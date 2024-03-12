J. Crew’s Semi Annual Suiting Event – Top 10 Picks

Trying to figure out just what something costs in 2024 is like trying to staple gak to a wall made of meringue. It doesn’t matter the brand or the retailer. Even grocery stores might be getting into “dynamic pricing.” Maybe we should blame AI. Or blame Amazon. Or more accurately we should all blame it on the human brain which has clearly and loudly told these businesses time and again “no I do NOT like static every-day low prices I want to FEEL like I’m getting a deal!”

Right.

J. Crew is running an “up to” 30% off suits sale. Only there are suits in this sale that are clearly more than 40% off. And there’s also more than just suits in this sale. (GAK! MERINGE!)

Therefor, what follows is just one relatively experienced opinion on what could be the better deals in J. Crew’s semi-annual suits (and more) event which runs through Monday (3/18).

The Why: Starting with the best. Because 40% off is clearly more than the “up to 30% off” J. Crew is saying this sale tops out at. That and when it comes to J. Crew’s suits, there’s honestly some solid competition from the likes of Banana Republic, Spier and Mackay, and Suitsupply. But with their super-soft but not weighty Italian wool flannel Legacy blazer, it’s hard to find something comparable for under $300. Yes it has gone on sale for less in the past, but that seemed like a black swan. 40% off is more than a good deal. It’s a great deal.

The What: Full review here if you’d like it. TL;DR: Super soft Italian wool from Vitale Barberis Canonico. 3-roll-2 closure is on trend but not overly noticeable. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easier and cheaper tailoring if you need the sleeves adjusted.

The Why: Earlier this week some colors were 40% off, but others (like the gray) were not. Now they’re all a flat 40% off . Which is quite a nice deal for these things.

The What: Separates. They’re suit separates. And that’s ideal (if not a must) for those who don’t fall into standard nested-suit “drop” zones. Often suits are sold in un-breakable pairs. A 40R jacket would come with a 34 trouser (or thereabouts). And then it’s up to your tailor to make some magic happen. But that’s not the case here. With separates you get to pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers. If you get really lucky, minimal to no tailoring is possible. But the advice is always to take it to the tailor. A dialed-in-fit looks awesome. Expensive. Even if the suit wasn’t.

The Why & What: See above, but for the beast modes. The J. Crew Crosby fit runs more athletic than their Ludlow. Not quite sure why they don’t offer these in all of the colors of the Ludlow, but the Charcoal and Atlantic Blue shown above should please most.

NOTE: You CAN mix and match fits between suits. Say, you’re a cyclist or soccer player with a slim but muscular upper body, and massive glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves. You can buy a Ludlow jacket and Crosby fit trousers.

The Why: Might go for 40% off in the next month or two with a big sitewide code or event, but could be excluded too. They’re pretty unique in terms of lightness and how unstructured they are. They’re pretty versatile and have been a long-time favorite for plenty of us.

The What: J. Crew has brought back their immensely popular “unsuit” for another year. These are the jackets from those suits, which work just as well if not better when worn as a lightweight sportcoat. Absolutely no lining in the back and no shoulder pads. As unconstructed as it gets. Made to look, wear, and feel extra-breezy. Perfect for spring, summer, and early fall. 72% cotton/28% linen from Ireland’s Baird McNutt. The mid-blue “deep water” option has gotten lots of coverage here on Dappered over the years. It looks great with jeans in the early Spring months. It looks terrific with lighter chinos as things heat up. It’s also nice to see them making a true navy, dark blue subtle plaid, as well as a couple of tan/cream options for 2024.

Available in Crosby Fit? Nope. Not yet at least.

What about the matching pants for those who want to make it a suit? Those can be found here.

The Why: Spring and summer weddings. And again, these are suit separates instead of nested pairs.

The What: These have slightly different fabric compared to the suit separates listed at #2 on this top ten. There’s no elastane in the blend with these. Different mill (fabric comes from Loro Piana, which is a famous Italian fabrics producer). They have more colors than the “Geyser Grey” and “Caspian Blue” shown above, but the other colors are “only” 30% off.

The Why: Because the athletic-fit types deserve options too. Just precisely why these are only available in navy is unknown.

The What: Also Italian wool from Loro Piana like the Ludlows. But again, just navy. Don’t know why the solid Loro Piana options are navy or nothing.

The Why: Stripes aren’t just for stuffy 80’s wall street bankers anymore. See Leon Bridges above.

The What: Also Italian wool but from Marzotto this time. Crosby fit here. Sure looks great with a white shirt and no tie. The subtle pattern carries the day. No tie needed if you so choose.

Available in LUDLOW Fit? No. Not yet at least. Just Crosby for the chalk-stripe.

The Why: Tuxedos are expensive. Any savings helps. Plus again, these come in separates, which is exceedingly rare if you’re shopping for a tux.

The What: Italian wool, shawl collar, traditional one button closure (although the buttons are standard and not covered like a “true” tuxedo).

Available in Crosby Fit? Not for the shawl collar jackets. But they do have black peak lapel tux jackets in their Crosby fit. Trousers are here.

The Why: Rick. Casablanca. Yes, he wears a double breasted dinner jacket, but most guys will look better/more contemporary in a single breasted jacket.

The What: Italian wool, shawl collar, perfect shade of off-white. Available in their standard Ludlow fit, as well as their more athletic fitting Crosby fit.

The Why: Rick seemed to favor wearing pants. Best to follow his lead.

The What: They’re J. Crew’s black tux pants. Available in Ludlow or Crosby fit. Not really sure why the pricing is so different. But it is.

The Why: Classic, sharp, and Made in the USA. Buried down on our list because it’s still thirty bucks for a square of fabric.

The What: A piped, 100% linen pocket square will finish off many a suited-up look. Wear the green-bordered one with a navy suit, light blue shirt, smart dress shoes and a simple dress watch. Make sure the green edges are sticking out just a bit. Linen is a great fabric choice since the natural texture sets it apart from wool suiting fabrics.

The J. Crew Semi Annual Suiting Event is set to expire this upcoming Monday, March 18th. And P.S.: Never try to make meringue on a humid day. Tried it. It’s a waste of time, eggs, and sugar. Which again, if grocery stores get into dynamic pricing, then who knows how much that’ll cost.

