20 Things Normal People DON’T notice about your style, but you might think they do

Maybe you don’t want to be normal. That’s fine, but the fact is that the world is full of normal people, and despite what social media and Mr. Rogers tells us, chances are you (and me) aren’t special. Sure, we can dress a bit different (or as we like to call it, “better”) than the pack, but that really doesn’t amount to a hill of beans to the vast majority of those around us. So don’t expect most/anyone to notice the following things about your look, because: 1. Most people aren’t very observant, and 2. Nobody would really care even if they did notice. Have a great day!
- The width of your lapels, collar spread, and tie knot complement each other.
- You recently switched from medium break to no break on your trousers.
- Your sunglasses “fit your face shape.”
- The brand of your watch.
- You’ve uploaded a new selfie/style shot to social media.
- Your leathers match perfectly.
- You slightly changed your hair style.
- That you’re wearing bluchers with a suit instead of true oxfords.
- You’re showing that perfect, 1/2 inch of shirt cuff.
- Your shoes just happen to be cordovan, not calfskin.
- Your jeans are selvedge.
- Your sweater is cashmere.
- You’re drinking really fancy bourbon/scotch/a craft cocktail.
- Your pants are perfectly tapered below the knee.
- You’ve got a little extra bit of shirt hanging out around your waist (the horror).
- Your jacket has no shoulder divots.
- The sleeve cuff buttons on said divot-less shoulder jacket are functional.
- You’re wearing a mechanical or automatic watch, instead of good ol’ quartz.
- Your tie is a 7-fold tie.
- That you aren’t wearing just any ol’ sneakers, you’re wearing Killshots!