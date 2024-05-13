What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – Smart but not Stuffy

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for warmer weather weddings can be tough. We’ll cover three levels of formality (Dressed up, Smart but not Stuffy, and Casual) in the coming days. Today’s wedding guest style scenario features the in-between, and it’s probably the most common type of wedding that’s being thrown these days. It’s dressed up but you won’t feel out of place without a tie. The ceremony will be less traditional, but it won’t be super casual either. The groom may or may not be in a tux, but most likely they’ll be in a suit and tie. Reception could be indoors, but it may be outdoors. Right? Lots to consider. Bottom line: You’re going for styled, but not stiff. (Top Photo by Carlo Buttinoni on Unsplash)



The Suit: Spier & Mackay Heather Blue Super 110s Wool Suit – $398. From their Core Line of suits. Half canvas construction, nice Australian merino wool, and a more breathable Japanese Cupro lining. Nice shade of blue which walks the line perfectly. It’s not a dark navy business suit, but it’s not a super light powder blue either. The Less Expensive Suit Separates: J. Crew Ludlow Stretch Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $349 ($675)

The Shirt: Ledbury Ice blue 94% Nylon 6% Spandex True Performance Fabric MTO Dress Shirt – $135. An investment, but could be a true game-changer for warm and hot weather events. Ledbury has done what so many other brands have tried and failed to do… They made a true dress shirt out of a breathable, wicking, smooth performance fabric AND THE COLLAR FEELS AND ACTS LIKE A TRUE DRESS SHIRT COLLAR. That’s where so many performance fabric dress shirts fail miserably. Not with these. The collars are terrific. Great with a tie. Looks exceptionally sharp without too (as demonstrated in this style scenario,) thanks to their structure and the slightly lowered 2nd button. Bought one for myself when they debuted, and they’re legit. NOTE: These are from their made-to-order line. Much more precise measurement in terms of fit, and you get to pick the collar style too. Mid spread dress or hidden button down looks terrific without a tie, if that’s your thing. Also know that these take a few weeks in terms of delivery, as they make them once you input your options. The More Affordable Alternative: Whatever light blue dress shirt you already own. Just be prepared to sweat in it. Don’t overthink it. It’s a warm weather wedding. Everybody’s gonna be sweating.

The Sunglasses: Carfia Tortoise Acetate Frame Sunglasses – $29.99. We’re splurging on the performance fabric shirt and nice dress chronograph watch, so saving some cash on the shades is called for.

The Watch: Baltic Mechanical Chronograph – $600ish. A real beauty of a dress chronograph. Review here. The More Affordable Alternative: Dan Henry 1937 Mecha-Quartz chrono in silver – $270.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Over the Calf Merino Cool Dress Socks in Navy – $24. Made in the USA. Not bulky. True dress socks, and unlike cotton, the merino blend will keep your feet much cooler and wick moisture.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. Gets mentioned a lot… because it works. A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Spier & Mackay Blake Stitched Double Monks – $178: Blake stitched so they’ll be nice and flexible on the dance floor. Subtle rubber studded soles so you won’t slip and fall on your backside… on that same dance floor. Hits the exceedingly rare realm of great looks, decent construction, and not too expensive price. The cheap option: Johnston & Murphy Archer – $69.97 ($155)