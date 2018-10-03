In Review: The adidas Wilsy SPZL Sneaker

Honestly? I’d go with the Killshot. And I don’t even like the Killshot all that much.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t like these.

I think I’m just so used to the substantial, supportive feel of the full grain leather adidas Stan Smith, that whenever I lace up sneakers designed to be not just light weight, but very light weight, I feel like something’s missing. And that’s the case here.

White, off white, navy, and gum. That’s the combo right there.

First, they look great. If you like the retro Nike Killshot look, you’ll almost certainly like these. The white knit panels, off-white suede-like uppers (can’t be sure if it’s actually suede), leather accents, and gum sole are dy-no-mite. And those gum soles aren’t as nuclear yellow as the Nike Killshot soles. These look much more natural, and higher quality.

Lots of different textures.

The uppers are super lightweight. If you hate putting on shoes in the summer, or your feet just run super hot, then maybe these’ll be a godsend. But they’re lightweight to the point of feeling a little wispy in places. Specifically the thin, textile tongue. I like a little top o’ the foot protection, and these just don’t offer that. The tongue is barely thicker than a few pieces of paper stacked together.

That tongue is thin. Very thin. Super lightweight uppers.

The off-white suede panels on the uppers are also pretty lightweight. They might even be a felt-like material? Can’t be sure that they’re not a textile as well. But the laces are great, the heels do offer a bit of squish and protection, and overall cushioning to the sole is good. Fit seems true. A 10.5D fit my 10.5D feet just fine. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom.

A bit more of a natural looking sole compared to the Killshot.

They feel better made than J. Crew’s Nike Killshots, but Stan Smiths are gonna be far, FAR more supportive and comfortable over long periods of use. But that doesn’t mean a few of you won’t take a run at these and end up super happy.

Especially with the perpetual sold-out nature of the Nike Killshot via J. Crew.