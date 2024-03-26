Style Scenario: Brunch – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Maybe it’s a pre-planned brunch the morning after a wedding. Maybe it’s a traditional holiday brunch. Or perhaps you’re on vacation, you’ve slept in, and you woke up with the ravenous desire to annihilate some pancakes and eggs. Whether it’s a traditional multi-generational get together, or something more dressed down with friends (and possibly nursing a hangover…) we’ll cover three levels of formality in the next few style scenarios for those planning to get their “brunch” on. Because how you look at brunch is as important as what you order. I have no idea what that means. But it sounds good. Now pass the syrup!

The Sportcoat: J. Crew “Unsuit” Jacket in Deep Water blue – $248. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. As unconstructed as it gets. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Perfect for spring, summer, and early fall. 72% cotton/28% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. Currently full price, but some of us picked one up during their recent semi-annual suiting sale. Fingers crossed they go back on sale again in the not too distant future.

The Polo: Rhone Delta Pique Performance Polo in True Navy – $88. Getting spendy with our torso picks, but that’s where your armpits live. Along with being made from breathable, wicking, ultra-comfortable performance fabric, these Rhone polos have a hidden button down collar. That makes them the ideal choice for wearing with a blazer.

The Pants: Old Navy Slim Ultimate Tech Built-In Flex Chino Pants – $35ish. Mostly cotton with some poly mixed in to make them relatively wrinkle free. Perfect shade of off-white.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Barberis Wool Camuffare Hunter Green Pocket Square – $12.60 ($18). A dark green with a subtle pattern. Italian wool.

The Sunglasses: Nike Revere 51mm Round Sunglasss – $49.97 ($115). Yes, Nike. But aside from the subtle Swoosh, they look like anything but sport shades. They’re a unisex style, so the 51mm sizing should work on most medium to smaller men’s faces.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury Traditional Chronograph Watch – $80 ($159). A nice blend of clean, dressed up style… but not overly so. Like the rest of the outfit. On significant sale via Bespoke Post’s shop.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough Truffle Hog Crew – $24. Pigs. Looking for mushrooms. On your socks.

The Shoes: Gordon Rush Cartwright Penny Loafer – $149.90 ($225): Nice sale price. Sleeker than a clunky Grandpa penny loafer. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom.

The Belt: J. Crew Leather Round-Buckle Dress Belt – $39.50 ($69.50). Part of J. Crew’s quickly expiring annual spring sale event. How quick is quickly? It’s scheduled to expire today (3/26).