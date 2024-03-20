Style Scenario: Watching your Bracket get Busted

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The annual shooty hoops extravaganza is an opportunity to engage in some friendly wagers with friends and colleagues, and enjoy a nice beverage out at the local watering hole or at a friends house while watching the chaos unfold. Want to win no matter what happens? Hand over your entry fee with your bracket. No delays. No excuses. Pay up. Those are the real MVPs. Don’t be the type who hands in a bracket and no cash. The “oh I’ll pay in a couple days” guy is the worst.

The Shirt: Whatever Alma Mater Gear you’ve got. Bonus points if you’ve got throwback/retro styled gear. Double bonus points if your alma mater isn’t even “dancing” this year and you’re STILL repping them on (someone else’s) game day.

The Jacket: Old Navy Water Resistant Bomber – $34.99 ($69.99). Cheap. Nicely cheap. And the great thing about bombers is they don’t look out of place when worn indoors. So it’s part outerwear, part additional layer over a t-shirt or something else light. Just in case a breeze kicks up from people tearing up their brackets.

The Pants: Old Navy Built-In Flex Modern Joggers – $21.99 ($44.99). Choggers! Part chino, part jogger. 98% cotton, 2% elastane, 100% affordable. Because while “they” say going to college is smart, the cost of doing so sure is stupid. Six different colors, so one should be able to find something that looks good with their alumni tee/sweatshirt.

The Sunglasses: Roka Halsey Performance Sunglasses – $105 ($205). Spendy, but these are legit performance sunglasses in a timeless, new-wayfarer style shape. They’re lightweight, they’ve got real no-slip features, and they’re built to last. Looks good everywhere with everything.

The Watch: Casio Diver Green Bezel – $50ish. Matches the socks.

The Socks: Amazon sourced 100 Dollar Bill socks – $15. Money. Because the bank’s always open with a bracket this good. Until, of course… it’s not.

The Sneakers: Nike Nike Blazer Phantom Mid – $104.97 ($150). A retro futuristic design that contemporizes the tried and true design of Nike’s ’77 blazer. NOTE: Price drops to $83.97 for members when they log in and use the code SPRING at checkout.