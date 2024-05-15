What to Wear to a Spring or Summer Wedding – On The Casual Side

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething business analyst in the construction industry. He enjoys whiskey, watches, boots/shoes, and working on his dad bod father figure.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Dressing for warmer weather weddings can be tough. We’ll cover three levels of formality (Dressed up, Smart but not Stuffy, and Casual.) Today’s scenario features the most casual situation. In Spring and Summer, the weather and temperatures can be unpredictable. One minute it’s bright, sunny, and a balmy 85 degrees outside. Within minutes, the weather can shift and bring on clouds, gusts of cooler wind, and rain thick enough to drown out any garden party. That’s why wearing layers is key to a flexible and comfortable warm weather outfit, especially for a more casual wedding when it can be really hard to gauge just how dressed up you should be. (Top Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

The Jacket: Buck Mason Japanese Seersucker “Carry On” Jacket – $248. Starting up top with this unlined Japanese seersucker jacket, you’ll add a layer of sophistication without adding too much bulk or too much formality. The five ounce cotton fabric has that classic rippled texture that helps promote airflow, keeping you cooler for longer. The 3-roll-2 lapel style and patch pockets help to elevate this casual jacket to blazer/sport coat territory, but the lack of sleeve cuff buttons and rear vent keep it planted squarely at the top of the casual jacket realm.

The Shirt: J.Crew Baird McNutt Irish Linen Button-Down Shirt in Glen Check – $98. Instead of wearing your typical twill or poplin dress shirts, switch them out for a more breathable linen button-down collar shirt. Instead of bright white, opt for a light blue shade with a subtle check pattern like this one from J.Crew. This design choice will help tone down the formality of your outfit while still keeping you looking stylish after the Sun comes out and you shed the jacket. Plus, a linen shirt looks infinitely better than a golf polo for these events.

The Pants: Buck Mason Parachute Poplin “Carry On” Pants – $148. Durable cotton chinos are a staple item for most men, but depending on the fabric weight and cut, they can sometimes feel too bulky or too warm when the temps climb in the late afternoon. Instead, swap them out for a lightweight pair like these five and half ounce cotton poplin pants from Buck Mason. While they look like your typical chinos, this pair has a handful of vintage, military inspired details like a Hollywood waistband, front slash pockets, welted rear pockets, and a garment dye and enzyme wash for a softer, lived in feel and better surface textures. Same name as the jacket, but clearly not seersucker, so you’ll have good looking contrast in both texture and color.

The Belt: J.Crew Italian Suede and Leather Belt – $69.50. The “rule” is to always match your belt to your shoes in both material and formality, but in casual situations, it is perfectly acceptable to mix and match the colors, textures, and styles so long as the overall theme remains consistent. For casual weddings, I’d still recommend that you try to match the belt to the shoes so that you look more polished than some of the other folks that might show up. This suede and vegan leather belt from J.Crew is the perfect match for those loafers and the brass-plated zinc buckle will add a touch of warmth to an overall breezy outfit.

The Pocket Square: Tie Bar White Cotton w/ Border Pocket Square – $10. For a bit of style and or sweat management, opt for an easily washable cotton pocket square with a subtle, contrasting edge color like this one from Tie Bar. If you end up shedding your jacket due to the warmer temps or stuffy humidity, stash the pocket square into your back pants pocket and it instantly becomes a #menswear hankie. Bonus points if you make it magically appear right on time when your significant other needs to wipe away their tears of joy.

The Shoes: J. Crew Camden Suede Loafers – $228. Spring and Summer are the perfect seasons for loafers. Swap out those Goodyear welted Oxfords for a softer, not-too-casual pair of suede loafers that will look great with a pair of chinos. I really liked this snuff suede pair from J.Crew when I reviewed them a while back. Even at their current $228 MSRP, I think that you would be hard pressed to find a pair of loafers that fit, feel, and look as polished as these do. Whether you wear them with dress socks or prefer going sockless, loafers are usually the right choice for a warm weather Spring or Summer wedding. (Note: If it’s truly a beach wedding as shown at the very top of the post, everyone will probably be barefoot. So you can leave those where everyone else is leaving their shoes before they hit the sand.)

The Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay Model 06 “Thornhill” Sunglasses – $48 ($55). While the groom Kyle might be wearing a pair of Pit Vipers and drinking Monster Energy, you should play it cool and opt for a pair of classic acetate-framed sunglasses like these from Spier & Mackay. They’re clearly inspired by vintage Hollywood models from the 1950’s, such as those worn by Cary Grant’s character Roger Thornhill in North by Northwest. The Model 06 sunglasses fit great on my face and feel more premium than a lot of the Ray-Ban’s I’ve owned. The rounder lens shape and keyhole bridge add to their stylish aesthetic. The polycarbonate lenses are polarized and offer UV protection and an opportunity to cry without being noticed.

The Sunscreen: Neutrogena Hydro Boost HA Moisturizer with SPF 50 Sunscreen – $15. Assuming these warm weather social events are happening outside, you need to protect ya neck and face from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation. When I’m heading outside for just a bit of sunlight (and not a full day at the pool or beach), I reach for this Neutrogena Hydro Boost face moisturizer with SPF 50 sunscreen built in. I’m not a dermatologist, but this stuff feels great – it’s a thin, water-like gel cream with hyaluronic acid to help hydrate your skin. Plus, it does not feel like you’re applying a layer of thick body lotion to your face. For me and my sensitive facial skin, it sinks in quickly and leaves no residue or odd sunscreen chemical smell. Love it.

The Gift: Cash – $20-100+. A lot of folks are waiting longer to get married these days, so the odds are good that the newlyweds already have a stocked home with a coffee maker, air fryer, kitchen knives, etc. Unless you’re purchasing a specific gift from their wedding registry, the best gift is usually some cold hard cash that can go towards a honeymoon trip or their savings account. Dolla dolla bills.

Pro Tip: a couple’s wedding day is chaotic enough without having to worry about a pile of loose cash laying around, so leave it in a greeting card on the gifts table or send it to them electronically. Hey, it’s 2024 after all and they probably have Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, etc.

And there you have it. All three levels of dress for a spring or summer wedding. Check out all three scenarios here:

And remember, don’t lock your knees!