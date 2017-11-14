In Review: The J. Crew Factory Stretch Chino Blue Cotton Sportcoat

There’s just something about a well fitting, blue cotton, easy to tailor sportcoat. They’re incredibly versatile, and are/were often a gateway to dressing better as a whole for plenty of us.

It’s also oddly difficult to find a good one despite many men’s brands taking a swing at this type of garment.

Too many have functioning sleeve cuff buttons (which are a pain to tailor). Or a super chopped tail that looks more like one of those untuckit shirts than a blazer. Or they’re fully lined in stiff polyester. Or the shell fabric itself is so thick, it fights back as you try and move around.

None of that is the case here. J.C.F. has done a hell of a job with this thing, and thanks to the ever present codes and discounts, it’ll land in many a man’s closet for the more than fair price of between $84 – $100.

Size Shown is a 40R on 5’10” / 190.

Another good thing about this sportcoat? It’s sold in measured chest sizes. Not ballpark S/M/L.

Like many other J. Crew Factory items, this one takes its main inspiration from an item that big brother J. Crew makes. And while the fabric isn’t quite as light and crisp as the main line’s Italian cotton blazer, it’s plenty fine for the price. It’s a midweight 98% cotton, 2% elastane chino, that moves well and doesn’t wrinkle or rumple by just looking at it sideways. And it’s totally unlined except for the sleeves. That’ll offer nice ventilation in the warmer months, and plenty of air if you run warm in over-cooked offices or apartment buildings during the winter.

Non functioning buttons make for much, much easier tailoring.

Sleeve cuffs are non-functioning so bringing those sleeves up should be a breeze if you need to. Dual vents in the rear. Patch pockets in the front help keep it looking more like a sportcoat, and less like a jacket from a chino suit. Shoulders are super soft, and the button stance is the expected J. Crew slightly lower slung. Shows a bit more shirt up top, and can make many a guy look a little sleeker and less boxy. The color, “Evening Sky,” is very close to the “Caspian Blue” of the mainline Italian Cotton sportcoat. It’s not navy, but it’s not absurdly bright either. Ignore the reviews on the JCF site that reference the olive/khaki color. They’ve discontinued that option. Looks like they got the photography/lighting way off with the previous, earth-tone incarnation. This one is much more true to life.

Unlined except for the sleeves. 2% stretch does provide some noticeable give too.

Yes, J. Crew is continuing to use 2.5″ lapels, which are quite slim. But to many of us, those 2.5″ lapels are just fine. They more than blend in, and you’ve got to be awfully particular and awfully observant to start freaking out about them.

It’s a basic cotton blazer that’ll look great with jeans, cords, and even linen pants in the warmer months. Should make for an easy way to impress a date if you’re heading somewhere casual or smart/casual, and want to step it up without going over the top. It avoids all the other mistakes the competition makes. Bottom line is that it’s a real winner, and there’s a reason why it was a no-doubt addition to this year’s $1500 wardrobe.