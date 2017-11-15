How to Wear it: The 2017 $1500 Wardrobe

We’ve just dropped a hypothetical $1500 on a suit & sportcoat, a good lineup of shoes, shirts, sweaters, a few pairs of pants, and some finishing touches. All done in an attempt to build a versatile, easy to wear, and great looking foundation for a guy’s wardrobe. Now let’s take it for a spin. Here are just a few examples of how someone could put those items together to make outfits for a variety of situations. Remember: we didn’t start from total scratch here. So using a belt, socks, & underwear from someone’s already acquired collection is in play.