The $1500 Wardrobe – Part V: The Rest

The Rest – The $1500 Wardrobe Part V

Creating a versatile, sharp wardrobe doesn’t happen overnight. The best course of action is to go slow. But for argument’s sake, let’s say you need a major wardrobe makeover, stat. Over the next week we’ll see what a strict budget of $1500 can do.

Despite prices going up everywhere, we’re still sticking with a $1500 budget. (Which is the budget we started with, seven years ago when this experiment began.) The outcome might not impress the menswear snobs, but why care? The goal is to balance quality with affordability… accessibility with versatility. Not every last stitch (like underwear) will be covered. We’re not burning the clothes you likely already have. The goal is to finish with a setup of clothes that can have someone looking great in most situations. The focus will be on affordable goods which can last with reasonable care. Also know that since tailoring costs can vary wildly, those aren’t a part of the final cost.

Black and blue. Or, blue and black. A navy tie and a black tie, both with just a bit of texture, are essentials to have on hand. Even if you don’t wear ties that often, if at all. From weddings to job interviews to the unfortunate case of a funeral. You’ll need a tie. Shoot for a timeless width like 3.″ That width should do just fine with lapels of all sorts as you build your wardrobe from here.

While we’re in your neck region, it’s good to remember that collars are key. And while almost all dress shirts already come with a set of plastic collar stays, they’re usually cheap plastic. A good set of metal collar stays is the next level. Not only will you not have to worry about losing a collar stay to the laundry monster (he which gobbles up socks) since you’ll have extra, you can put a hockey stick style curve in em. This keeps your collar looking crisp when going tieless.

The Brown Strap Watch: Orient Bambino Bauahaus Auto – $129.99 (when available at Massdrop)

Currently sitting between $150 and $170 at various sites, these things do drop to “steal alert” levels every so often. And, if past is prologue (which is quite often the case on Massdrop), these’ll hit Massdrop again for just under $130 final sale. It hacks, it hand winds, it’s gorgeous, and then there’s the romance of having a tiny pile of gears and springs on your wrist, whirring away without any help from a battery. If this (and the following black strap watch) are too similar to you? Totally understood. Try something a little less minimalist here then. Say, a Seiko dress Chrono. Or if you’re hardly ever dressed up and can make do with just a black strap dress watch? A Timex Waterbury Red Wing should do great for the more casual, rugged types.

The Black Strap Watch: Skagen Holst Multi Function – $84.99 ($155)

Unbelievably good looking for the price. Entry level pricing, but punches well above its weight in terms of professionalism. Sleek, so it slides under a shirt cuff super easy. Sub dials give it a classy chrono look, but they actually tell you the day and date, instead of the usual rectangular cut-out window at 3 o’clock. A site favorite. Full review here.

TOTAL COST: $262.93

CASH REMAINING: $2.08

And that’s it! Go get yourself a small coffee or something and toast to your/our “achievement” here. Stay tuned for examples of outfit combinations you can make from this year’s $1500 wardrobe. As always, thank you for your support.

