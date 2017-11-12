Sunday Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Walnut Carlyle 2nds for $149

Big thanks to reader Toby R. for sending in as style tip about these things.

$149 for a versatile Allen Edmonds oxford, in a well beloved color no less, is just about unheard of. Yes, they are factory 2nds, so we’re talking slight cosmetic blemishes, but still.

Now you are on the hook for a $10 re-stocking fee if they show up and you consider the blemish to be too much for your taste. But that seems like a small gamble considering the payoff. These aren’t bourbon, these aren’t a reddish brown, they’re the classic, eye-catching walnut. A bit showy without showing off. Plain toe here, and they’re super easy to dress up or down.

Still made in the USA. Still Goodyear welted. Still able to be recrafted when the time comes. Pretty sure this sale/monster discount ends today, 11/12/17.

That’s it. Carry on.