The $1500 Wardrobe – Part IV: Pants

Pants – The $1500 Wardrobe Part IV

Creating a versatile, sharp wardrobe doesn’t happen overnight. The best course of action is to go slow. But for argument’s sake, let’s say you need a major wardrobe makeover, stat. Over the next week or so we’ll see what a strict budget of $1500 can do.

Despite prices going up everywhere, we’re still sticking with a $1500 budget. (Which is the budget we started with, seven years ago when this experiment began.) The outcome might not impress the menswear snobs, but why care? The goal is to balance quality with affordability… accessibility with versatility. Not every last stitch (like underwear) will be covered. We’re not burning the clothes you likely already have. The goal is to finish with a setup of clothes that can have someone looking great in most situations. The focus will be on affordable goods which can last with reasonable care. Also know that since tailoring costs can vary wildly, those aren’t a part of the final cost.

In a clean looking, dark wash of course. There’s hardly a better value in men’s style than a pair of dark wash Levi’s. Usually between $35 and $45 on Amazon or at JC Penney, they come in a variety of fits, and each fit has at least one dark-wash, easy to dress up shade available. Wear them with a sportcoat or a collared shirt + sweater, and you’ll nail the “high-low” look. Which fit you pick has to do with how much meat you’ve got on your legs. Remember: clothes look best when they skim your frame. Not CLING AND STRANGLE. Not billow out either. You’ve got to be able to move, but not be swallowed in cloth. The 511 seems to be the choice fit for those who are on the quite slim side. 505 should work for most with a little more beef on their legs. 514s are somewhere in between. All are zipper fly. Wash sparingly on cold and they shouldn’t fade too quickly.

In years past, I was hesitant to go with true chinos because of the chino on chino look when they’d be inevitably worn with the cotton blazer. Well? I’m over that. It doesn’t look like you’re mixing denim or corduroy. It looks plenty fine. But if you do want a bit more texture to your second pair of pants, try these corded cotton options from JCF. Just be wary that the fits might be wonky (see the reviews). Meanwhile, the Old Navy Ultimate Built-In-Flex Khaki is one heck of a pair of chinos for around $25 – $30. Just depends on the promo they’re running, and, if you prefer slim or straight. And go with the medium grey “gray stone” shade.

Versatile, comfortable, durable, and classic. Good for when wearing a suit might be going too far, yet jeans would be too dressed down. Going with the Glen Plaid here since you already got some grey pants to work with, and a little bit of a subtle pattern never hurt anyone. Merino wool is lightweight, super breathable, and great year round (hence, the name). *NOTE: This is a “target” price of 40% off. Lands’ End runs 40% off codes with some regularity, and they almost always apply to these trousers.

TOTAL COST: $118.96

CASH REMAINING: $265.01

Upcoming Categories: The Rest.

Previous Categories: Suits & Blazers, Shoes, Shirts & Sweaters.