew Factory on pants/chinos/trousers/whatever-you-want-to-call the things we wear on our legs (slacks? nobody says slacks anymore). Standard discount for JCF is 30% – 40% off, which much of their stock is stuck at right now. But their flex chinos, “TruTemp365” temperature regulating chinos, and 100% performance-poly “tech” chinos are all 50% off. Add on top of that an extra 20% off over $100 with the code BESTDRESSED and you have on your hands (legs?) a pretty positive pants party.

…..(*awkward pause*)…..

SLACKS.

Highlights are the Clarks Chukkas which are already on clearance and getting an additional 30% off, as well as their stock of watches getting 15% or an additional 15% off if said watch is already on sale. Code VIP expires Sunday.

No sale because Spier’s wheelhouse stuff like their navy hopsack wool blazers often sell out at full price. So it’s worth pointing out when they get new stock in. Super 110% Australian merino in an airy (but not sloppy) hopsack. Patch pockets on the lower half. Non-Functional sleeve buttons for easy tailoring. And as the back is just butterfly lined, this is a navy blazer which can be worn year round (even in summer) and still be way more comfortable than most.

Runs through this next Wednesday. Worth another mention because yes, even the “icon” colors are 30% off. Those are almost universally excluded from any sales or codes. The Weekday Warriors are one of their bestsellers. They’re still Bonobos, with the free shipping and returns, all the fits, etc… but they’re Back-to-Office appropriate. Machine washable, wrinkle resistant, smooth and sharp.

Also worth a mention: