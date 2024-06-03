Style Scenario: The “Classy”(?) Hungover Brunch

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for.

Q: You know what’s better than a solid, greasy breakfast the morning after a long night out?

A: Not being hungover.

But most of us have been there, whether it was booze, jetlag, or both. And one way to try and dissipate that nasty, unsettled feeling of a long night before: Dress well. Yes really. Put on some real clothes, brush your teeth, and make a go of it. Because clothes have power. They both giveth and taketh away. Here’s how to look the part.

The Polo: Tie Bar Ribbed Sweater Polo – $55. Very Rat Pack. Which seems appropriate, being that they spent most of their time “drunkified.“ (And not to be a wet blanket, but this biography of Dean Martin is excellent… and often sad.)

The Pants: Target Goodfellow Slim or Athletic Fit Chinos – $30. Cheap. Easy to find. From Target’s terrific and incredibly affordable Goodfellow & Co. brand.

The Sunglasses: WearMe Pro Polarized Aviator One-Bridge Modern Square Mens Sunglasses – $40. Polarized, please. This is not the time to be putting up with any surprise glare.

The Belt: Canvas Web Belt (via Amazon) $10. Don’t want to be wearing a belt today that could be a touch too loose or a touch too tight. A sliding, extra precise, easy to adjust web belt is the way to go.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Decker Driving Loafers – $134.40 ($158). There may be a person or three at brunch still in their pajamas. Not you. Although your shoes might as well be slippers. Made in Portugal, fully leather lined, suede uppers, natural rubber outsole. Lots of colors, some of which are moving pretty quick now that they’ve launched a 15% off father’s day sale. No code needed. Prices are as marked.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1939 Chrono – $270. “I’m going to the restroom. If I’m not back in ten minutes, call for help.” (*smashes chronograph start button*)

The wing and a prayer: Water + Liquid IV + Brew Dr. “Clear Mind” Kombucha. Slowly pour the Kombucha into a 32oz nalgene or other water bottle of substantial size (it’s fizzy and don’t pour it too fast). Put a packet of Liquid IV in there. Top up the last half of the nalgene with water. Shake it up a bit. Let it settle. Consume. Pray.

