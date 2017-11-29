The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – Nov. ’17

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

It seems like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as a whole, were better this year than they had been compared to recent times. But J. Crew especially went for it. Not 30% off, but 40% off on Black Friday (and through the weekend) and it applied to almost everything. The usually excluded blazer/sportcoats section FINALLY went up for a discount this season, and it also worked on their suits and shoes (not 3rd party of course). Then? On Monday? They offered an additional 10% off on top of the 40% off. Well done by them.

Best Ind. Item Deal: Allen Edmonds Carlyle 2nds for $149

American made, plain toe, super versatile oxfords with a Goodyear Welt. The $149 asking price was oddly low. Sure, they were 2nds quality, so there was the risk of a noticeable nick or blemish, but still. And these things hit the Shoebank BEFORE they jacked the restocking fee up to $25 from $10. Also receiving votes this month, the $45 Clarks Bushacre, J. Crew’s $45 MacAlister boots on sale, and the $89 Orient Automatic Symphony. It was quite the month for steals.

Post most affected by climate change: Best Outerwear of 2017

Did some parts of the Northern Hemisphere get crisp “on time” this year? Sure. But there were huge swaths that did not. Which meant if this thing would have been posted, on time, the social media channels would have been filled with the predictable “Sweatin’ my arse off here in (fill in normally warm city) so this post is useless. You’re dead to me.” comments.

Most Useful Post(s): The 2017 $1500 Wardrobe

Seven years in, and we still haven’t recommended joggers. So, we got that goin’ for us. Which is nice.

Abiding? Abdiful? Whatever. Anyway, what better way to feel comfy while sipping on a White Russian? It really brings an outfit together. Half off today w/ the code WREATH & the pin 2691.

Most Confusing Feedback about a Product: BR’s Goodyear Shoes

Facebook reaction to the “they’re nice but not amazing” review was… varied:

Adam Z.: Stop being nit picky, Joe

John S.: Full price is absurd for Chinese or Indian made shoes. Sale price too high as well. Cheap ”leather” with lousy construction.

Would you people please make up your minds? I can’t be overly picky while the shoes are cheap crap at the same time (for the record, they aren’t cheap crap). Also, John, the post clearly says in the title (which is posted to Facebook) that the shoes are made in Spain. I get that nobody reads the articles before posting criticism, but you can’t even read the entire title?

Most Wheelhouse Post: The Dappered Approved List

This is the list of what we, inside this tiny corner of the internet, feel is the best bang-for-the-buck stuff on the market in terms of men’s style. The best suits, shoes, sportcoats, accessories, jeans, etc… that deliver and then some for the price. Meanwhile and unrelated, I have GOT to come up with some other way to shoot a header image for some of these posts, that doesn’t involve a close up of me holding something (a dollar bill, a business card, a credit card, a high five..) Also, keep on winkin’ George.

Best Inexpensive yet Stylish way to store your whiskey: Carlisle Decanter – $24.97 w/ WREATH & 2691 ($49.95)

Non leaded crystal, so no junk will leach into your hooch over time. Half off today with the code and pin.

Best Whiskey Commercial referenced by a .gif in a Fri. Dossier: Suntory

Well I’m sold. The fact that this was a 60 second ad and not a 30 is amazing. Also, Sammy was quite into accessories, wasn’t he.

Best new Individual Item: J.C.F.’s New Chino Sportcoat

Avoids all the pitfalls that other chino sportcoats seems to fall victim to. Full review here. Was on sale over the weekend for under $70, which was an absolute steal.

Worst Attempt to Re-Write a Dappered Post: 40 Reasons to Dress Well

(Via Facebook) Salvatore P.: “1-40: because you can do whatever you damn well please?”

Best use of a cat to describe how some of us felt post Black Friday – Cyber Monday rush: This

That’s Captain Cookster. Again. Same cat that used to star in the weekly tripod. His tongue drifts out of his mouth a little too easily when he sleeps because he has no teeth.

Best NYE Gear if getting Fancy: Spier & Mackay’s new Tuxedos – $448

Sweet mother of Zeus that is something. Super 130s wool, half canvas, and available in either their slim or their more forgiving contemporary fit. The jacket is dual vented, which is welcome news for those of us with a bit of posterior presence. No satin stripe down the pants.

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.