10 Alternatives to the J. Crew Nike Killshot Sneaker

Y’know what’s the worst? Wet blankets. People who can’t help but rain on someone else’s parade. Offering unasked for critique, derision, and negative judgmental commentary about something seen as generally, if not massively positive. Seriously. There’s enough to worry about in the world. So taking the time to throw bricks at someone else’s excitement (say, ragging on Jessica Pare’s smile, a fireplace in the mountains, or a certain outfit combination) seems unnecessary to the point of being sociopathic.

(soaks blanket in bathtub)

Image and top photo via J. Crew

So… there seems to be a lot of excitement about J. Crew bringing back their Nike Killshot sneaker. And, perhaps I’m alone here, but I don’t quite understand the level of joy that’s raining down from all corners of the internet. I got more than a few emails about the re-release over the weekend (thanks for the tips by the way) and social media is all a-twitter with Wednesday’s return.

DON’T GET ME WRONG… they’re a good looking sneaker! That blue swoosh with the white leather and grey suede and gum sole all make for a terrific looking, casual shoe. But this feels a little (key word: little) like the tulip bubble of the 17th century. The scarcity and anticipation of their return has got everyone clamoring. Which is kinda odd, being that much of the current menswear culture seems to be about individuality. Yet everyone wants to wear the same sneakers?

For cryin’ out loud, J. Crew held a couple free, but still ticketed events over the weekend (in LA and New York) so guys could be the first to buy them. There were only 50 pairs at each location available for purchase. So let’s assume they’re gonna sell out on Wednesday. Or, perhaps you don’t want to drop $90 on retro Nikes. Here’s 10 alternative pairs that should fill somewhat of the same hole (no, they aren’t gonna be identical) in many a well dressed guy’s wardrobe:

Hey look, it’s basically THE EXACT SAME SNEAKER… for $15 less. Also sold by J. Crew. Also a collaboration. No, there’s no grey suede accents, but if you honestly don’t think someone in the men’s design department at one point said “Hey let’s do the Killshot only with New Balance,” then there’s a bridge I’d like to sell you. Now, they’re New Balance. And some of particular political aspersions might think twice before purchasing.

No gum sole here, but the full grain leather uppers, reinforced eyelets, thick laces, and comfy tongue and ankle padding give these things a bit more visual and physical heft. Sold and shipped by Amazon, so you won’t get nailed for an extra $5 in shipping like you will with J. Crew. (Photo credit)

The new, re-thought version of the iconic Jack Purcell. Duck canvas. Better placed ventilation grommets. Textured rubber toe cap with the smile cut out. Blue herringbone sole. Full review here. Spendy at full price, but for fifty bucks? That’ll do. Ships fast and free via the Amazon owned East Dane.

Named after pro skateboarder Dennis Busenitz, it’s certainly more of a skate based shoe than a court based shoe, but just like the Killshot it mixes white leather with grey suede accents and a gum sole. Black instead of blue for the branding though. Want something more soccer-y? Try the samba in an almost identical color setup. (photo credit)

Vegan friendly. Yes, every so often an email comes in looking for vegan friendly shoes, and here’s an option for those who aren’t on board with leather. Very Stan Smith looking. No visible branding on the exterior either? Sold via Huckberry.

Like the Killshot, super retro inspired. Check out that simple NIKE block logo on the heel. All suede uppers in an off-white “ivory.” Again, a black swoosh instead of the more desireable to most navy, but still another option.

Basic, white leather sneakers with a golden gum sole. Blocky, retro looking branding on the grey suede heel. Made in Brazil. Ships fast and free via the Amazon owned East Dane. More sleek and minimalist (obviously) than the Killshot.

Made in Italy from Italian suede uppers. No, they don’t have a golden gum sole, but they’ll be super versatile and should have superior quality and craftsmanship. You’ll have to wait though. These don’t ship until June or July. That’s the Gustin model.

White with grey suede… but no sole. A little more colorful thanks to the patriotic heel stripe too. A warning on SeaVees… they normally run VERY low profile. Some might wish there was more room in the toe box. Depends on how big/tall your toes are. And really, when’s the last time you measured your toes?

I know. I know. Not really even in the ballpark. BUT, they’re comfortable, lightweight yet still substantial feeling, and the canvas is nice and soft and breathable. Taped seams on the interior means your feet won’t get chewed up when you go sockless. Timeless.

Good luck to all of you who are gunning for a pair of the Killshots on Wednesday. Got a tip on another suitable replacement for the almost certain to sell out Nike Killshot? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.