How To Wear It: The Bright Blue (not Navy) Sportcoat

NOTE: The sportcoat featured in this post is J. Crew’s “Caspian Sea” Italian cotton sportcoat that’s been around for a few years. Sadly, it’s not currently on sale, but it DOES seem to be eligible for most full-priced codes. Not quite your style? See the paragraph below for more options from other brands.

The dark, navy blue blazer is a classic that’ll never go out of style. Yet sometimes it can look a little severe and sober. Thankfully, plenty of brands and retailers have been making and carrying a lighter, brighter, slightly bolder (but still versatile and subtle) blue version of the classic navy sportcoat. From Bonobos to Brooks Brothers, and Spier & Mackay to J. Crew, there’s a new blue in town. Here’s five outfits that show just how versatile this true-blue/mid-blue/bright “navy” blazer or sportcoat can really be. Items in each outfit may or may not be in stock for purchase. This is assembled from the personal wardrobe after all, and is intended to serve as inspiration for replication based on what you might have on hand.

With slim Penny Loafers and Light Pants

Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare in White – $55.00

Nordstrom Smartcare in White – $55.00 Pants: Bonobos Oxleys. Unavailable at post time, but they might show up closer to summer?

Bonobos Oxleys. Unavailable at post time, but they might show up closer to summer? Belt: Joseph Abboud via Nordstrom Rack (unavailable)

Joseph Abboud via Nordstrom Rack (unavailable) Shoes: Joseph Abboud “Jared” Penny Loafer (unavailable)

Joseph Abboud “Jared” Penny Loafer (unavailable) Watch: Hamilton. More dress chrono suggestions can be found here.

Right in the warm weather wheelhouse. Instead of yellowish-khakis, a grey oxford cloth pant. Grey linen pants or chinos should work here too. The warm tones of the shoes really jump against that cool-toned backdrop, and you avoid the yacht-club look. Preppy but not barf-inducing.

“The Blues” with Brown Shoes

I know. You’re shocked that there’s a sportcoat and jeans all blue look here. But it does work. Plenty of contrast between the jacket and pants (for those who are concerned about that kind of thing, not all of us are). A cool blue shirt works here too. Looks less stark than a white shirt (not that a white shirt can’t look good too… see top of post).

With Green Pants, Sneakers, and a Polo. Warm Weather Casual.

More color, less formality. Yes, you CAN wear a polo with a sportcoat. Just depends on the polo, and the rest of the outfit. A laid back, but still put together look for when you want to dress down and the temperatures are starting to rise.

Smart Casual Layered

Certainly more of a cooler weather look thanks to the jeans and sweater, but this proves that these true-blue/brighter blue sportcoats can be worn year round. As long as you make sure the sweater is a thinner merino, and not a thick lambswool, you shouldn’t overheat even if you walk into a stuffy office building. That’s one of the many nice things about lightweight merino wool layered under unlined natural fiber sportcoats.

HYPER Preppy. White pants, Suede Brogues, Camel Sweater, the Works.

Holy crap look at that getup. Who’s up for a spot of tennis after brunch, eh? That said, I’m sure more than a few of you could pull that look off, without appearing to have just come from your accountant to see precisely when you can start drawing more from the trust fund mummy and daddy set up for you.